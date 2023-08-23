Franck-Boston/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) is the leading luxury home builder in the market. They are the 5th Largest home builder by revenue, but the only one that focuses exclusively on high-end luxury. TOL was voted the #1 most admired homebuilder for the eighth time in Fortune Magazine's 2023 survey, with leadership in the luxury market.

Toll Brother's Overview (TOL Investor Relations)

Toll Brothers' build-to-order model provides unrivaled choices for buyers, optimizing home designs and personalization processes. Their luxury homes and apartments target high-end customers, where there is less of a slowdown in demand than for lower-end homes. Toll Brothers' inventory backlog value was down 30% in Q3 2023, and management projects that 9,500-9,600 homes will be delivered in 2023.

Their luxury homes have the highest average delivery price of all homebuilders. The average customer deposit of $85,000 represents a strong financial commitment. Few buyers will walk away from a downpayment of that size. In Q2 2023, the average buyer added 26% ($212,000) to the base home price in options and premium house add-ons. These options and customization add-ons are also offered at higher margins.

TOL Average Delivered Home Price Comparison (TOL Investor Relations)

There are many small, private luxury home builders around the world, but Toll Brothers is the largest public luxury home builder. They are also one of the largest US land developers, with over 70,226 home sites under their control. Management plans to continue growing Toll Brothers through disciplined, capital-efficient land acquisition strategies that will expand the company's geographies, product lines, and overall price points.

Toll Brothers is currently operating in 24 states (11 of which were added since 2019) and over 60 markets across the US. By focusing on faster inventory turnover and more efficient land acquisitions, the company can continue to outpace the market and return capital to shareholders.

As of August 21, 2023, TOL is up just over 52% year-to-date (YTD). The iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) is up 36% YTD in the same period. Toll's market capitalization has increased from $5.6 billion to $8.2 billion this year, and I believe the stock still has room to grow. The housing market is enormous, and Toll Brothers is still carving out its niche in the market share. I have been recommending TOL since the mid-$50s earlier this year, and although the risk-to-reward ratio is not as favorable now, it is still my favorite homebuilder.

Luxury homes and apartments are only growing in popularity, and I believe they will become the norm in the future. Toll Brothers' home values only appreciate once they are built, which shows why their ability to turn raw land into valuable luxury homes makes them an attractive long-term investment.

Stock Catalyst

Management tried to make it clear in their Q3 earnings report that demand was still high and steady. CEO Douglas Yearly Jr. had this to say on their earnings release (8/22/26):

Our third quarter performance reflects a market for new homes that continues to benefit from historically low levels of resale inventory, favorable long-term demographic trends, and the persistent underproduction of homes for well over a decade. In addition, our strategy of increasing our supply of spec homes in recent quarters has contributed to our success. Demand remains solid as we start our fiscal fourth quarter. Based on these results and our expectations for the fourth quarter, we are raising our full year guidance for deliveries, adjusted gross margin and SG&A leverage, and now expect our return on beginning equity for fiscal 2023 to be approximately 22%.

Although rates and home prices are higher, Toll Brothers is still seeing an adequate amount of buyers. This is because of the lack of housing supply. Freddie Mac estimated earlier this year that we are still short 3.8 million units of housing. Simple economic fundamentals tell us that when supply is low, demand and prices are high. The lack of home supply means that there is limited resale supply, driving buyers to new homes, which benefits Toll Brothers and the rest of the industry.

Housing Starts .vs. Households (TOL Investor Relations)

The chart above illustrates how the housing market is undersupplied relative to the growth of population and the number of homes needed. The US has not allocated enough capital and time to grow the housing market to meet demand, which is causing a shortage in supply. I believe this underinvestment since 2009 will now cause a multi-year tailwind for homebuilders as they play catch-up.

Toll Brothers lists multiple factors that are driving demand, along with the overall macro trend. Millennials are entering the home buying market. Baby boomers are considering their next move, whether it's buying a second home or settling into their retirement home. The work-from-home phenomenon means buyers have more flexibility to spend time at home and choose where they live. Lower unemployment rates for the country, and specifically for recent college graduates, also push demand for new homes.

Higher costs and political views are also driving people to relocate and move to new or different regions throughout the country. Toll Brothers is looking to capitalize on society's changing preference from denser cities to more spacious urban areas and homes. This is where Toll Brothers' land acquisition strategies will be essential in order to develop luxury communities in desirable markets. Management stated that a key strategy will be "expansion into geographies with lower upfront land costs," which should "benefit return on equity (ROE) long term." I have shared below some of the company's internal catalysts and strategies to grow market share going forward.

Toll Brother's Internal Data and Objectives (TOL's Investor Relations)

Company Fundamentals

Toll Brothers has done a great job managing their balance sheet. In a historically cyclical industry, it is impressive how well they have managed and grown through the ups and downs.

As of Q3 2023, Toll Brothers has $2.8 billion in liquid funds available. This is well-positioned with their long-term debt structure, which is laddered out over time. They have no significant debt maturities till November 2025, and they have low fixed rates on parts of their long-term debt.

The company has $1.26 billion in free cash flow (FCF), which is an impressive 15.4% FCF yield. Net debt to capital is the lowest it has been in 10 years for Toll Brothers, at 20.5% as of Q3. I believe Toll Brothers is setting up their balance sheet for investments in future growth through disciplined capital expenditure, which will spark growth and generate shareholder returns.

Toll Brother's Debt Maturity Profile (TOL Investor Relations)

TOL has been outstanding at generating profits to use for shareholder return. Since its dividend inception in April 2017, Toll Brothers has increased its dividend by 163%. Since 2016 management has bought back 78 million shares or 45% of the share count. TOL announced in mid 2022 their new share buy backprogram where they plan to buy back up to 20 million shares, so far just under 13 million have been purchased. Management's control over capital allocation has been essential to keeping shareholders happy providing both price appreciation and steady dividend payments.

Toll Brother's Share Repurchase History (TOL Investor Relations)

Toll Brothers' ability to generate cash flow has enabled them to do share buybacks, repay debt, and pay a steady dividend. Their cash from operations (CFO) and FCF have both tripled since 2019.

The company is benefiting greatly from higher housing prices and a lack of supply, which is driving up demand and profits. Toll Brothers saw an all-time high (ATH) earnings per share (EPS) of $10.90 last year, which was double its EPS in 2019. Analyst estimates do expect EPS to slightly decrease in the next few years due to home prices falling and the demand-supply housing imbalance evening out. However, Toll Brothers has positioned itself to remain profitable due to its ability to generate significant value from raw land.

Margins have been expanding over the years, making Toll Brothers a compelling investment case. Gross margins have grown from the low 20s to 27.8% in Q3 2023. Although gross profit margins have been increasing, they are still well below the sector median of 35%, suggesting that there may be room for further margin expansion and cost cutting. Toll Brothers' net income margin has also been trending upwards, but is well above the sector median, which may justify the company trading at a premium to its peers. The company's ability to continuously increase margins and profitability is why it has been able to outperform the market. Q3 was a monster beat and raise for margins proving the strength for demand continues.

Toll Brother's Updated FY Forecast (TOL Investor Relations)

TOL's ability to plan and execute has allowed them to become a powerhouse homebuilder. We have looked at how their profitability and discipline has resulted in them continuing to grow and outperform. A under looked factory that has helped Toll Brothers grow into the company it is today is mergers & acquisitions (M&A). Toll Brothers has 15 acquisitions since 1995 with the latest coming just last year (2022). Their utilization of debt and excess FCF has made these transitions seamless and extremely beneficial. These strategic acquisitions have allowed Toll Brothers to enter new markets, reach new customers, and leverage regional brand names.

Toll Brothers Acquisition History (TOL Investor Relations)

Toll Brothers' umbrella of product offerings has never been stronger. Management continues to innovate and look for new opportunities to invest in, which will accelerate returns. As the dominant player in the luxury market, it is important that they continue to look for new opportunities that offer affordability and turnover. Toll Brothers' balance sheet has honestly never looked better, and with looming catalysts and tailwinds, I believe TOL is at the perfect spot to start accumulating a position. Through entering new markets and the continued growth and adoption of luxury home living, I believe Toll Brothers is the homebuilder to own.

Price Targets & Valuation

TOL may seem like a value trap at first glance, trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 7x, while analyst are forecasting declining earnings over the next three years. The stock is currently trading below its five-year average P/E of 8.6x. Historically, the stock's P/E has bottomed out at 5-6x and topped out at 11-12x.

High housing prices and decreasing input costs are making TOL more profitable than usual. That's why the stock is trading at the lower end of its valuation range, as analysts don't expect earnings to stay this elevated. When earnings decline, the P/E ratio will rise if the price does not fall as well.

Given Toll Brothers' current position, I believe that the stock could see multiple expansion into the 8-9x P/E range, putting the stock in the low 90s over the next twelve months (NTM), even if earnings are expected to decline slightly but demand remains strong.

Since the stock is up over 50% year-to-date (YTD), the risk-to-reward incentive has disappeared, with a risk-to-reward (R/R) of just 0.9x at $75 per share. At the beginning of the year, at $56 per share, the stock was trading at a 13x R/R, which has been eroded. However, I believe the stock is still trading at an undervalued $8 billion market capitalization.

I have attached my price target scenario table, which shows that the stock is trading near fair value based on past valuations and current analyst estimates.

TOL NTM Price Target Scenarios (Author Calculations Based on Analyst Estimates From Data on Koyfin)

The stock currently trades in a range that I consider fair value. The downside risk of TOL outweighs the bullish upside, making the stock less attractive to enter at current prices. This forces me to rate the stock a hold, given its risk-to-reward and uptrend so far this year. I would look to add the stock on dips, as it seems to be consolidating before a potential move up to the 90s and maybe even a break of $100.

On a longer time horizon, I believe the stock is undervalued. As the leading luxury homebuilder, I believe the company has a long runway for growth ahead of it, given its status as a land developer. I ran a discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis to generate a long-term price target based on the company's expected cash flow. My work shows that over the next 5+ years, I believe the stock can nearly double to a price of $139 per share. This would put the stock just above a $15 billion market capitalization, which I believe is very reasonable given that the few bigger homebuilders trade between $25-$30 billion market caps. TOL has room to run in the coming years as the demand for luxury living increases. Just don't expect a straight line up in a stock in such a cyclical industry. Time is your friend when owning TOL.

TOL DCF Analysis (Author Calculations)

Risk

The main risk that applies to Toll Brothers is the industry-wide risk that all homebuilders face: an unexpected downturn in the U.S. housing market. Historically, when the housing market has a pullback, sales drop, margins compress, and inventories rise. These are the three worst things that can happen to a homebuilder, all at once.

The industry is very cyclical, with very high highs and very low lows. This makes management decision-making and balance sheet management even more critical. When margins or earnings are lower, it's crucial that they allocate capital correctly to continue investing in internal growth while still paying back shareholders.

I would argue that it's even more important that decision-making is even more important when times are good. When profits are high, money is coming in, and houses are selling on the fly, it's the best time to start piling up on cash and carefully expanding more so they don't overbuild heading into a downturn.

Ultimately, the greatest risk for the company and industry is the unknown factor. The fact that at any point in time, the sector could be shocked with news and drop. There is no way to prepare or predict when the next slowdown, recession, or depression will be. The best thing to do is to be disciplined and active. Never let your position in TOL get too big and take pieces of profits when applicable. Your buy-in price for Toll Brothers is more important than most other stocks given its seasonality, don't get slaughtered being greedy.

The second risk I would like to acknowledge is the firm's growing presence as a luxury apartment builder. These projects tend to have longer lifecycles, taking 2-4 years usually, and Toll Brothers will be the owner of the property and will be responsible for maintaining and filling the property. This adds more work, more time, and more risk to the opportunity that the traditional homebuilding business is not exposed to. Filling hundreds of rooms with tenants while a construction project is still ongoing will be extremely difficult for the company and ultimately adds unnecessary risk to the brand and company. Although the company is great at developing the land to create beautiful luxury communities, they take time, lots of capital, and risk. This is definitely something to keep an eye on going forward.

Toll Brother's Apartment Pipeline (TOL Investor Relations)

Conclusion

Toll Brothers has carved out a niche in the housing market, and I believe it could be the most valuable segment of the industry. Luxury living is becoming more and more popular, and it is trending towards becoming the new norm. People's homes and living spaces have never meant more to them since the COVID-19 pandemic. We now spend the majority of our time at home, and people are now more than ever customizing and splurging on home improvement and décor to make sure their living space feels comfortable and like a home they never want to leave.

TOL is prepared for this change in trend. They are a premier land developer across the country and a leader in luxury homes. They have cash for expenses and are strategically looking for land to acquire and develop. Their ability to turn raw land into luxury communities is a value that most companies cannot match. Toll Brothers is slowly building a moat around their business, and I believe they are the home builder to own long-term. Their customers will always be willing to buy because of the strong financial standing of their target audience. Their ability to offer premium add-ons and extra options on homes will be key to growing margins and profits over time. TOL is up for the challenge, and in my opinion, it will continue to expand its presence and brand reputation throughout the country and reach a $15 billion market capitalization in the next five years.

Toll Brothers is the home builder to own, as it is the dominant player in the luxury home market with high margins and pricing power.