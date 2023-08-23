SES AI Corporation: Share Dilution And Production Challenges

BlackJack3D

Investment Rundown

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) is a company that has continuously stumbled since its entrance onto the market, or at least its share price has. In the last 12 months, the share price is down nearly 60% as investors appear to be losing faith in SES being able to put something up on the market quickly that will prove to provide solid profitability and generate a lot of revenues. The company is bleeding cash as net income is negative $61 million in the last 12 months.

The company is progressing decently in getting products up and running, though, but it seems that significant share dilution will continue to keep operations going. The market cap sits at around $700 million, and I don't think investors should be hoping for a profitable 2023 or 2024 for that matter. The risks associated with an investment are more than I am comfortable with, which results in me having a sell rating now. I think it's just too early to get in before we even see proof of concept regarding generating revenues and positive EPS.

Company Segments

SES AI Corporation is at the forefront of pioneering advancements in the realm of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries. The company became the first company in 2021 to enter automotive A-sample for Li-Metal batteries. The company's primary focus centers on the development and production of these cutting-edge batteries, designed to power a diverse range of applications, most notably electric vehicles, and electric vehicle take-off and landing technologies. The company is riding the wave of more green energy and emission-free traveling in both the US but also around the world, as EV cars increase in popularity each year.

Factory (Investor Presentation)

The company has operations in Shanghai, where there is an expectation that lines 4 and 5 are to be finished in the first half of 2024. In my opinion, the coming few quarters for SES will be crucial in getting an idea about the possibility of their revenues. Expectations are that in 2024 the company will be generating $25 million in revenues, but by 2026 that will have jumped to $228 million instead. That is a massive increase in just a few years and highlights the ongoing production finishes the company is hoping to make. If they can get a product on the market that is in high demand, I think this sort of revenue growth is possible. The EV market is hungry for new technology, and SES could potentially be a provider of a revolutionary battery that is far more efficient as well.

Financial Guidance (Investor Presentation)

Solid operational performance up until the first revenues are generated is crucial to not deter investors. What makes me worried is that the automotive industry is traditionally known for having very slim margins, and years with negative margins are not that uncommon either. For 2023 SES is guiding for $130 - $170 million of cash being used, being just halfway through the year, the company only has barely above $50 million left. This makes it extremely likely dilution will continue, unfortunately, and the extent of it seems quite great. That deters me from investing until a proper profitability structure has been established by the business.

Letter To Shareholders

In a recent letter to shareholders, the company outlines some of the challenges they are facing to get manufacturing online and what it entails really.

"The first hurdle is manufacturability. We are not talking about small cell lab scale manufacturing, we are talking about 100Ah cells in pilot scale manufacturing facilities for real automotive A and B-sample qualification. This year, we expect to transition from producing about 1,000 100Ah Li-Metal cells in total in 2022, to about 1,000 100 Ah Li-Metal cells per month per line by the end of 2023. Importantly, our cells are high quality and will continue to be tested both in-house and by our OEM customers".

Even if demand is high, the company needs to efficiently capitalize on this to drive more growth for the business. Getting clear updates on the progress of their facilities in Shanghai and South Korea is important. So far it seems to be running smoothly and if demand surges once again for EV cars, then perhaps the $25 million revenue estimates for 2024 will have to be revised upwards, which would likely lead to the share price following too.

Risks

While conventional Li-ion battery technology has a proven track record across various applications over many years, Li-metal battery technology is a comparably novel domain. Although SES could potentially engage in extensive collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to subject Li-Metal cells to comprehensive testing under controlled circumstances, the inherent challenge arises from the unpredictable nature of real-world usage scenarios. Despite exhaustive testing, it's practically impossible to ensure that end-users will always adhere to the prescribed driving conditions. Unforeseen variations in driving patterns and environmental conditions could inadvertently subject the batteries to unintended stress, potentially leading to abusive situations.

Shares Outstanding (Macrotrends)

As with any unprofitable company you need to be aware of the risks, and for SES right now it seems to primarily be around continued share dilution to fund operations. The shares have already increased quite rapidly over the last years and I don't see anything pointing to it stopping anytime soon, unfortunately.

Product (Investor Presentation)

Furthermore, Li-metal batteries' relative novelty introduces uncertainties regarding their long-term performance, degradation rates, and overall safety in demanding EV applications. The inherent intricacies of Li-metal technology necessitate thorough understanding, cautious implementation, and continuous monitoring to avoid undesirable outcomes, such as premature failure or safety hazards.

Final Words

SES is in the early days of its growth story and I think that currently some of the factors I look for in an investment aren't presently here. The company is not yet generating any revenues, and it will likely take a long time until profitability is reached as well. Even though SES is a supplier to the automotive industry, I doubt that margins once established will be that large. The industry is notorious for slim margins, and this increases the risk profile of the business. I am rating it a sell right now, but if we see significant revenue growth, beating out estimates, then an upgrade to a hold might be in order eventually, in my view.