Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Peloton's (NASDAQ:PTON) saga continues. Superficially, investors were negatively surprised by Peloton's unappetizing growth rates for the next quarter. But as investors dug deeper, into the report, the bad news continued to surface.

Looking through this report, I think there's just too little to be compelled about Peloton. I previously called fiscal 2024 Peloton's make-or-break year. I now believe this year will end up breaking Peloton's prospects.

Without question, the reason why I'm downgrading this stock is that management noted that fiscal H1 2024 will be free cash flow negative. I had hoped that the business would be able to stabilize its free cash flow.

Rapid Recall

Two weeks ago, in my fiscal Q4 2023 earnings preview analysis, I said,

[...] Peloton can easily reshape its narrative as a turnaround and how its underlying business has stabilized. That is a very positive setup for when Peloton delivers its results next week.

[...] Peloton holds $1 billion of convertibles notes. These convertible notes equal about 35% of Peloton's market cap. This means that when these notes are converted, there would be around 35% shareholder dilution. That's less than optimal as it would significantly dampen the bull case. Why?

[...] Even if it's free cash flow profile dramatically improves in fiscal 2024 (already started), I can't see a path to where Peloton's cash flows after capex in fiscal 2024, can be in positive territory.

[...] As Peloton's journey unfolds, the financial landscape resembles a challenging workout - full of twists, turns, and endurance tests. Just like those grueling last few reps, Peloton faces its own set of hurdles. So, reader, are you exhausted yet? Keep your water bottle handy, as this ride is far from over.

And indeed, as I had stated earlier, this fitness saga is far from over.

Outlook Negatively Surprises Investors

PTON revenue growth rates

Cutting to the chase, Peloton's revenues are still pointing into negative territory for the start of fiscal Q1 2024.

At this juncture, I'll be the first to put my hand up and admit that I expected that, by now, Peloton's growth rates would have turned a corner. As it turns out, Peloton's prospects continue to move in the wrong direction. There's no point in belaboring the facts. Let's call it how it is, Peloton's prospects are in serious turmoil in my view.

I believed prior to this earnings report, that Peloton's comparable growth rates would improve. Why?

Because fiscal H1 2023 was so negative, I believed that as Peloton's comparables improved and went up against the same period last year, the business would be able to eke some positive revenue growth rates. After all, the bar was set so low.

Indeed, as you can see below, the analyst community also believed this would be the case:

SA Premium

As you can see above, the red arrows point towards analysts' expectations that Peloton was going to report about mid-single-digit revenue growth rates.

To be clear, it might not seem like these were particularly strong growth rates for fiscal H1 2024. But there's a marked difference between a business that's able to point towards the worst being in the rearview mirror, with one that has yet more negative year-over-year revenue growth rates.

Consequently, with no near-term improvement in its growth, investors' attention will inevitably turn to Peloton's balance sheet, yet again.

Balance Sheet, No Easy Fix

Peloton states that looking out over the next 6 months, the business will be free cash flow negative. This is bad news at a time when investors are clearly on tenterhooks. With this outlook in mind, it's practically impossible to distract away from Peloton's balance sheet.

As I noted in my previous analysis, Peloton has approximately $1.7 billion of debt against $800 million of cash. Put another way, the business is going to continue to leak cash, and on top of that, for every $1 of cash, it has $2 of debt.

I could make this thesis more complicated and remark that those convertibles mature in August 2025, less than two years from now. And given that those convertibles will not be able to convert into shares, since their share price today is so low, this suggests that the owners of the convertibles will be at the negotiation table sooner or later, trying to salvage their capital.

By extension, this means that Peloton's future ability to raise funds will be seriously impaired. I see no easy fix for this business.

PTON's Stock Valuation -- Under 1x P/Sales Doesn't Mean Undervalued

Data by YCharts

Peloton may appear to be cheaply valued as it trades for less than 1x next year's sales. However, I no longer believe that that argument holds its weight.

The reason why it's not as cheap as it may appear is that Peloton now has about 2 years left to convince its debt holders that this business can be self-sufficient and be a free cash flow producing business. If Peloton doesn't manage to accomplish this difficult task soon, it will struggle to raise more capital.

As it stands right now, despite a lot of rhetoric, Peloton's prospects remain in doubt.

The Bottom Line

After a deeper dive into Peloton's latest report, it's evident that the company's challenges are mounting. While I had hoped for a turnaround, the outlook remains bleak, especially with no near-term growth improvement in sight.

This, combined with a burdensome balance sheet and looming debt maturities, paints a concerning picture. Unfortunately, Peloton's prospects continue to deteriorate, leading me to revise my rating on this stock to a sell. The fitness saga is far from over, and Peloton faces a demanding workout ahead to regain its financial stability and investor confidence.