Marina113

Companies can only control so many factors. While a strong core business model usually produces strong long-term results, forex moves, economic cycles, and other external issues can impact profitability levels significantly in the short-term.

One company that has underperformed the S&P 500 and most of the broader indexes for some time despite repeatedly beating earnings expectations over the last several years is Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM).

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Philip Morris International has offered investors total returns of 51.6% over the last 5 years, but the stock is also up only 14.44% during this time period. The S&P 500 has risen 53.52% since 2018, and the index has also offered investors total returns of 67.05% during this time frame.

I last wrote about Philip Morris International in April of this year. I rated the company a buy because of the company's strong core business and growing market share in the major markets the leading tobacco company sells into. I am upgrading my rating to strong buy today. The company's recent earnings report again shows how strong the core business model built around the company's IQOS and reduced risk tobacco product line is, and the forex moves that have consistently been a significant headwind over the last 5 years should now begin to subside for multiple reasons as well. The stock also looks undervalued using several metrics.

Philip Morris International's recent earnings report shows how strong the company's pricing power and market share is across most major markets. The company recently reported for the second quarter that adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.60, and revenue of $8.97 billion. This beat analyst expectations of earnings per share of $1.48 and revenues of nearly $8.61 billion.

The stock still fell slightly immediately after reporting this earnings beat because the company issued cautious guidance that included expectations for adjusted diluted earnings per share to be between $6.13 and $6.22 this year. The company reported currency neutral adjusted earnings per share growth of 16.5% and management guided to currency neutral adjusted earnings per share grow this year of 8-9.5% Management also revised their outlook down slightly because of concerns over currency fluctuations, an issue that has consistently hurt this company over the last 5 years.

The leading tobacco company's earnings were very strong once again, and management is likely being overly cautious with their guidance. The most important metrics to gauge Philip Morris core business are the company's market share and pricing power with their key products, the most important one by far being the I Quit Ordinary Smoking product. The company reported that there are now 27.2 million IQOS users, with consumers of this key product growing by 1.4 million in just the last quarter. The main driver of this impressive growth was the company's new IQOS product IQOS ILUMA. Philip Morris International also reported that the company shipped 31.4 billion Heated Tobacco Products, a 26.6% growth rate in year-over-year shipments. The main reason for these strong numbers in the HTU market was because of particularly impressive performances in Europe and Japan. The company also reported that Swedish Match revenues increased 16.5% on a currency neutral basis, and cigarette sales volume dropped by .4%.

The company revenues from reduced risk tobacco profits has been growing consistently for some time.

Philip Morris International's revenue from reduced risk products (Statista)

The company's margins have also held up well even during the recent inflationary period, with net margins coming in at 24.2% in the last quarter. Management has been able to use the company's pricing power effectively to pass on higher costs even during the recent inflationary period.

Philip Morris International's net margins (macrotrends)

While Philip Morris International has returned impressive income to investors, the stock has gone up less than 3% a year since 2018 despite constantly beating earnings expectations, primarily because of forex headwinds and the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war. Management recently revised the company's guidance for 2023 down specifically because of the continued expected impact of forex moves, with the leadership of the corporation suggesting currency moves will likely lower this year growth rate by nearly 2% or $.33 a share.

Predicting forex moves in the short-term is always tenuous, but there are multiple reason to predict that the dollar should weaken against the Euro and other major currencies over the next several years.

Inflation rates have been lower for 11 of the last 12 months, the Fed is likely close to the end of the current rate cycle, the opening of Asia-Pacific economies should lead to an acceleration in growth outside of the US, and Europe's economy is showing resiliency too as the continent's energy crisis has subsided.

A chart of the US dollar against the Euro (Marketwatch)

Europe is China's biggest trade partner, so the opening up of the Asian-Pacific economies and the easing of the energy crisis in Europe should lead to EU growth rates stabilizing even if the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

This is why Philip Morris International looks undervalued at the current price using multiple metrics. The leading tobacco company currently trades at 16.23x projected forward GAAP earnings, and 13.69x likely forward EBIT. The industry average is 19.38x expected forward GAAP earnings, and 15.68x forecasted forward EBIT. Phillip Morris International is expected to grow earnings at 7-8% per year over the next 4 years, but expectations have consistently been too low for this company. The leading tobacco provider has also shown the business model is fairly recession resistant as well. A corporation with premium products and a recession resistant business that can consistently grow earnings at high single digit rate will likely trade at 18-20x forward earnings over the long-term.

Philip Morris International also did not buy back any shares this year, and Russia was also a small but still relevant market that the company could still re-enter if the war between Russia and Ukraine ends. Russia comprised 8% of global sales and 6% of revenues prior to the outbreak of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine last year. The company continued to pay employees in Russia when suspending operations last year, and management said during the most recent earnings calls that the tobacco company is still monitoring the situation, so Philip-Morris is still willing to re-enter this market if the opportunity presents itself in the future.

Philip Morris International is one of the best run companies in the world, and the headwinds that have impacted the company over the last 5 years should ease moving forward. The market has already priced in the forex impact and lost revenue from the company being forced to suspend operations in Russia, but the dollar should begin to weaken against the Euro and most major currencies moving forward, and tobacco producer has also made clear that the company is still monitoring the situation in Russia. Philip Morris International has always focused on maximizing shareholder returns with buyback and dividends, and the company is very well positioned moving forward.