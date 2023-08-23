Wall Street Lunch: All Hands On Deck At Goldman

Chris Hondros

Goldman Sachs putting pressure on workers not in the office 5 days a week. (0:15) Foot Locker (FL) plunges after suspending its dividend. (2:08) Morgan Stanley highlights AI trends to watch. (3:39)

The back-to-the-office push continues to build momentum – at least on Wall Street.

Goldman Sachs (GS) is ramping up its crackdown on employees who aren’t in the office five days a week.

Megabank peers like JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Citigroup (C) have been urging staff to comply with their three-days-a-week guidelines. In April, JPM called on managing directors to be in the office five days a week, ending the hybrid model.

The move to enforce stricter policies has been a challenge for much of corporate America. As of early August, office attendance was less than half of pre-pandemic levels across 10 of the country's largest business districts. That’s according to data from Kastle Systems.

Now a look at today’s trading –

Action is choppy, but the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) is in the lead, up +0.9%, as traders position for Nvidia’s (NVDA) earnings after the bell. NVDA is up a similar amount.

The S&P 500 (SP500) is up +0.6%, and the Dow (INDU) is up +0.3%.

Growth stocks are being helped by a drop in global rates following disappointing PMI numbers in Europe and the U.S.

The August S&P Global Composite Flash PMI unexpectedly fell to 50.4. That pushed the 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) further down. It’s now down around 4.23%, 13 basis points off the 52-week high it set earlier this week.

Looking at the rest of the morning data, total mortgage applications fell 4.2% last week, bringing mortgage demand to a 28-year low. That’s not too surprising with mortgage rates at 23-year highs. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage came in at 7.31%, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported.

And July new home sales rose +4.4% to a rate of 714,000 vs. the 705,000 consensus. On a year-over-year basis, new home sales climbed 31.5%.

Among active stocks –

It was another busy morning for retail earnings reports, and those reports prompted some outsized stock moves.

Foot Locker (FL) plunged 30% after missing on the top and bottom lines, cutting guidance, and suspending its dividend. It sees 2023 sales down 8%–9% from prior guidance of 6.5%–8%. Comparable sales are now expected to be down 9%–10% from prior guidance of 7.5%–9%.

The company suspended its quarterly cash dividends beyond a payout for October that was already approved. Foot Locker paid out a dividend of $0.40 per share in Q2.

Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating, which has had a Sell since early June vs. a Buy on Wall Street, held a Dividend Safety Grade of D-, indicating a high probability of a cut or end of distributions.

Peloton (PTON) saw a similar drop as it warned on Q4 revenue. That’s now estimated to be between $580 and $600 million, vs. the consensus of $654 million.

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) rallied 15%, boosting its full-year outlook range on sales and operating margin.

In other news of note –

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) completed the separation of Kenvue (KVUE), making its consumer health spinoff a fully independent business.

When the offer to exchange shares expired on Aug. 18, J&J shareholders had tendered 800.4 million shares of JNJ common stock. With the swap oversubscribed, J&J accepted about 191 million shares in exchange for about 1.5 billion shares of Kenvue common stock.

Kenvue, which houses brands such as Band-Aid and Tylenol, was spun out in May, making the largest debut in the U.S. markets since 2021.

In the Wall Street Research Corner –

As the butterflies build ahead of Nvidia’s (NVDA) earnings report after the bell today, Morgan Stanley is out with a note on spotting trends in AI.

About 45% of the S&P 500 mentioned AI in earnings calls – and AI mentions were seen in almost every sector.

Software and services saw the most mention, followed by financial services, healthcare equipment and services, tech hardware and equipment, capital goods, and chips.

Morgan Stanley listed metrics for potential AI investors to watch, including mentions on calls of tangible AI benefits and the number of downloads of open source models.

You can get a full explanation of the metrics and a list of companies tied to them on Seeking Alpha. Look for the link in the Show Notes.