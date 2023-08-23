Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Unilever: At The Crossroads Of Years Of Underperformance

Aug. 23, 2023 12:19 PM ETUnilever PLC (UL)
Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
27 Followers

Summary

  • Unilever's Revenue and Operating Margin have gone virtually nowhere in the past decade due to a lack of focus and underwhelming investment in growth areas.
  • With the appointment of a new CEO and change in strategy, the H1 2023 report shows initial signs of growth resurgence, anticipated to extend into H2 and beyond.
  • Offering a robust 3.61% dividend, considerably surpassing the industry average, the company maintains a secure payout ratio of 52%, setting the stage for growth in the upcoming years.
  • Based on my Fair Value assessment, considering a projected CAGR growth of 3.1% over the next decade, Unilever is trading today with a 20% discount.

Unilever building, Rotterdam

f9photos

Investment Thesis

Unilever (NYSE:UL) stands as a multinational consumer goods enterprise celebrated for its extensive array of offerings encompassing personal care, food, and household products. Boasting a storied legacy that spans numerous decades, Unilever has firmly positioned itself as a prominent figure

This article was written by

Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
27 Followers
I'm a Financial Analyst at a major Fortune 500 firm. My aim is to create an outstanding Dividend Growth Portfolio to grow passive income. I focus on selecting top-tier companies known for their strong market presence, fortified brands, and competitive advantages. My strategy involves picking businesses with reasonable valuation, ready for significant earnings growth, all while achieving annual dividend growth surpassing 10% across both, US and European markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PEP, PG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.