U.K. Flash PMI Data Signal Renewed Economic Downturn In August, Selling Price Inflation Cools

Aug. 23, 2023 12:22 PM ETEWU, EWUS, FKU, HEWU, FLGB
Summary

  • Early PMI survey data for August signal a renewed contraction of the UK economy, as an increasingly severe manufacturing downturn is accompanied by a further faltering of the service sector's spring revival.
  • Lower levels of activity were recorded in both the manufacturing and service sectors during August.
  • The flash August PMI data follow a further 25 basis point hike in interest rates by the Bank of England earlier in the month. The latest rise takes the main policy rate to 5.25%, its highest since 2008.

wooden cubes with the letters PMI arranged in a vertical pyramid on banknotes, business concept

Maksim Labkouski

Early PMI survey data for August signal a renewed contraction of the UK economy, as an increasingly severe manufacturing downturn is accompanied by a further faltering of the service sector's spring revival.

Companies are reporting reduced orders

This article was written by

