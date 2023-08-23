Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Santos Limited (STOSF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 23, 2023 11:23 AM ETSantos Limited (STOSF), SSLZY
Santos Limited (OTCPK:STOSF) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 22, 2023 9:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Gallagher - MD, CEO and Director

Anthea McKinnell - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

James Redfern - Bank of America

Gordon Ramsay - RBC Capital Markets

Adam Martin - E&P

Saul Kavonic - Credit Suisse

Dale Koenders - Barrenjoey

James Byrne - Citi

Sarah Kerr - Morgan Stanley

Nik Burns - Jarden Australia

Henry Meyer - Goldman Sachs

Kevin Gallagher

Thank you, and good morning, and welcome to Santos' 2023 half-year results question-and-answer investor call. Joining me today is Chief Financial Officer, Anthea McKinnell. Anthea and I recorded a video presentation on today's results, which you can find on our website along with the presentation. We're not going to repeat the video presentation on this call. We will, however, be happy to take your questions.

Before we do that, I'd like to start by acknowledging the traditional lands of the Kaurna people of the Adelaide Plains from where I am speaking today. I pay my respect to their elders, past, present and emerging. And I also acknowledge and recognize the support of traditional owners and indigenous people everywhere Santos operates, including in Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste and Alaska.

I'm pleased to present yet another solid set of financial results that demonstrate the success of a disciplined operating model. Santos continues to generate strong cash flow despite the challenging operating environment. I'd also like to touch on some of the highlights from this result.

In the first half of 2023, Santos generated sales revenue of $3 billion, EBITDAX of $2.1 billion, free cash flow from operations of $1.1 billion and underlying profit of $800 million. The Board has determined to pay a dividend for the half of $283 million or $0.087 per share unfranked.

