olaser

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) and NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) are two high yielding midstream businesses. In this article, we will compare them side-by-side in light of their Q2 earnings calls to determine which is the better buy at the moment.

KMI Stock Vs. NS Stock: Q2 Results

KMI's Q2 results included management maintaining full year guidance, including projections of adjusted EBITDA at $7.7 billion, distributable cash flow coming in at $4.8 billion, DCF per share of $2.13, and a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio hovering around 4 times at year-end.

Moreover, Kinder Morgan reported that it is engaged in discussions about expanding its Gulf Coast Express pipeline and will move forward with it pending confirmation that it can generate sufficient returns on the project.

Meanwhile, NS reported roughly flat year-over-year adjusted EBITDA. However, its pipeline segment EBITDA was up by 5%, its refined products and ammonia pipeline throughputs were up 3%, and its west coast region storage revenues were up 30%. These strengths were somewhat offset by Permian Basin producer issues, though management believes that these issues will be resolved in the second half of 2023.

Meanwhile, its adjusted distribution coverage ratio was a very healthy 1.64x. Management also continued to advance its optimization program which seeks to reduce any excess spending on operational expenditures and G&A while also high-grading investments on growth projects. Thus far since the program's inception in 2022, management has identified ~$100 million in cost and spending reductions and they believe more savings are likely to be unlocked in the coming quarters. Given that their Q2 EBITDA was $169 million, this is a significant amount of cost savings.

KMI Stock Vs. NS Stock: Business Model

KMI has one of the more impressive business models in the midstream space, with a large and well-diversified portfolio of assets:

KMI Asset Portfolio (Investor Presentation)

It is North America's largest:

Natural gas transmission network (~70,000 miles of pipelines that transport ~40% of the United States' natural gas production and also provides ~15% of U.S. natural gas storage)

Independent refined products transportation network (~10,000 miles of refined products and crude pipelines)

Independent terminal operator (140 terminals and 16 Jones Act vessels)

COs transport capacity (~1,500 miles of CO2 pipelines)

It also owns a growing "energy transition" portfolio that includes up to 6.4 bcf of RNG production capacity by mid-2024. Overall, its business mix is skewed heavily towards natural gas with 62% of its business mix weighted in that category, 15% of its business mix weighted towards products, 12% towards terminals, and 11% towards CO2.

It generates very stable cash flows due to the combination of its mission-critical, competitively positioned and diversified set of energy infrastructure assets, its multi-year contracts, and the fact that 93% of its cash flow comes from take-or-pay, hedged, and fee-based cash flows. This makes it quite resistant to short-term swings in commodity prices and also sets it up to weather recessions fairly well.

Moreover, it has a promising long-term growth profile, with a $3.7 billion project backlog that is 80% focused on lower carbon investments such as natural gas, RNG, liquid biofuels, and CCUS infrastructure. When combined with its ongoing $3 billion share buyback program, KMI is well positioned to generate attractive returns for shareholders moving forward.

Investors can also take solace in the fact that ~13% of KMI's equity is owned by management and the board of directors.

NS, meanwhile, also has a somewhat diversified business model, albeit a much smaller one than KMI's:

NS Asset Portfolio (Investor Presentation)

Its renewable fuels segment is strategically located on the West Coast of the U.S. The demand for NS's midstream logistics services is growing due to the carbon emissions reduction goals and regulatory priorities focused on renewable fuels in regions like the West Coast and Canada. This demand is further amplified by challenges in obtaining permits for new projects, making existing assets more valuable. NS's strategically located West Coast terminals are well-equipped to handle the distribution of renewable fuels in the region, providing access and flexibility.

Anticipating growth in 2023, NS projects an expansion in Renewable Fuels EBITDA and a concurrent increase in market share. This growth will be driven by the completion of ongoing projects and those currently under construction. NS plans to adapt its tankage for renewable fuels in response to market needs. Its strategically situated facilities are poised to capitalize on emerging projects related to renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), ethanol, and other renewable fuels in the region.

NS's extensive Ammonia System covers about 2,000 miles, stretching from Louisiana up the Mississippi to Missouri and then northwest to Nebraska and Indiana. It serves as a cost-effective solution for transporting both imported and domestically produced ammonia for crop fertilization in key agricultural regions. The system currently runs at approximately 30 million barrels per day (MBPD), with operational capacity nearing 50 MBPD. This system accounts for 5-10% of pipeline segment revenues, and strong growth is anticipated in its utilization and revenue contribution starting in early 2024. NS also has short-term opportunities for low capital expenditure projects to significantly enhance system utilization. Additionally, discussions are underway regarding larger, longer-term ammonia opportunities for both the system and the St. James facility.

NS's Refined Products Systems play a pivotal role in serving critical markets across the Midcontinent and Texas regions. Within the Midcontinent Systems, the Central East network extends over 2,500 miles, offering versatile delivery options. The East Pipeline component supplies flexible refined products to Midwest/West markets, sourced from refineries in McPherson, Kansas, El Dorado, Kansas, and Ponca City, Oklahoma. Meanwhile, the North Pipeline ensures refined product delivery from North Dakota to the Twin Cities, addressing both rural and urban markets through supply from the Mandan, North Dakota refinery. In the Central West system, covering approximately 2,000 miles of dedicated pipeline, supply stems from the McKee, Texas refinery, serving markets in Texas and neighboring states. In the South Texas Systems, a network of around 700 miles of dedicated pipeline receives supply from Corpus Christi and Three Rivers, Texas refineries, effectively meeting the needs of markets in Texas and northern Mexico.

Finally, NS' Permian System remains advantageous due to the robustness of the Permian Basin. This is due to its favorable geology and cost-efficiency, resulting in low breakeven costs for shale production. As of the end of 2022, the Permian Basin's shale production reached 5.5 million barrels per day (MMBPD), constituting approximately 46% of the nation's total shale output. Projections indicate that by the end of 2023, this production will further increase to 5.7 MMBPD, reflecting a 3% growth compared to the previous year's exit. Since its acquisition in 2017, the performance of our Permian System has been promising, and NS anticipates it will continue to yield robust results throughout 2023 and beyond.

NS has some high quality assets with decent long-term growth potential. However, we give the edge to KMI given that its contracted cash flows and investment grade counterparty exposure is superior to that of NS' portfolio, it enjoys significantly superior economies of scale, and it has greater exposure to natural gas as opposed to oil-based commodities, which positions it better for the ongoing energy transition.

KMI Stock Vs. NS Stock: Balance Sheet

KMI's BBB credit rating sets it apart from NS, which lacks an investment grade credit rating (BB-) and has quite a bit of leverage on its balance sheet via its substantial use of both debt and preferred equity. KMI expects to exit 2023 with a 4.0x net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio and currently has a 4.1x leverage ratio, which gives them plenty of flexibility below their long-term target of 4.5x. Since when Q1 2015, KMI has aggressively deleveraged its balance sheet, reducing net debt by over $11 billion during that time period. Moving forward, KMI plans to continue self-funding capital expenditures and dividends as they have for the past seven years.

NS's main focus in recent years has been on strengthening its balance sheet by reducing leverage and redeeming its Series D preferred units. Management has been moving extremely aggressively towards this end and now believes it will complete these redemptions by the end of this year after just beginning to redeem them in November of last year and over 12 months ahead of the original plan.

One of the reasons why they have been able to complete this redemption so rapidly is that management issued nearly 15 million common equity units at an average price of ~$15 per unit in order to accelerate the Series D preferred redemption process. The reasoning behind this was that it would save NS cash flow since the distribution yield on the Series D is higher than the distribution yield on NS common units. Furthermore, it would be accretive to leverage metrics, setting NS up nicely to achieve a debt to EBITDA ratio of under 4x by year-end 2023. However, on a DCF per common unit basis, it was a dilutive move and weighed on the unit price considerably after being announced.

Both businesses are headed in the right direction on their balance sheets. However, overall KMI definitely is in better shape at the moment.

KMI Stock Vs. NS Stock: Distribution Outlook

KMI has been growing its dividend quite slowly in recent years as it has been using much of its retained cash flow to fund growth capital expenditures, buy back stock, and strengthen its balance sheet. Moving forward, its dividend growth is expected to accelerate slightly, but remain quite slow at a forecast 2.9% CAGR through 2027, supported by an expected 3.7% DCF per share CAGR over that same time span as the company will likely use the extra DCF to buy back stock and fund further growth projects. Dividend coverage in 2023 is expected to be a very conservative 1.9x, making the payout quite safe.

NS's focus on redeeming its Series D preferred units in-full will free up considerable cash flow to flow to the common units in 2024 and beyond. What management does with this cash flow remains to be seen, but it is certainly possible to envision them beginning to grow the distribution again. Management even mentioned in its latest investor presentation that they are working to position NS to "return increasing value in the future."

Its full year 2023 distribution coverage ratio is expected to come in at a very healthy 1.8x. That said, analysts have very weak expectations for distribution growth through 2027, forecasting a meager 0.8% CAGR over that span.

Both KMI and NS appear to have safe distributions for the time being, but overall we give KMI the edge for both expected distribution growth and distribution safety.

KMI Stock Vs. NS Stock: Valuation

As the table below illustrates, NS is quite a bit cheaper than KMI across each of the major valuation metrics, though KMI appears a bit cheaper relative to its historical averages than NS does:

Metric EV/EBITDA EV/EBITDA (5-Yr AVG) P/DCF Distribution Yield NS 8.9x 9.5x 5.7x 9.8% KMI 9.1x 10.1x 8.2x 6.6% Click to enlarge

KMI Stock Vs. NS Stock: Investor Takeaway

While NS is making great strides in improving its capital structure by rapidly paying down high-cost preferred equity while also targeting its leverage ratio, it owns a quality portfolio of midstream assets, and offers a very attractive and well-covered distribution, we give KMI the overall edge in this comparison for the following reasons:

Its asset portfolio is much larger and better positioned than NS' overall.

Its counterparties and contract structures are more conservative.

Its balance sheet is significantly stronger and its cost of capital is much better.

It has significantly more financial flexibility to opportunistically buy back shares and grow its dividend at present since it is not facing the need to buy back high yielding preferred equity.

Its valuation is more attractive relative to its historical averages than NS' is.

That said, for investors who already have a large and well-diversified midstream portfolio with plenty of exposure to natural gas, NS could be a better addition given its higher yield and exposure to unique refined products and ammonia assets. We rate both stocks as a Buys at present, but give KMI a Low Risk rating and NS an Average Risk rating.