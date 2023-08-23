redtea

Even though it's not the investment of choice for me in the pipeline/midstream space, Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is a company that I like to keep a close eye on. The firm generates a tremendous amount of cash flow and it is objectively cheap. Relative to similar firms, the stock is definitely closer to being fairly valued. But what is fairly valued on a relative basis today could become undervalued tomorrow depending on financial performance and share price trajectory. Recently, the business has experienced a bit of weakness, not only on its top line, but also on its bottom line. But in spite of this, management remains optimistic about hitting their targets for the entirety of the 2023 fiscal year. Assuming this guidance is achieved, or if the company at least comes close to it, I would argue that further upside exists from here. But if the past few months have shown us anything, it's that investors will likely have to be a bit more patient.

Focus on the big picture

The past several months have been truly remarkable for the broader market. For instance, from April 17th of this year when I last wrote about Kinder Morgan, through August 18th, the S&P 500 is up a whopping 5.6%. Unfortunately, not every company has experienced that kind of improvement. Our titular prospect, Kinder Morgan, for instance, has actually experienced upside, even with distributions paid out, of only 1.1% over the same window of time. This is most certainly discouraging. However, it's important for investors to pay attention to the long haul.

Truth be told, the financial performance achieved by Kinder Morgan is likely the primary cause for share price underperformance. For obvious reasons, the market prefers companies that grow over those that remain unchanged. And for this current fiscal year, it is looking like Kinder Morgan will experience little to no true growth from a cash flow perspective. To see what I mean, we need to only look at the most recent financial results reported by management.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

In the chart above, you can see financial data covering the second quarter of the company's 2023 fiscal year. You can see that in relation to how the company performed the same time last year. The first thing you might notice is that revenue plunged. But in this space, revenue is not all that significant. Rather, it's the spread on pricing and the volume of products transported that help to determine profitability. Speaking of profitability, operating cash flow for the company fell slightly year over year from $1.56 billion to $1.55 billion. If we adjust for changes in working capital, it went from just under $1.40 billion to $1.32 billion.

When I analyze companies in this space, I like to look at what I call ‘true free cash flow’. This is a measure of free cash flow that ignores growth-oriented capital expenditures. That way, you don't punish the company in question for its growth initiatives. As you can see in the aforementioned chart, I have both an official figure for this and an adjusted figure. Just like with operating and adjusted operating cash flow, the ‘true free cash flow’ of the company has also declined year over year. The same kind of trend can be seen when looking at DCF, also known as distributable cash flow, and when looking at EBITDA.

A lot of the pain that the company experienced during this time came from an overall reduction in earnings. Net profits of $586 million came up short compared to the $635 million reported one year earlier. But there also were other adjustments that hurt the company. Growth in sustaining capital expenditures, which are capital expenditures used to keep current operations functional, as well as higher taxes involving unconsolidated joint ventures, on top of other items, or impacted the company negatively on a year-over-year basis. The root cause of this pain really involved lower commodity prices, an increase in interest expense, and higher general and administrative costs. The last of these managed to increase because of higher pension costs, and higher labor and benefit related costs.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Even though the results seen so far are not exactly all inspiring, investors should be optimistic. For instance, the second quarter was only one period of time. If you look at the chart above, you can see financial performance for the first half of 2023 relative to the same time of 2022. You will see some weakening, such as with revenue and DCF. Adjusted ‘true free cash flow’ also declined year over year. But outside of that, the other profitability metrics for the company are looking up.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Management also seems to be optimistic about the year as a whole. For instance, they are still forecasting DCF of $4.8 billion and EBITDA of $7.7 billion. This matches their original guidance for the year. No estimates were provided when it came to other profitability metrics. But in the table above, you can see what I estimated for them if we assume that they were all increased at the same rate that EBITDA is forecasted to. It is worth noting that on August 18th, news broke about an explosion and fire involving a compressor at its Tennessee Gas Pipeline. The issue does now seem to be under control, but it will be interesting to see if this will impact guidance for the year. Until we have more data, though, I will assume that this will not have a material impact on the business. Given that assumption, taking the aforementioned data, I then created the chart below. In it, you can see how the company is priced on a forward basis for 2023 and how it is priced using data from 2022.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

As part of my analysis, I also decided to take two of these metrics and compare the company to five similar firms. The results can be seen in the table below. On a price to operating cash flow basis, I found that two of the five firms were cheaper than Kinder Morgan, while another one was tied with it. Meanwhile, when it comes to the EV to EBITDA approach, three of the five companies were cheaper than our target.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Kinder Morgan 6.9 9.2 The Williams Companies (WMB) 7.5 10.0 Energy Transfer (ET) 3.9 7.7 Cheniere Energy (LNG) 3.8 4.2 MPLX LP (MPLX) 6.9 8.8 Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) 8.0 9.9 Click to enlarge

One thing I would like to talk about before I conclude this article is my statement earlier about the company exhibiting fairly limited growth, if any, at the present time. As I detailed already, fundamental conditions have changed in a way that has negatively impacted the company in some respects so far this year. But this does not mean that management is not focused on the long haul. The company continues to make various investments aimed at increasing the firm's footprint.

The latest announcement along these lines came on July 12th when Kinder Morgan and Howard Energy Partners announced expansions of their respective natural gas transportation systems in the Eagle Ford basin. These projects are designed to deliver almost 2 Bcf per day of Eagle Ford production to Gulf Coast markets. This expansion is being done through a joint venture between the two companies and it will include the construction of a 67 mile, 42-inch pipeline and the construction of a 62 mile, 36-inch pipeline for the purposes of transportation. It will also include compression, treating, and dehydration facilities. It is unclear the full financial impact that this will have on the company. But the expansion project as a whole is forecasted to cost about $251 million.

Kinder Morgan

Any portion of that spending will certainly fit into the $2.1 billion capital expenditure budget that management allocated for growth projects and for contributions to joint ventures. This is up from $1.7 billion that was allocated in 2022. The good news is that, assuming cash flows still come in as management has forecasted, the company will still have about $770 million in additional capacity that it can be used for other investments. These could take the form of additional expansions or acquisitions. But it could also be used for share buybacks or a further reduction of debt. Though I would argue that further debt reduction is unlikely. This is because management previously stated that their goal is to have a net leverage ratio, for the long run, of about 4.5. And by the end of this year, it is already slated to be around 4.

Takeaway

In the near term, I can understand why some investors might feel discouraged when it comes to Kinder Morgan. But it's important to pay attention to the long-term outlook for the company. Management continues to invest in growth. While shares of the company look fairly valued compared to similar firms, they are objectively cheap. Leverage is also lower than what management has been aiming for. So when you add all of these factors together, it only solidifies my prior ‘buy’ rating for the company.