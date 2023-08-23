JHVEPhoto

Investment thesis

I have closely followed the meteoric rise and subsequent Humpty Dumpty-like fall of the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sector since my Seeking Alpha article of 1/12/21 when I expressed concern regarding "three overarching financial risk factors" facing Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM). Since that time the stock has decreased from $30.78 to $1.55 or 95.0% I have written 6 other bearish articles about former SPACs Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NXU), Lightning eMotors, Inc. (ZEV), and VG Acquisition Group. All of these stocks have suffered similar losses. The SPAC craze peaked in 2021, as 621 companies de-SPACed. However, there were only 16 of these transactions in H1 2023, and at a much lower valuation than prior years. The purpose of this article is to discuss the bull and bear cases for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP), the most recent company to de-SPAC in this SWOT-style analysis.

About Zapp

On 5/1/23, Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited, a Cayman Islands exempted company, began trading on the Nasdaq National Market as a result of its merger with CIIG Capital Partners II, a special purpose acquisition company. The company was founded in 2017 by industry veteran Swin Chatsuwan and a cadre of automotive professionals and mobility experts. The company's debut product, the i300, is a high-performance electric "perfect city bike" which the company believes will revolutionize the two-wheeler EVP2W market. The i300 has received widespread acclaim, including winning the prestigious Red Dot Product Design Award, the German Design Award, the Australian Good Design Award, and other E-Mobility awards. Another feather in their cap is the recent issuance of two European patents for their "unique Z-shaped exoskeleton and removable front fenders" per a 7/26/23 press release. Here is the link to a comprehensive 39-page 7/6/23 investor presentation which provides substantial granularity about the company's present business operations, future expansion plans, and other key metrics.

Stock performance

As the above chart shows, ZAPP's trading pattern resembles a flatlined EKG as the stock has decreased from $8.00 to $1.52 or 81.0% since going public on 5/1/23. Of the five stocks that Seeking Alpha classifies as Zapp's peer group, 4 of them have decreased an average of 32.7% in 2023. LiveWire Group, Inc. (LVWR) is the outlier of the cohort and has gained 128.5% YTD.

The bull case

The ZAPP bull case is that the value proposition of the i300 is that it is lightweight and has a high torque permanent magnet motor, rechargeable and removable battery pack, and an MSRP of $9,757.

The physics of the IPMM, which to my knowledge is an industry first, impresses and intrigues me given that other competing motor solutions are often cost-prohibitive for this type of application. The bulls cite favorable media coverage by Bloomberg, Forbes, and GQ et al. and reference the company's strategic contract manufacturing partnership with Thai Summit Group, which is the "key automotive driver of Thailand" per their website and has worked with Ford Motor Company (F), General Motors Company (GM), and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC). Thai EXIM, the Export-Import Bank of Thailand, has provided ZAPP with a receivables financing credit line in support of their prospects going forward. In my view, the decision to manufacture in Thailand is an especially curious one given the country's prolonged history of civil, economic, and political unrest.

The bear case

As a de facto development stage company with a limited operating history as a public company, ZAPP faces threatening headwinds going forward. Product development and other costs associated with the creation of a new category in this cyclical and volatile sector is notoriously costly, and their planned entrance to the U.S. market will require considerable capital, effort, and time. In addition, the sobering fact is that the i300 has been in development for almost six years (admittedly the COVID-19 crisis was a legitimate factor in this delay) and can only be ordered online at the company website at Zapp i300 Urban Electric Scooter/Motorbike | Zapp EV. If ZAPP cannot be ready for "prime time" in the foreseeable future, it may very well be "game time"- akin to an existential moment. The most formidable competitor domestically - 800 lb. gorilla in the room - is LiveWire Group, whose market capitalization of $2.0B dwarfs ZAPP's market capitalization of $109.3M. LVWR has a strong strategic relationship with Harley-Davidson (HOG) which spun off its electric motorcycle division on 9/20/22 as a separate, publicly traded company in a SPAC deal with AEA-Bridges Impact Corp, in a $1.8B merger. LVWR has retail partners in more than a dozen states in the U.S. and recently demonstrated their S2 Del Mar model with an MSRP of $15,499 to much fanfare at the recent 83rd Sturgis Motor Rally. A video of this event is available on YouTube. The company is also up against stiff competition from Niu Technologies (NIU), whose market capitalization of $243.8M, is ~2 ½ times more than ZAPP, and currently has over 400 retail stores in the U.S. through retail partners. Another high hurdle for ZAPP is that in H1 2023 the European electric scooter and motorcycles market, where ZAPP has focused their efforts, has experienced an 11.5% decrease in sales. Sticky inflation and other economic obstacles will continue to hamstring that economy going forward and constrain growth to an unknown extent.

The bear case is also bolstered by the recent lackluster performance of companies which IPO via a SPAC merger. The De-SPAC Index decreased by 74.7% in 2022. And it appears that 2023 will also be an equally challenging year for this sector based on several other guideposts which will be discussed later in this article.

ZAPP financial risk factors

On 5/4/23 the company filed Form 20-F- Annual and Transition Report (foreign private issuer) with the SEC which detailed the merger agreement with CIIG Capital Partners II. On 7/6/23 ZAPP filed Form 6-K -Report of Foreign Issuer which consisted solely of the investor presentation previously referenced. Based on my review of these filings, the potential investors in the stock should be aware of the following financial risk factors:

Shareholder dilution - either by the issuance of additional shares and/or via the exercise of any warrants, is a bona fide caveat given the company's ambitious U.S. expansion plans and the roll-out of their direct-to-consumer model will require substantial capital resources. Scalability to meet a lofty go-to-market strategy will be hampered by ZAPP's history of missed product development timelines and an unproven direct-to-consumer franchised model strategy. My extrapolation of the 2022 global powered two-wheeler market on pg. 28 of the 7/6/23 investor presentation shows that a scant 1.8M of the 60.5M units or ~3% was from the U.S. and European segment. This data indicates to me that any meaningful penetration in the two-wheeler EV market regions may take much longer to achieve than ZAPP anticipates, and therefore negatively affect sales projections and drain their capital resources.

Valuation

As a former CPA with significant audit experience, including public companies, I prefer quantitative analysis as it focuses on objective data. My preferred metric in this regard is the price/sales ratio - which ranges from 0.56 (best is NIU) to 53.91(worst is LVWR) among ZAPP's peer group. I believe that it will take a protracted period of time for ZAPP to come close to that of LVWR. My modeling work to estimate ZAPP's present valuation was based on the methodology used to determine a post-money valuation of $573M and is explained more on pg. 139 of the company's proxy statement/prospectus, which contains the following information as of 10/10/22:

www.sec.gov

The median equity market capitalization of $400M which was used to derive the $573M amount has decreased to $198M or 52.5% during that time period, which translates to a stock price of $1.57. In my view, ZAPP is fairly priced at the present time and may be range-bound absent any significant developments.

Microcap stock caveat

I believe that since microcap stocks are inherently risky, investment in these companies requires a deep level of scrutiny as explained in this well-written primer on the subject published by Jeremy Blum, a fellow Seeking Alpha contributor.

Conclusion

Based on my analysis of the bull and bear cases for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited, the company faces multiple challenges as it strives to develop traction in the dynamic, evolving, and fluid two-wheeler EVP2W market. The Wall Street environment currently has no appetite for money-losing companies like ZAPP, which has a limited operating history as a public company. The company's mission to redefine the EVP2W sector via their "balance sheet-light business model" is largely aspirational, and I believe will require a gestation period much longer than that of an elephant to make even an iota of penetration into this early-stage sector. As the aspiring "new kid on the block", the company faces a heavy lift as there are at least thirty competitors in this space, many of which currently have products on the market now which have brand recognition and superior financial firepower. Anecdotally, ZAPP's SPAC roots suggest a suboptimal future, given their lack of a clear path to profitability. Empirically, the 7/27/23 disclosure by industry behemoth LiveWire Group, Inc. that 2023 Q2 electric vehicle sales decreased by a staggering 85% is a cautionary tale for the sector as a whole and ZAPP in particular. As a result, in my opinion, ZAPP Needs More Zip to Compete in the EVP2W Sector.