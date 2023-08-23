skodonnell/iStock via Getty Images

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share, a 50% decline from its prior payout, and an 8.4% annualized forward yield. The dividend reduction was a difficult but necessary decision for Hudson to make against a stock market that had driven the yield above 20% through the furious sale of its shares in response to headwinds being faced by the office REIT subsector. The current yield at 8.4% still sits far above its historical average, is in excess of inflation, and is secured against fiscal 2023 second-quarter funds from operations that came in at $0.24 per share. This 192% coverage is set against commons that are currently swapping hands for $5.93, a roughly 64% discount to tangible book value per share of $16.56 as of the end of the second quarter.

Hudson is now currently trading for 36 cents on the dollar with market expectations being wholly shaped by bearish sentiment. This is even with the commons moving into deep value territory and the tech job recession coming to an end. Hence, whilst the risk to office demand remains pertinent in the post-pandemic zeitgeist highly defined by remote work, the current discount seems overdone and the core bearish points seem tired. To be clear, Hudson is not trading at such a marked discount for no reason. The market has lost confidence in future leasing demand and its ability to manage its upcoming debt maturities. The bull case rests on the current loss of confidence being unhinged.

A Receding Storm Of Headwinds

Hudson has been more exposed to the pullback of tech due to its focus on California and the San Francisco Bay Area. Tech is critical to the largest US economy and demand for office space in California has waned on the back of large-scale layoffs and reduced tech activity in the Bay Area. Whilst tech companies laid off more than 300,000 workers in the first half of 2023, this figure has collapsed with Bernstein recently declaring that the tech job recession is over. Further, the nascent AI industry has already sparked a wave of new unicorns, revived venture capital tech funding rounds, and set in place a hiring boom that is set to catalyze growth in the Bay Area which Hudson's portfolio is well-placed to benefit from.

Further, the dividend cut should help the REIT realize $17.9 million of cash flow savings per quarter, around $71.6 million per year. This should help reduce the pressure for property sales to address the upcoming wall of debt maturities. Hudson has around $50 million from a private placement note coming due in September, with another $344 million in secured debt due through 2024. This is against a cash and equivalents position of $109 million as of the end of its second quarter. The REIT is set to refinance a $243.2 million loan maturing next year in December, around 70.7% of its total 2024 debt maturities. For 2025 debt maturities, 96% of Hudson's indebtedness only comes due towards the back end of the year in November and December.

The End Of The Most Aggressive Monetary Tightening Cycle In Decades

Whilst 85.3% of Hudson's debt was fixed or capped as of the end of the second quarter, an end to rate hikes should help with its refinancing discussions. The market is currently pricing in an 86.5% chance that the Fed will keep rates where they are at its upcoming September 20 meeting, with rates now sitting at a 22-year high of 5.25% to 5.5%. There are real risks being flagged by bears, but the uncertainty around these now needs to be questioned against a number of positive catalysts. Goldman now expects the first Fed rate cut in the second quarter of 2024 against rising expectations that the US economy should dodge a hard landing.

Hudson reported revenue of $245.2 million, a 2.5% decline from its year-ago figure but a beat by $13.29 million on consensus estimates. This came as same-store cash net operating income of $127.6 million grew 4.7% over its year-ago comp on the back of lease commencements at One Westside and Harlow. One Westside is a mall-to-office conversion located in Los Angeles whose redevelopment was recently completed for lease to Google. Hudson executed 61 new and renewal leases totaling 403,231 square feet during the quarter. The REIT's in-service office portfolio exited the quarter 85.2% occupied and 87% leased as the return to office trend picked up pace. The remote work poster boy Zoom is now requiring its employees to be in the office at least two days a week, with Goldman ramping up efforts to get its staff back in five days a week. This forms part of the return-to-office trend that is likely set to pick up next year. I don't expect demand to return to its pre-pandemic levels, but a healthy pace of recovery for Hudson's common shares can be expected if the trend gets aggregated with a definite Fed pivot on rates, a still strong economy, and an end to the dual writers and actors strike. Hudson is a buy against this.