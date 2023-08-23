Truck Tonnage Remains In Uptrend

Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

Trucking Tonnage Index, a relatively volatile economic indicator, remains in a rising trend. If you have been out on the highways lately, it seems more crowded than usual, with weekdays blending into weekends of heavy traffic snarled by trucks. Parking lots at malls are as full during the week as they are on the weekends. Perhaps weekends are more packed, but it doesn’t seem by much. This activity is even as Walmart's (WMT) and Amazon's (AMZN) online sales are rising.

Real Retail Sales are adjusted for inflation, whereas Trucking Tonnage Index is seasonally adjusted. Currently, both indicators reflect economic expansion and positive for equities.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.