Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 23, 2023 12:17 PM ETToll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.14K Followers

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 23, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Douglas Yearley - Chairman and CEO

Martin Connor - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Rafe Jadrosich - Bank of America

Stephen Kim - Evercore ISI

Joe Ahlersmeyer - Deutsche Bank

Mike Dahl - RBC Capital Markets

Ken Zener - Seaport Research

Alex Barron - Housing Research Center

John Lovallo - UBS

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Toll Brothers Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] The company is planning to end the call at 9:30 when the market opens. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Douglas Yearley, CEO. Please go ahead.

Douglas Yearley

Thank you, Betsy. Good morning. Welcome, and thank you all for joining us. Before I begin, I ask you to read our statement on forward-looking information in our earnings release of last night and on our website. I caution you that many statements on this call are forward-looking based on assumptions about the economy, world events, housing and financial markets, interest rates, the availability of labor and materials inflation and many other factors beyond our control that could significantly affect future results.

With me today are Martin Connor, Chief Financial Officer; Rob Parahus, President and Chief Operating Officer; Fred Cooper, Senior VP of Finance and Investor Relations; Wendy Marlett, Chief Marketing Officer; and Gregg Ziegler, Senior VP and Treasurer.

We had another terrific quarter and are very pleased with our fiscal third quarter results. We beat our guidance for home sales revenues, adjusted gross margin, SG&A margin and earnings. Our quarter end backlog of 7,295 homes and $7.9 billion is strong, and our cancellations remain very low.

The market for new homes is solid, and

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.