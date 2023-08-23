Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Medical Properties Trust Busts Short Case

Aug. 23, 2023 1:40 PM ETMedical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)7 Comments
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Medical Properties Trust has addressed and eliminated many concerns from the original short case, making it likely that the remaining concerns also will be resolved.
  • The company has implemented a new dividend strategy that allows for cash retention and growth without frequent equity raises.
  • The Prospect settlement will begin making payments in September, indicating a positive cash flow that will increase dividend coverage in the future.
  • Despite some lingering concerns, the overall coverage of payments for Medical Properties Trust is in good shape, and the company is successfully navigating the continuing challenges of 2020.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Oil & Gas Value Research. Learn More »
Empty corridor in modern hospital with information counter and hospital bed in rooms.3d rendering

Ninoon

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) has now eliminated big chunks of the original short case. This includes suppositions about paying too much for properties and other irregularities. However, as management has surmounted one challenge after another, there's less suppositions of the original short

I analyze oil and gas companies, related companies, and Medical Properties Trust in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
19.37K Followers
I am a high school teacher for a decade. I am now retired.  Before that I was an analyst (operations and financial) and for a short time a Controller I have a B.S. with an emphasis in Accounting and an MBA (for which I studied Finance, Economics, and Management) I passed the CPA exam on the first try and am a retired CPA in the state of Maryland. I have a high school teaching credential and an MA in Math Education


Occassionally write articles for Rida Morwa''s High Dividend Opportunities https://seekingalpha.com/author/rida-morwa/research


Occassionally write articles on Tag Oil for the Panick High Yield Report

https://seekingalpha.com/account/research/subscribe?slug=richard-lejeune

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

C
Colorado Oilman
Today, 2:00 PM
Premium
Comments (823)
I understand why folks underwater just want out and move on - but
9% divi is well covered and from this point could go up as debt is paid down.
Look at MPW from fresh eyes - easily could go to 10 or 11 next couple of months - Long MPW
JHHAlpha profile picture
JHHAlpha
Today, 1:58 PM
Comments (4.08K)
Excellent review. It's no longer those who are long the stock that bear a major risk, but the shorts as MPW and its renters recover from the phony pandemic.
Mad Banker profile picture
Mad Banker
Today, 1:53 PM
Premium
Comments (464)
Accounting and management issues remain.

People need to dump this dog before it goes to zero.

Look for SEC problems next.
BeanKounter Capital profile picture
BeanKounter Capital
Today, 1:50 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (746)
I don't take a side on this one, but why would you trust your money with this management team?
billduncanbusiness profile picture
billduncanbusiness
Today, 1:50 PM
Comments (229)
I have listened to the SA author apologists continue to advocate for MPW for the last 18 months as it continued to drop from $20+. Several commenters announced they were “backing up the truck” when it fell through $16. These authors and commenters have, in my opinion, lost all credibility. I am adopting a new motto when it comes to MPW, which is: “Abandon all hope, all ye who linger here.”
C
Colorado Oilman
Today, 1:42 PM
Premium
Comments (823)
Gradual - a month or two - climb to 10 as shorts are covering and folks know this 9% divi is well covered and could even go up in a couple of qtrs!
Long MPW to 11
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.