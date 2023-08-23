Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 23, 2023 12:59 PM ETWilliams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.14K Followers

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 23, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeremy Brooks - Chief Accounting Officer and Head of Investor Relations

Laura Alber - President and Chief Executive Officer

Jeff Howie - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Max Rakhlenko - TD Cowen

Seth Basham - Wedbush Securities

Chuck Grom - Gordon Haskett

Cristina Fernandez - Telsey Advisory Group

Anthony Chukumba - Loop Capital Markets

Peter Benedict - Baird

Oliver Wintermantel - Evercore ISI

Brad Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Steven Zaccone - Citi

Marni Shapiro - The Retail Tracker

Operator

Welcome to the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the conclusion of the prepared remarks.

I would now like to turn the call over to Jeremy Brooks, Chief Accounting Officer and Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jeremy Brooks

Good morning and thank you for joining our second quarter earnings call. I'd like to remind you that during this call, we will make forward-looking statements with respect to future events and financial performance, including guidance for fiscal ‘23 and our long-term outlook. We believe these statements reflect our best estimates. However, we cannot make any assurances these statements will materialize, and actual results may differ significantly from our expectations. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after today's call.

Additionally, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. These measures should not be considered replacements for and should be read together with our GAAP results. A detailed reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure appears in Exhibit 1 to the press release we issued earlier this

