Is The Fed Being Tough Enough?

matejmo

The capital markets are changing, altering the policy environment significantly. A number of meaningful events are afoot. Most recently the Federal Reserve has dramatically changed its approach to policy. It now argues not only that it could… but that it should… and that it plans to... continue to shrink its balance sheet which is a policy tightening move - at the same time that it plans to cut interest rates which would be a policy easing that stimulates the economy. The Fed apparently is obsessed with reducing the size of its balance sheet regardless of what's going on in the policy universe. This change in behavior by the Fed adds to changes in the global environment, demands on US fiscal policy, changes in the Chinese economy, evolving demographic patterns, and an unexpected shift in the progression of the US business cycle - as well as to ongoing geopolitical issues. These events could cause the Fed’s recent dot plots, reflecting its policy plans, to be completely upended. The Fed's Powell continues to offer the same guidance, but it is vague, he does not promise us when we will get inflation back to 2%, for example. There is more dissent and more divisive views on the committee, and more fear of a weak economy that could prompt an early shift to rate cuts.

Chart 1

Fed Balance Sheet Vs fiscal deficit (Haver Analytics and FAO Economics )

The Fed reduces the balance sheet as fiscal deficits swell again.

Fed balance sheet alert

During Covid, the Fed adopted a policy of securities purchases to support the economy. The acquired securities bloated its balance sheet. And while the Fed had established a securities purchase program intending it to last over a long period of time, as it turned out, the economy recovered much faster than the Fed had expected. As time progressed it was clear that the economy was doing better and didn’t really need all that support and, further, the inflation rate was cooking. The Fed was stimulating an economy that was already overheated and driving inflation well over its target. This was, in part, because this taper was in progress and represented stimulus; still, the Fed refused to start raising interest rates because at the time it said it did not want to be put in the position of tightening (raising rates) and easing (buying securities) at the same time. And although the Fed controlled the taper and its timing, the Fed refused to terminate the taper early. This let inflation continue to run hot and gather momentum… it meant that the tapering ran on, to March of 2022, and that meant that the Fed could not raise interest rates until then. As a result, the economy endured a full year of uninterrupted inflation acceleration. Inflation rose over its target FOR A YEAR without the Fed raising the federal funds rate by a single basis point. Now, just a little more than a year later, the Fed is saying ‘never mind’ to this policy that it argued previously had handcuffed it. It’s hard to understand how the Fed can simply change its mind on an issue that had played such a key role and caused it to make such bad policy. It’s enough to make a person seriously wonder how Fed policy is really set.

Not only is the Fed breaking with its own past policy choices, but at a time when fiscal spending has gone through the roof, budget deficits are large, and the economy is already over stimulated, the Fed’s shrinking of its balance sheet is going to reduce purchases of treasury securities that are going to be looking for other buyers. This is going to exacerbate the increase in interest rates, and it also runs the risk of disturbing market liquidity as the Fed reduces its presence in markets, at a difficult time.

China

China’s economy is running into difficulties. Chinese participation in the US securities markets has been affected. Chinese purchases of U.S. securities have been exceptionally weak, turning to net sales! Chinese mainland investors reduced holdings of US Treasury securities for a third consecutive month in June to $835.4 billion, dropping to a 14-year low. (source and US treasury) This can’t be a surprising development since US and China have a number of acrimonious interchanges ranging from Taiwan, the South China Sea, to the US trying keep China from gaining access to powerful computer chips. China is fully aware that the US needs buyers of its treasury securities in its current predicament. However, China has its own issues… problems in its property market and its flirtation with short run deflationary effects pose significant challenges for China’s economy with some arguing that China could be on the verge of its own Lehman moment. Between Covid policies and Xi’s policies to rein in property speculation and control wealthy and powerful Chinese businessmen and party members, a great deal of harm has been done to the economy. All this evolved as Xi consolidated his power. China flirts with deflation but speaking publicly of that in China is professionally dangerous (here).

Fed rate policy

Fed balance sheet policy has now come 180 degrees to the opposite conclusion at the same time the Fed has been indicating some satisfaction with the slowdown in the job market and is already making tentative plans for easing… (all very premature in my view). The Fed is talking about the need to reduce aggregate demand in the economy and the need to slow some of the pressure in the labor market - a reference to the need for a restrictive policy. Yet, a number of Fed officials have been speaking out about how policy may be – at or close to – its rate peak moment - even rate cuts.

Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker on Tuesday <Aug 8> indicated that the central bank could be at the end of its current rate-hiking cycle.

A voter this year on the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee, the central bank official noted progress in the fight against inflation and confidence in the economy. Source (CNBC).

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said the central bank should raise interest rates above 5% by early in the second quarter and then go on hold for “a long time.” (Bloomberg)

Officials in May raised rates by a quarter of a percentage point to a new target range of 5-5.25 percent, the highest in nearly 16 years.

The largest majority of officials (10 policymakers) projected back in March that’s where borrowing costs will peak. Signaling an upcoming pause even more directly, Fed officials deleted a key phrase about expecting “some additional policy firming” from their post-meeting statement for May. (Bankrate.com)

Michael Barr, Vice Chair of Supervision, permanent voter: “I'll just say for myself, I think we're close.” July 10, 2023 (Reuters)

All this is part of the Fed’s new business cycle experiment to not raise interest rates as much as it did in the past. Instead, the plan looks to leave interest rates at an elevated level longer rather than to raise rates to a higher peak to combat inflation.

Susan Collins, on July 11th, was asked if she thought we'd see the end of the rate hikes this year.

"My expectation is that we will need to hold rates at a level that will help us to slow demand and realign demand and supply for some time," she said. "And so my baseline is that we will need to hold at least through this year and that we'll start to bring rates down next year." (source).

This is a new process being started by the Fed and it’s not clear that it will be successful. However, the policy seems to be under strain since evidence suggests that markets are not on the same page as the Fed. As Fed meeting ('FOMC') minutes were released, for July we obtained more of an inside look at the discussion in the FOMC meeting. There is more evidence of Federal Reserve officials talking about slowing or stopping the rate hikes and others even talking conditions that could lead to rate cuts ahead… and still others keeping the door open for whatever it takes. But in reaction to better inflation data, bond yields have been moving higher not lower. Over the past month the 10-year note yield has risen from 3.89% to 4.32%. Many Fed members at this point seem focused on scattered evidence of job market slowing while others are tuned into the drumbeat of recent strong economic data that the bond market fears have locked onto.

The markets… a different focus

Markets have been impressed the least by what the Fed is saying and more by what the economy is doing. The economy has been posting stronger numbers than expected; recently retail sales, industrial production, and the regional Federal Reserve survey in Philadelphia for the manufacturing sector (here), found stronger gains than had been expected. Some find it peculiar that at a time that the Fed is making less hawkish noises overall, market interest rates are moving higher. But, in fact, there’s nothing unusual about this except that it reflects a loss of confidence in the Fed. And we certainly can’t be surprised about that.

Lost confidence - under normal conditions you might expect if markets see the Fed getting poised to cut rates, market interest rates would come down too. Whereas if the Fed were poised to raise rates, you’d see interest rates in the market start to go up ahead of it. Markets typically front-run the Fed, and the Fed wants it that way. But, in fact, very often the market counterpunches what the Fed has decided to do especially if the market gets to a situation where it thinks the Fed is doing the wrong thing. Yield curve inversion, in fact, is a situation in which markets think the Fed has raised short term rates ‘too much'; markets begin to look for lower rates in the future. Short-term market yields are tethered to the Fed funds rate more tightly than long terms rates that are on a much longer leash with plenty of slack to ‘go their own way.’

The Fed’s focus on the job market and with substantial rhetoric about how rates may have peaked and how they might be cut somewhat sooner than expected, that is not the kind of news that bond markets want… if they’re afraid of inflation and if economic data are strengthening. Both those ‘iffy’ conditions seem present. The step up in consumer spending and industrial output suggests that the economy is not really slowing. The labor market may be in some sense more constrained by labor availability but that certainly is different from saying that the economy is slowing ‘because’ job growth is slowing. But Fed officials are focused on a number of labor market metrics that indicate job market slowing or reduced tightness. The Fed, after all, has an employment mandate!

In his press conference After the July 25-26 Fed meeting Powell cited evidence of the labor market coming in better balance as the labor force participation rate has risen, nominal wage growth has showed some signs of easing, and job vacancies have declined… Powell noted inflation was too high but had moderated and noted that interest sensitive sectors of the economy had slowed. Powell noted policy will be made meeting by meeting. But the minutes themselves show increasing dissent, as noted above. (Powell Presser)

Aggregate demand doesn’t appear to be slowing too much and GDP forecasts for the quarter ahead are starting to be marked up not down. And this, of course, is after a long period when economists have been looking for recession to start just about any day. If you find this confusing, you are paying attention! Yet, on the margin Fed officials are talking more about being able to see rate cuts ahead. This is more like ‘Deja-What’… we’ve never been here before. Why are we here now? Why are views at the Fed shifting instead of stiffening and focusing more on the end of rate hikes and the start of rate cuts? This shift in focus hints at policy softening.

Table 1

Recessions bring inflation down when policy is well-run

Most recession reduce inflation even high inflation (Haver Analytics and FAO Economics)

Now? Nothing to compare… no recession.

The making of inflation reduction by means of inflation reduction…

Another thing that may seem peculiar that helped to spark this change in markets was the release of the recent CPI. Data showed that inflation continues to decelerate. However, what the data flesh out is that the inflation deceleration is at a lesser speed than markets had expected. So now that the inflation rate is actually decelerating, markets are getting a look at what the pace looks like, and they don't appear to be very pleased with it. Inflation is high enough and the reduction in inflation is slow enough that, at the current level of interest rates in monetary policy is not very restrictive and won’t be substantially more restrictive, any time soon. The economy continues to show resilience.

Plan 'A’: The Fed’s ‘Plan A’ is to hold rates here, and let policy become more restrictive pushing inflation down because lower inflation with a constant Fed funds rate will make monetary policy increasingly tighter (it will raise the real Fed funds rate). This is the making of inflation reduction by means of inflation reduction. As a result, it's hard to get a grip on where are we stand although markets seem to be getting more pessimistic about inflation and more used to the idea that interest rates are actually going to get stuck higher, and inflation is not going to come back down... all the way to 2%.

Has 2% become a notional or aspirational target instead of a real one?

In a Wall Street Journal article on August 22, 2023 Nick Timiraos cites a number of economists – and former Fed members - pushing to get inflation below 3% then going slower (here). Jason Furman, former head of the National Economic Council and a Democrat, has urged a ‘hawkish 3% target’ - a sure oxymoron – given the Fed’s real target is 2%! What he means is to get to 3% more aggressively and then take more time on further reduction. Jim Bullard recently left the Fed to become the dean of Purdue University’s Daniels School of Business. He is concerned that the economy is reaccelerating and inflation will rise ahead (here). One of the things that worries me is Powell’s assertion that 2% remains the goal with no timeline to get there. With all these other proposals aimed at getting inflation below 3% I worry that the Fed target has become more notional that real. If so, this will fulfill my long held worry the soft landing is about avoiding recession and leaving inflation higher see: The Intrinsic Danger Of The 'Soft Landing' Strategy (here), my Seeking Alpha article from late May of this year (as well as this one: Fed Sets Its Aim On 2% Inflation By 2025: Can It Get There?, from December 2022). I have been seeing this in progress for some time

If I'm reading the tea leaves correctly, this is going to be a major shift for the US economy. And the irony is that Fed members’ willingness to cut interest rates too soon or stop hiking will stop the inflation reduction that future rate cuts depend on. So, it is also the stopping of rate cuts by means of rate cuts. Think about it, the expression simply refers to different time horizons.

In the past inflation peaked IN recession. All of a sudden inflation has peaked and fallen and recession has not even started. Inflation has never looked like this before. And… the Fed has never waited a full year after inflation started up before addressing its inflation problem. We are in uncharted waters and the Fed seems prepared to declare victory: watch for Jackson Hole remarks from the Chairman.

Chart 2

Inflation NEVER looked like this before

A never-before seen inflation pattern (Haver Analytics and FAO Economics)

Strange market dynamics post Covid

From the time the Fed began raising rates in this cycle markets have been talking about the Fed pivoting that means stopping its rate hikes and moving rates lower. I’ve been working on Wall Street since 1977. I began working at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and I have never seen a bond market that was so quick and early to think that a Fed tightening cycle would end and reverse so quickly – especially with inflation still hot. And whether the Fed is wholly responsible for inflation or not is beside the point. Monetary policy needs to respond and do so quickly when inflation rises… instead, the Fed lollygagged.

To emphasize what strangeness this has been, when the federal funds rate got to 2% the Fed Chair himself announced that the Fed funds rate had reached a level that was neutral. This is an extremely odd pronouncement and as you can see the federal funds rate has moved up substantially from that mark - the Fed is still not sure what happens next (go here to read Larry Summers criticism of Powell for his neutrality remark). The Fed tightening cycle began with a lot of denial about the existence of inflation and moved on to address what could no longer be denied, first with tardy hikes, then with extreme rate hikes bunched together. And once the fed funds rate got close to 'restrictive' (the trailing 12-month inflation rate) its tightening slowed and paused. The Fed was very optimistic in setting expectations that inflation would substantially decline by itself, holding that the monetary policy would not have to do very much. But that view has been proven wrong.

The Inflation Fed funds two-step

Chart 3

Chart shows the best and fastest inion progress (Haver Analytics and FAO Economics)

Headline inflation progress!

Chart 4

Cor inion progress is much slower (Haver Analytics and FAO Economics)

Using the Core in place of the Headline CPI makes all the difference in the speed of the inflation drop - and leaves the nominal funds rate barely above core inflation.

Monetary policy in action (Inaction?) - In April 2021 the Fed funds rate and year-over-year change in the funds rate fuse together at zero. They stay that way until March then they fuse together on a rate hike path since the level and the change in the Fed funds rate are nearly identical when Fed funds rises from near zero. In March of 2023 they separate. In March-July Fed funds are just creeping higher as the year-on-year pace erodes (light orange line drops). Delta CPI (the change in the 12-month pace from 12-months ago) peaked in February of 2022; CPI Year/Year peaked in June 2022. The year-on-year delta CPI turned negative in December 2022. BUT the Fed funds rate did not surpass the CPI pace until May of 2023. So monetary policy has only been restrictive since May (Fed funds>Inflation). No wonder the economy has not responded to Fed ‘tightening!’ We have had ‘tightening’ without ‘restriction.’ And while the real Fed fund rate in July is 1.8% that is using the headline; for the core CPI the real funds rate is much lower, under 50bp. So how much braking will occur because of that? The bond market sure would like to know and seems skeptical.

How it went wrong and how that affected the remedy

From October of 2021 through March of 2022, the Fed allowed the inflation gap of the delta CPI over the delta Fed funds to rank as the 11th, the 7th. the 5th, the 4th and the 3rd and 6th largest by month (Oct 2021 to March 2022) putting monetary policy way behind the eight ball as inflation outpaced interest rate changes. These are the ranks of the excess inflation gap by month calculated on monthly data (677 months) over the past 56 years. In other words, Fed policy has been impressively, historically, outrageously lethargic. It did make up for this by running the highest positive gaps of the inflation acceleration/deceleration Vs change in the Fed funds rate after it did begin to move. But that rocked the banking sector. CPI/Fed funds rate acceleration gap over the past eight months ranked as the highest 6th,4th,5th,8th,7th,11th,14th,16th January-July of 2023 (compared to 677months; 56 years of data). In other word the gap between the grey line and the light orange line since 2023 started (in Chart 3) shows severe tightening (caused mostly by inflation falling). It was NOT caused by the Fed funds rate rising. And markets are beginning to doubt how much inflation will fall ahead since the core rate has fallen by much less. It runs at a 4.7% pace with the headline at 3.3%. and the Fed has lost its ‘mojo’ for rate hikes.

The Fed’s hope that inflation would fall by itself has proved fancifully optimistic. It did drop from ridiculous to merely excessive...but is there going to be more? This underlines the extent to which the US and global economies have changed. The current competitive environment is no match for what it was pre-Covid from 2015 through 2018 when the Fed chronically undershot its target. During that period inflation ran at a pace below 2%, reaching its target expressed either as the headline PCE or the core PCE successfully only about 25% of the time - otherwise being ‘too-low’.

Bill Belichick is not the ‘head coach’ at the Fed

Now the tables are completely turned, and inflation is high and stubborn. And now the Fed is reluctant to do what it seems to need to do to bring inflation down: that is to raise interest rates more. From 2015 to 2018 the Fed resisted holding the line on rates and instead raised interest rates while it was undershooting its inflation target - persistently. With the Fed overshooting the inflation target the Fed again is reluctant to do what is necessary: that is to raise interest rates in the way it raised them in the past when it controlled rogue inflation episodes.

From the July FOMC minutes:

“A number of participants judged that, with the stance of monetary policy in restrictive territory, risks to the achievement of the Committee's goals had become more two sided, and it was important that the Committee's decisions balance the risk of an inadvertent overtightening of policy against the cost of an insufficient tightening.”

The minutes show with just some recent mixed economic data a shift on the part of committee members who worry about downside risk and an excessively tight policy even as the real fed funds rate is barley positive and inflation is still hot. The Fed clearly has not been ‘doing its job,’ Bill Belichick’s classic dictate to his players is being ignored. The Fed apparently is doing the job of the Energy Department, of the EPA, of the Labor Department, and not so much the job of the central bank which is to control inflation. By this I refer to the fact that the Fed let inflation run hot and waited 12-months to react - that was not very central-bankerly. Then the Fed had a number of new objectives piled on its plate as Progressives pushed the Fed to consider climate change when vetting lending risk, but that’s more of an EPA responsibility. Some wanted the Fed to curtail lending to the energy sector to stop development there - clearly an energy department policy. The Fed also was pressed to be less pre-emptive and to let the unemployment rate stay low – but that should be a labor department objective. Still, the Fed did that and that’s one reason inflation went to the moon. The Fed was doing everyone else’s job. All of these additional objectives undoubtedly distracted money policy from tis appointed route.

America’s new health problem: from insulin resistance to policy resistance

Why is the Fed so resistant to doing its job? My answer is that times have changed and political pressure on the Fed has ramped up. It started with jawboning by Donald Trump, who bloviated for the same low rates the Fed gave Obama. Despite his bully tactics and obnoxiousness… Trump was arguably right! The Fed was wrong to hike rates as persistently as it did though 2018. It wound up cutting rates aggressively in 2019 to support the economy after a long episode of tightening and ignoring its inflation misses. Still, right or wrong, I believe Trump’s cage-shaking counts as pressure.

Biden has been good about keeping his distance from the Fed (in public) but the progressives continue to hammer at the Fed and warn it to not create a recession or cause unemployment to rise and urge the Fed to pursue other objectives of theirs – and do so quite publicly. This is still a problem.

In the wake of the financial market mistakes of the Great Recession 2007- 2009, while the Fed worked miracles to hold things together, it was nonetheless blamed for the financial meltdown and the Fed’s remedies were thought to be too extreme. Congress even clipped the Fed’s wings reducing its emergency powers after that episode. The Fed has been reeling ever since and dealing with the now well-known zero-bound problem.

Under Trump’s Presidency given his expressed desire for tax cuts the Fed feared inflation in an economy already at full employment (in the Fed’s wrongful opinion) so it hiked rates relentlessly. That was its second set of mistakes.

After that the Progressives bent the Fed (after it’s ‘The Fed Listens’ Town Hall meetings) to shift its framework agreement to target employment harder and inflation less - everything went wrong on the Fed policy front after that. In adopting that change in focus, the Fed may have made the worst mistake in its entire history…. in adopting that rule it threw out everything we have learned and thought we knew about good monetary policy. And it was the wrong thing to do at the wrong time.

The 1950s Chevy strategy

The consensus building Fed Chairs, Bernanke, Yellen, and Powell, have not been the kind of strong leaders equipped to battle the politicians in the wake of these mistakes and in the face of increased militancy of the Progressives. Powell has negotiating skills, but that’s not the same thing as ardently defending Fed independence. The Fed has rolled with too many punches, arguably it is now punch-drunk. We are paying a price for that and will continue to do so. The problem is Fed credibility, as well as its real willingness to act or to "do what’s necessary”, one of my favorite lines, spoken by the evil character, Edmund Walker, played by Richard Crenna in the movie Body Heat. As long as the Fed sits on the fence over the issue of recession and dangles the prospect of soft-landing in our face like a pair of dice hanging from the rearview mirror of a 1950 Chevy, I believe the Fed is going to have credibility issues. The Fed needs to make it clear that it IS willing and ready to ‘do its job’ and ‘Do What’s Necessary’... unless, of course, it isn’t. The bond market seems to increasingly think that the Fed isn’t up to the task. Increasingly, the Fed seems to have downgraded its 2% inflation target to an aspirational goal. And that is how this whole mess started in the late 1970s. Aspiration will not cut. Only policy results will. I hope we are not ‘at it again.’