Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Saint-Gobain: Pricing, India, And Subsidized Green Renovation

Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has shown continued organic growth, despite volume pressures, benefiting from trends in green construction and India.
  • The H1 report shows growth in pricing and renovation, particularly in markets with government support for green construction.
  • The company has seen strong performance in APAC, especially in India, but Northern Europe, particularly Germany, has been a poor performer.
  • While the PE is absolutely compelling, there is too much downside for overall markets to be able to put a chip on Saint-Gobain today.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Value Lab get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Saint-Gobain name on the front of the headquarters building

Jean-Luc Ichard

The Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCPK:CODGF) (OTCPK:CODYY) (or just Gobain for short) has always been a solid, specialised building materials pick that flies somewhat below the radar on European markets. What is surprising is their continued organic growth

This article was written by

Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
3.97K Followers

Formerly Bocconi's Valkyrie Trading Society, seeks to provide a consistent and honest voice through this blog and our Marketplace Service, the Value Lab, with a focus on high conviction and obscure developed market ideas.

DISCLOSURE: All of our articles and communications, including on the Value Lab, are only opinions and should not be treated as investment advice. We are not investment advisors. Consult an investment professional and take care to do your own due diligence.

DISCLOSURE: Some of Valkyrie's former and/or current members also have contributed individually or through shared accounts on Seeking Alpha. Currently: Guney Kaya contributes on his own now, and members have contributed on Mare Evidence Lab.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.