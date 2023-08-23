Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Realty Income: Undervalued, Any Way You Look At It

Aug. 23, 2023 2:29 PM ETRealty Income Corporation (O)6 Comments
Steven Bushong profile picture
Steven Bushong
13 Followers

Summary

  • Realty Income's current share price offers an attractive entry point for investors, with a high dividend yield and regular dividend hikes.
  • The company's tenant base reflects businesses that are likely to be able to sustain their rent payments, making it recession-proof.
  • Realty Income's current multiple valuation is significantly below historical averages, indicating undervaluation.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Steven Bushong as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

stack of silver coins with trading chart in financial concepts and financial investment business stock growth

Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

This article was written by

Steven Bushong profile picture
Steven Bushong
13 Followers
I am a current CFA candidate with a background in secondary education. As a retail investor primarily focused on US equity research, I value dividend growers and earnings compounders showing growth at a reasonable price. With a specific focus on valuation models, I aim to bring an intrinsic value calculation to every article.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

H
Hitman03
Today, 3:00 PM
Premium
Comments (44)
Got O in the low $30’s a decade ago. Why would I stop now?
u
usiah
Today, 2:59 PM
Comments (13.51K)
Quite awhile long. Probably adding more from time to time.

Retired income investor
n
northharrow
Today, 2:53 PM
Premium
Comments (965)
The popular SA writers who were pushing O at it's recent highs as a 'forever' stock only a few weeks ago of course insist that it is undervalued . They have to since it is since down an annual dividend payment's worth. No doubt they will be right sometime soon but the typical over hype must be regretable for many SA users. Meanwwhile Bushong's timing may be slightly better !
j
jacksonlowerkeys
Today, 2:51 PM
Premium
Comments (38)
2 weeks or so ago you were saying BUY. It's lost about 10% since then. Why should I believe you??
A
A-Retired-Investor
Today, 3:05 PM
Comments (55)
@jacksonlowerkeys ...I also bought a small position a couple of weeks ago and am down on it. If it goes down to $55 I am going to buy more.
I am a long term investor and know that it will once again go over the $60 level. Until then I will be collecting safe and reliable dividend payments every month.
wam350 profile picture
wam350
Today, 2:44 PM
Comments (1.41K)
I was holding a large amount in VEREIT when O bought them, that was a lucky day for me. Currently have a full position in O with no intent to sell.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.