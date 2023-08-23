Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Abercrombie & Fitch: Is It A Buy After Soaring To New 52-Week Highs?

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
1.93K Followers

Summary

  • Apparel retailer, Abercrombie & Fitch, blew past Q2 expectations.
  • This sent shares higher by over 20% following their earnings release.
  • The stock also hit a new 52-week high and touched a price point last seen in 2011.
  • Despite a positive outlook, shares are viewed best left on hold.
Abercrombie & Fitch Reports Weak Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

Shares in apparel retailer, Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF), popped over 20% following the release of Q2 results that soared past expectations.

This contrasts with several other retailers that have seen shares plummet in the other direction in recent days. Just yesterday, both

This article was written by

Regularly providing timely analysis on operating results, with a particular emphasis on REITs and other Macro-focused stocks. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

b
btechno
Today, 3:26 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (6)
Closed my position today that I took as a sort of a joke to counter my wife's spending at ANF. Worked out pretty well. It's anecdote but she and her millennial friends have a new found obsession with this brand. Will look to get back in at a lower price point.
s
stuckinamobileagain
Today, 3:19 PM
Comments (54)
ANF is not a surprising standout. It is a manipulated hedge fund controlled stock. Corruption, crooks and bad actors control all the action because 98% of the float is owned by hedge funds and institutions that work together. How is one of the most offensive, worst styles, hated brands, doing so well? Lies and greed.
