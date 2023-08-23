BlackJack3D

Like a lot of other companies in the cybersecurity space, CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) has long used AI to power the business. The stock rallied back up to $150 on AI hype, and the market will get an updated view on AI demand when the company reports FQ2'24 earnings on August 30. My investment thesis remains bearish on the stock due to decelerating growth.

Finviz

AI Focus

Last quarter, the cybersecurity specialist launched Charlotte AI to handle the new generative AI threat. On the prior FQ1'24 earnings call, CEO George Kurtz highlighted the increasing cybersecurity threat from generative AI:

From an adversarial perspective, we expect that the adoption of LLMs will lower the barrier of entry for malicious actors to create sophisticated cyber-attacks. Generative AI is expected to make it even easier for less advanced attackers to crack nation-state-caliber campaigns. We believe this will catalyze even greater demand for modern cyber security technologies like Falcon. From a protection standpoint, we see generative AI as a democratizing force by dramatically lowering the learning curve for practitioners transforming even a novice analyst into a power user.

A big difference exists between CrowdStrike launching a new AI product and the enterprise demand existing. Not to mention, generative AI only appears to allow new entrants into the cyber-attack space, not necessarily more advanced attacks requiring more advanced and costly cybersecurity products.

The odd part here is that cybersecurity peer Palo Alto Networks (PANW) didn't exactly report blockbuster quarterly results over the weekend. The company missed FQ4 revenue targets as follows:

Seeking Alpha

Palo Alto Networks is only growing revenues at a 26% clip, and the company couldn't meet targets. The guidance for FQ1'24 was even worse, with the expectations for revenue growth dipping below 20%.

The numbers aren't supportive of CrowdStrike reporting a breakout quarter next week. Palo Alto Networks has downshifted sales growth rates by about 500 basis points each FY since peaking at 30% growth rates in FY22 to 25% in FY23.

Decelerating Growth

CrowdStrike tells an impressive story with the convergence of AI, cloud, and consolidation. The problem is that sales growth continues to decelerate regardless of the technology trends.

Data by YCharts

The cybersecurity company entered FY23 with a growth rate of 61% and started FY24 at a 42% growth rate. The forecast is for FQ2'24 sales to only grow 34% to 36% with revenue growth dipping below 30% to start FY25.

The big market shift to generative AI actually doesn't help the sales cycle. CFO, Burt Podbere, highlighted this issue on the FQ1'24 earnings call:

The demand environment remained resilient, although we continued to see increased deal scrutiny and longer than typical sales cycles, especially for larger consolidation deals with our relentless focus on sales execution, we achieved Q1 net-new ARR of $174.2 million, which was above stated assumptions.

A prime reason for the slowing growth rates is that net-new ARR isn't growing very fast. CrowdStrike only added $174 million in net-new ARR in the April quarter to a total at $2.73 billion at the end of April.

Several analysts are predicting a jump to $200 million in net-new ARR for the July quarter. An $800 million annualized net-new ARR rate only amounts to 29% growth, but the amount still appears aggressive considering management continues to discuss a 10% headwind in net-new ARR.

The stock already has a market cap of $37 billion based on 242 million shares outstanding. CrowdStrike is a great company, with $3 billion in cash and $300 million in free cash flow in the last quarter.

The biggest issue is valuation at 12x and decelerating sales targets for FY24.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that CrowdStrike trades around $150 due to AI hype, despite the company constantly talking about ARR headwinds. The stock isn't a good bet heading into FQ2 earnings next week.