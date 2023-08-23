Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

JAAA: 'Higher For Longer' Rates Favor This CLO Fund

Aug. 23, 2023 2:47 PM ETJanus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA)1 Comment
Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.78K Followers

Summary

  • Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF is a fixed income exchange traded fund that has performed well in 2023.
  • AAA CLOs yield more than Treasuries due to their complexity and SPV structuring, as well as their issuance under Rule 144A.
  • JAAA has a granular build with a short duration, allowing it to pass higher yields to investors in a rising rates environment.
  • The fund will continue to outperform until the first Fed rate cut in our view.
Complex math formulas on whiteboard. Mathematics and science with economics

NiseriN

Thesis

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) is a fixed income exchange traded fund. The vehicle aggregates a floating rate low risk asset class, and is up more than 5% this year with a modest -1% drawdown. JAAA has been a model fund in

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.78K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in JAAA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Nick4130 profile picture
Nick4130
Today, 2:53 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (43)
Thank you for this article. Do you consider JAAA a better choice in the CLO category than CLOI from Van Eck?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.