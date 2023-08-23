Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Archrock: Recent Guidance Increase And Deleveraging Expectations

Aug. 23, 2023 2:52 PM ETArchrock, Inc. (AROC)
Malak Investment Ideas profile picture
Malak Investment Ideas
250 Followers

Summary

  • Archrock, Inc. is a leading energy infrastructure company specializing in midstream natural gas compression.
  • I believe that investors would most likely be interested in the new capital expenditures planned to cope with demand from clients.
  • Further increases in the average operating horsepower and horsepower utilization driven by efficiency and scalability thanks to a capacity increase will most likely lead to FCF margin improvements.

Aerial View Of Gas Or Pipe Line Valves On Grass

onurdongel

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) recently noted intentions to lower the debt levels, and announced further capital expenditures to cope with the growing demand from customers. Management also noted increases in average operating horsepower and horsepower utilization, which may lead to larger

This article was written by

Malak Investment Ideas profile picture
Malak Investment Ideas
250 Followers
I am an ex-trader. Used to work for a large investment bank, I do growth stocks, and I live out of my investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AROC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.