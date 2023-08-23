Oat_Phawat/iStock via Getty Images

Copper miners have enjoyed a spectacular rally since we initiated our bullish view on copper on October 24, 2022. While copper futures prices are up 9.5% since October, the Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) is up 33.8% over the same period.

We continue to favor buying copper miners as a way to express our bullish view on copper with the expectation that healthy M&A activity should continue to bid up prices of producers, which are still trading at modest valuations. According to data provided by fund issuer Global X, COPX was trading at 14.1x P/E and 1.24x P/B as of August 21, 2023, compared to 9.8x P/E and 1.22x P/B in 2022.

Based on our bullish copper outlook over the medium-to-long term and little evidence that supply is catching up to projected demand over the next decade, we believe copper miners deserve a re-rating and should trade at a more reasonable P/E of 16x-18x, which translates to 13%-28% worth of potential upside from current levels. Price multiples aside, we also see room for earnings improvement as copper prices trend higher on the back of tightening supply.

Accordingly, we reiterate our "Strong Buy" rating on COPX.

China Risks To Dictate Short-Term Prices

Admittedly, we have failed to anticipate the sudden weakness in copper prices over the past three weeks. We believe that the pullback is largely attributed to growing concerns over China's deteriorating economic outlook, and we remain cognizant of the fact that developments there will continue to dictate copper prices in the near term. As for our view on China macro, we have only very recently turned decisively bearish due to a lack of meaningful stimulus by the Chinese government to reverse a rapidly deteriorating economy.

From a positioning standpoint, we believe that the pullback in copper prices is largely behind us, judging from data published by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. As the accompanying chart shows, speculative positioning on copper has turned negative again, suggesting that current prices are already reflecting the negative news from China.

Stay Invested And Ride Out The Volatility

On balance, we see little reason to take profit on our bullish position. The long-term prospects of copper remain attractive and we urge investors to stay fully invested and to ride out any short-term volatility. We find comfort in investing in the broader and inevitable surge in renewable energy accompanied by the electrification of the global economy.

It is anyone's guess as to how long the Chinese government will take before it faces the harsh reality of a rapidly deteriorating economy that is unlikely to right itself without decisive and bold fiscal stimulus. The latest comments from Chinese President Xi Jinping continue to suggest that the government remains in denial as he remarked in a prepared statement read by Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao at the BRICS summit on August 22:

The Chinese economy has strong resilience, tremendous potential and great vitality... The giant ship of the Chinese economy will continue to ride the wind, cleave waves, and forge ahead...

Whatever those statements really mean is up to the imagination and interpretation of anyone. For most economists, however, those seemingly optimistic statements simply do not match up to the story that recent data from China is telling. Not only has China stopped publishing data on youth unemployment, which was running at a record high of 20% in June, but the country has also slipped into deflation.

So what is China's next move? From our point of view, we see only two possible outcomes: China may decide to settle for 3% real GDP growth for several years while tolerating growing dissent and capital flight, or the government can deliver the much-needed stimulus to try and save the economy from spiraling into stagnation.

We believe that eventually, the Chinese government will have little choice but to stimulate the economy. To be clear, we are skeptical that fiscal stimulus will be enough to reignite growth in China. The longer it takes for China to act, the more it may need to do to reverse the downward spiral in sentiment and investment activity. Furthermore, we argue that China's long-term developmental challenges are more structural in nature and will require major policy reforms in addition to measures aimed at supporting short-term growth.

Nonetheless, we believe that any announcement of a meaningful fiscal stimulus plan by the Chinese government will be a positive catalyst for copper prices. This is another reason why we prefer to ride out short-term volatility in copper prices rather than trying to time the ups and downs.

China Will Remain A Major Consumer Of Copper, But The World Will Need Much More

Our pessimistic view on China macro may seem to contradict our bullish view on copper, given the fact that China is still the largest consumer of copper as of 2022.

On the contrary, we believe that the long-term growth in demand for copper driven by the decarbonization of developed nations in Europe and the U.S. will be more than enough to support copper prices. Even in the scenario of a stagnating Chinese economy, copper demand will still exceed supply due to the lack of investment in new copper mines as well as deteriorating ore grades at existing mines. The commitment of developed countries to meet their carbon-neutral goals and tackle climate change only means that the electrification of the global economy will accelerate in the coming years.

Copper miners are in a great position to capitalize on the copper supply shortage, and we wouldn't want to be caught sitting on the sidelines.