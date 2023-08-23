Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
MIPS AB: Q2 2023 Results, Recovery In Q4, Share Price Is Reasonable

Aug. 23, 2023 3:16 PM ETMips AB (publ) (MPZAF), MPZAY
Summary

  • MIPS AB reports an expected decline in Q2 revenue and operating profit, but expects a recovery in Q4.
  • Bike retailers are still digesting bloated inventory levels, impacting MIPS's sales.
  • MIPS's share price dropped to my buy range whilst the long-term thesis is intact. I added to my position.

MIPS AB (OTC:MPZAF) (OTCPK:MPZAY) is a market leader in bike helmet safety systems, a compounder in the making. I am bullish with a write-up in May on

