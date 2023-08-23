da-kuk

Introduction

U.S. re-commerce retailer Envela (NYSE:ELA) is on my stock watchlist and I’ve written a total of five articles about the company on SA so far. The latest of them was in early June when I said that the Q1 2023 financial results were decent, and that annualized EBITDA could soar by 50% by mid-2025 thanks to new store openings.

Well, Envela seems to be behind on its plans for new store openings and I think that the Q2 2023 financial results were underwhelming as EBITDA almost halved due to the poor performance of the commercial segment. While the market capitalization of Envela has dropped by just over a quarter since my previous article, I don’t think the negative news has been fully priced in yet and I’m changing my rating on the stock to neutral. Let’s review.

Overview of the Q2 2023 financial results

If you aren’t familiar with Envela or my earlier coverage, here's a brief description of the business. The company specializes in the purchase and resale or recycling of luxury hard assets such as jewelry, diamonds, gemstones, and rare coins (consumer segment) as well as buying electronic products like laptops and mobile phones for end-of-life recycling and resale (commercial segment). The consumer segment is made up of a total of seven jewelry stores across Texas, and South Carolina under the Dallas Gold & Silver Exchange, and Charleston Gold & Diamond Exchange brands as well as an online bullion store under the Bullion Express brand. The commercial segment, in turn, includes Echo, ITAD USA, Teladvance, CEX, and Avail and specializes in buying used electronics mainly from school districts that upgrade their IT equipment which the company then resells as whole goods, harvests for components to re-use, or recycles them if they aren’t reusable.

In April, Envela revealed plans to double the size of its consumer segment in two years by opening stores in other states. The idea was to set up four new jewelry stores by Q3 2023 with the first one being located in the city of Phoenix, Arizona. According to Envela’s Q2 2023 financial report, the company closed the purchase of a retail building in the city for $1.23 million on May 5 (see page 12 here). However, no new stores were opened as of August 2 when the financial report was released, and I think that it could take over a year for Envela to open these four stores considering expected capital expenditures for the next 12 months were just $2.5 million (see page 26 here). It seems that new store openings are off to a slow start.

Turning our attention to the Q2 2023 financial results, we can see that sales rose by 18% to $50.3 million but the high-margin commercial segment struggled and most of the growth came from resale activities in the consumer segment, which typically has a gross margin of about 10%. The deterioration in the revenue mix pushed down the gross margin of Envela to 21.4% from 26.9% a year earlier.

It seems that the strong growth of revenues in the consumer segment could be coming from Bullion Express as Envela mentioned in its financial report that resale revenues in this business increased due to heavy online advertising (see page 32 here). The slump in resale revenues in the commercial segment, in turn, was attributed to a lower than expected amount of inventory purchased. I’m concerned that the revenues of this segment could be under pressure again in Q3 2023 as its resale inventories stood at just $0.62 million as of June.

Looking at the Q2 2023 income statement, selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 16.1% primarily due to the expansion of the footprint into Arizona as well as the inclusion of corporate campus overhead expenses which were previously classified as other expenses. In addition, the income tax expense soared to $0.5 million as Envela exhausted its NOL carryforward in Q1 2023 and net income thus slumped by 61.2% year on year to $1.6 million. EBITDA, in turn, went down by 43.9% to $3.5 million.

Turning our attention to the balance sheet, I think the situation looks solid as net cash stood at $3.02 million at the end of June. This represents a decrease of $1.66 million compared to March and the main reasons behind this include the purchase of the new property in Phoenix and a $2.41 million increase in inventories. In addition, Envela repurchased 27,421 shares for $0.19 million in Q2 2023.

Looking at what to expect for the future, I’m concerned that the gross profit margin could continue to shrink in the second half of 2023 as revenue growth keeps coming from low-margin online sales while the commercial segment continues to struggle due to low resale inventories. New jewelry store openings are off to a slow start, and I expect them to have a limited impact on revenues over the coming few months. Overall, I expect Q3 2023 EBITDA and net income to remain below $4 million and $2 million, respectively.

While I remain bullish on Envela over the long term, I think this isn’t a good time to open a position as slow new store openings and inventory issues in the commercial segment don't appear fully priced in yet and the valuation of Envela is starting to look stretched. The company is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11x on a TTM basis despite a drop in the share price of almost 25% since the Q2 2023 results were released.

Investor takeaway

I’ve been warning about the low inventory levels at Envela’s commercial segment for over a year and they started to cause issues for the company’s financial performance in Q2 2023. Considering that new store openings in the consumer segment are off to a slow start and that the resale inventories of the commercial segment stood at just $0.62 million as of June, I think it’s likely that the second half of 2023 could be challenging for Envela. In my view, 11x EV/EBITDA seems high for a business with short-term issues and I think it could be best for risk-averse investors to avoid this stock for now. Yet, I’m keeping Envela on my watchlist and I continue to think that EBITDA could surpass $22 million by 2025.