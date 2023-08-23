Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Vext Science, Inc. (VEXTF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 23, 2023 3:44 PM ETVext Science, Inc. (VEXTF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.15K Followers

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCQX:VEXTF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 23, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jonathan Ross - Investor Relations

Eric Offenberger - Chief Executive Officer

Stephan Bankosz - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt Bottomley - Canaccord Genuity

Russell Stanley - Beacon Securities

Andrew Semple - Echelon Capital Markets

Pablo Zuanic - Zuanic & Associates

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to Vext Science's Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jonathan Ross. Please go ahead.

Jonathan Ross

Thanks, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. Vext's second quarter 2023 financial results were released earlier this morning. The press release, financial statements and MD&A are available on SEDAR+ as well as on the Vext website at vextscience.com.

I would like to remind listeners that portions of today's discussion include forward-looking statements, and the forward-looking statements are included in today's press release. There could be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results contained therein will materialize.

Risks and uncertainties that could affect future developments, circumstances or results are detailed in the MD&A and Vext other public filings that are made available on SEDAR+ and we encourage listeners to read those risk factors in conjunction with today's call.

As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the developments, circumstances or results predicted in forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual developments, circumstances or results.

This call also includes non-IFRS financial information, and such non-IFRS financial measures

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.