Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Stellus Capital: Outlook Is Gloomy; Consider Other Options

Komal Sarwar profile picture
Komal Sarwar
1.09K Followers

Summary

  • Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is experiencing above-average credit losses and may face pressure on its earnings and dividends.
  • The company has shown strong growth trends in the past, but it may struggle to maintain this momentum in the future.
  • Investors may consider other BDCs with higher returns and lower risk levels.

Businesswoman on blurred background with broken crisis arrow 3D rendering

sdecoret/iStock via Getty Images

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) is one of the business development firms suffering above-average credit losses. Furthermore, the rising number of outstanding shares, combined with potential rate cuts, could also have a negative impact on its earnings per share

This article was written by

Komal Sarwar profile picture
Komal Sarwar
1.09K Followers
Komal is passionate about finance and the stock market. She enjoys forecasting future market trends using a fundamental and technical approach with a focus on both short- and long-term horizons. She intends to provide unbiased analysis to assist investors in selecting the best investment strategies to stay ahead of the market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

U
Unit7272
Today, 6:27 PM
Premium
Comments (4)
I'm staying long-term for the dividend yield and its future continued growth.
S
Saint Mark
Today, 6:22 PM
Premium
Comments (1.35K)
Thanks for the write up. I exited my position about 45 days ago because of the deteriorating quality of the portfolio. But I appreciate the nice run over the prior eighteen months.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.