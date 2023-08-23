Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Vow ASA (SSHPF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 23, 2023 4:42 PM ETVow ASA (SSHPF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.15K Followers

Vow ASA (OTCPK:SSHPF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 23, 2023 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Henrik Badin - Chief Executive Officer

Tina Tonnessen - Chief Financial Officer

Per Carlsson - Chief Development Officer

Paal Jahre Nilsen - Vice President, Innovation

Conference Call Participants

Thomas Dowling Naess - SpareBank

Henrik Badin

Welcome to Vow's First Half 2023 Financial Presentation, our trading update. This presentation will be in two sections. First, Tina and myself will go through the financial updates. And we will also have a section with a deep dive into our technology applications, our industrial -- industry scale-ups and new interesting developments on the market side.

And that part of the presentation, we will be joined by our Chief Development Officer, Per Carlsson, and our Vice President, Innovation, Paal Jahre Nilsen. But first and foremost, the update for the first half year. This picture shows the rendering of our new projects in US, where we have been waiting for in order to proceed, a contract that we signed last year. And that order to proceed came in July. Great news. And this will be a large project in land-based US. It has received a lot of attention, and we truly believe it will be basically snowballing opportunities in the coming years in the United States.

Let's look at the key takeaways for the first half year. We continue our growth in revenues with a 12% increase year-on-year to NOK449 million. Our EBITDA at NOK29.6 million reflects good performance in cruise and heat treatment solutions in our well-established part of our business, but also the cost of building up pipeline towards Industrial Solutions towards our land-based opportunities.

Aftersales delivered record high revenue and profits well above the pre-pandemic levels, and it continues to perform well. Order backlog at NOK1.145 billion remains solid, providing

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.