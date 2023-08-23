TTAI: Sometimes Smart Strategies Deliver Subpar Returns

PATCHARIN SAENLAKON/iStock via Getty Images

Continuing the series of articles discussing international exchange-traded funds, today I would like to review the FCF International Quality ETF (BATS:TTAI). Incepted in July 2017, TTAI has amassed an AUM of only $50.9 million. For an actively managed vehicle, its expense ratio of 59 bps looks modest.

The essential problem with TTAI is that, precisely like in the case of most smart beta, highly sophisticated investment vehicles I have analyzed to date, despite a solid concept at its core, it has underwhelming performance. More specifically, as illustrated by the annualized total return, TTAI underperformed both the iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) and the iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) during the August 2017–July 2023 period, let alone the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV). So even though inside the portfolio there are predominantly high-quality, cash-rich international names, and TTAI still had a few bright years like 2020 and 2021 when it trounced its simpler global stocks-focused peers, the performance factor is not supportive enough for a Buy rating.

According to its website, TTAI

... is actively managed utilizing a blend of quantitative modeling and fundamental analysis. It invests in international stocks with strong free cash flow characteristics, seeking to generate long-term returns in excess of the total return of the MSCI All Country World Index ex USA, with manageable risk.

The prospectus clarifies that FCF is "the cash that a company is able to generate after accounting for capital expenditures." It is also mentioned that companies "with an extreme rise in shares count and/or an increase in leverage" might be shown the red light. Besides, the fund takes the ESG parameters into account when constructing the portfolio.

As of August 21, TTAI's portfolio included 148 stocks, with the key 10 positions (excluding the cash & other category, which accounted for 2.68%) having a weight of over 24%. Regarding countries, we see a mix fairly typical for international ex-U.S. funds, with the UK (including both LSE and NYSE quoted names) accounting for 12.3% as of my calculations based on the holdings dataset. The top representative of British stocks in this portfolio is RELX PLC (RELX), which describes itself as "a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers." Switzerland is in second place with an 11.9% weight, with Basel-based Roche Holding (OTCQX:RHHBY) being the key name. What is interesting though is that Japan is underrepresented, with just seven Tokyo-quoted stocks having a weight of 3.5%. This is in contrast to IQLT, which allocated 12.3% to Japan. Countries that are underweighted (each has less than 1%) are Finland, Singapore, Greece, South Korea, Spain, and Portugal. Puerto Rico, an unincorporated U.S. territory, represented by Popular (BPOP), a regional bank, is the smallest allocation with a 10 bps weight.

The table below compares the key data for the major 15 holdings, together accounting for 30%. Please take notice that the data I compiled are for U.S.-quoted securities (like ADRs), not ordinary stocks on their exchanges of primary listing.

Company Symbol Weight Listing Ticker in the TTAI dataset Market Cap ($ billion) Valuation Grade Profitability Grade EY Cash/EV FCF Margin YTD Perf NOVO NORDISK A/S (NVO) 4.51% NYSE NOVOB DC 413.64 F A+ 2.4% 3.2% 26.5% 36.70% ASML HOLDING NV (ASML) 3.15% NASDAQ ASML NA 265.04 F A+ 2.9% 3.2% 19.9% 22.17% ROCHE HLDGS AG (OTCQX:RHHBY) 2.80% OTCQX ROG SW 231.78 C+ A+ 5.3% 7.4% 17.4% -8.68% NOVARTIS AG (NVS) 2.63% NYSE NOVN SW 212.89 C A+ 3.6% 6.7% 22.4% 13.08% ACCENTURE PLC (ACN) 2.26% NYSE ACN 194.85 D A+ 3.7% 5.2% 14.0% 15.76% BHP GROUP LTD (BHP) 2.10% NYSE BHP AU 140.51 A- A+ 9.2% 12.0% 16.8% -10.78% LVMH MOET HENNESSY (OTCPK:LVMUY) 1.85% Pink Limited Info MC FP 428.01 D- A+ 4.1% 4.1% 9.8% 17.77% CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC (OTCPK:CNSWF) 1.68% Pink Current Info CSU CN 42.07 - - 1.2% 3.3% 26.4% 31.97% RELX PLC (RELX) 1.64% NYSE REL LN 59.39 D+ A+ 3.7% 4.6% 18.5% 13.46% BP PLC (BP) 1.47% NYSE BP 103.85 B+ A+ 18.0% 23.8% 12.2% 4.12% PDD HOLDINGS INC (PDD) 1.38% NASDAQ PDD 102.95 C- A+ 5.2% 10.4% 30.1% -4.98% DSV A/S (OTCPK:DSDVY) 1.33% Pink Limited Info DSV DC 40.50 D- A 5.4% 8.3% 10.2% 19.84% WOLTERS KLUWER (OTCPK:WTKWY) 1.33% Pink Limited Info WKL NA 28.44 D- A 4.0% 5.6% 19.9% 10.66% PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBR SPONSORED ADR (PBR) 1.22% NYSE PBR 86.95 A+ A+ 37.6% 36.9% 32.2% 30.88% BYD COMPANY LTD (OTCPK:BYDDF) 1.17% Pink Current Info 1211 HK 89.19 D A+ 3.3% 24.3% 7.0% 13.70% Click to enlarge

The top 15 companies are predominantly in the mega-cap league, with a median market cap of about $103.9 billion, with the top contributor being LVMH Louis Vuitton, a Paris-based luxury market bellwether. All these holdings are of unquestionably high quality, as illustrated by their Quant Profitability grades, with the median Return on Equity at 30.3% and the Return on Total Capital at 16.7%. None are unprofitable. FCF margins are also fairly solid, with just two names, Louis Vuitton and BYD, having their margins in the single digits; the median is at 18.5%, with Petrobras, PDD, and Novo Nordisk being the top contributors.

Nevertheless, looking at the Valuation grades, earnings yields, and cash flow (Cash Flow/EV) yields, one of the key downsides of the fund comes to light: without compromising on quality, it overweights comparatively expensive companies. For example, the median EY in the cohort is 4%, which is below IVV's EY of 4.54%.

Performance: returns were mostly soft in the past

TTAI has excelled in creating a top-quality international equity portfolio. But is its performance supportive of a bullish thesis?

First, let us look at the total returns since inception (the August 2017–July 2023 period) compared to the results delivered by IVV, IQLT, and ACWX.

Portfolio TTAI IVV IQLT ACWX Initial Balance $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 Final Balance $11,418 $20,625 $14,886 $12,697 CAGR 2.23% 12.82% 6.86% 4.06% Stdev 18.14% 17.45% 16.81% 16.59% Best Year 24.72% 31.25% 28.17% 21.03% Worst Year -30.79% -18.16% -15.19% -16.04% Max. Drawdown -33.59% -23.93% -28.34% -28.31% Sharpe Ratio 0.12 0.69 0.38 0.23 Sortino Ratio 0.17 1.04 0.57 0.33 Market Correlation 0.91 1 0.9 0.88 Click to enlarge

Unfortunately, the annualized return is underwhelming as TTAI delivered a CAGR 1.8x lower than ACWX's; IQLT and IVV were way ahead. The key culprit here is TTAI's 30.8% decline in 2022, unmatched either by IVV or by the selected international ETFs.

However, there are a few minor bright spots. For example, the fund beat ACWX in 2019–2021.

TTAI and ACWX returns comparison (Created by the author using data from Portfolio Visualizer)

It also outperformed IQLT in 2020 and 2021.

TTAI and IQLT returns comparison (Created by the author using data from Portfolio Visualizer)

However, if compared to the U.S. market proxied with IVV, TTAI's performance looks lackluster as it has trailed the S&P 500 ETF every year since its inception regardless of the dominant market narrative (the trade war, the pandemic, value/growth rotation, etc.).

TTAI and IVV returns comparison (Created by the author using data from Portfolio Visualizer)

Investor takeaway

Leveraging a FCF-centered quality strategy, TTAI offers exposure to grossly profitable yet mostly expensive international stocks. Exposures include principally developed markets like the UK, Switzerland, and Australia, but emerging markets like India, Brazil, China, and South Africa are also represented. Despite the concept being clearly promising upon initial inspection, past performance hardly justifies a bullish case.