Chasing Yields With Money Market Funds

Investors love dividends. And that's understandable. Who doesn't want to earn income from their investments? Many investors intentionally search for high-yield assets. While this isn't necessarily bad, focusing only on current yield and not caring about other important factors such as dividend history and company financials can lead to poor investment choices. This is often referred to as a dividend trap.

The trap

I'm going to give just a quick example of a trap just so we are all on the same page. One of my favorite examples of this is ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM). At one point it was boasting a dividend yield of almost 175%! Too good to be true? Definitely. Their yield skyrocketed because the price crashed.

Even though the price collapsed, at least shareholders are still getting an excellent dividend yield, right? Well, in Q1 of 2023, a ZIM headline read "ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will not pay dividends due to Q1 losses". In Q2 2023, there was another familiar headline, "ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will not pay dividends due to Q2 losses".

Some investors who saw that ZIM had a yield of over 100% rushed to buy the stock because they were under the impression that even if the stock price kept falling, they would make the money back from dividends. Not many cases of dividend chasing and dividend traps are as extreme as ZIM's case. Oftentimes it just leads to smaller dividends in the future or an investor buying a dying company.

So where am I going with all this? Well, it's not always a bad thing to chase yields. It's just important to make sure your investment is safe and reliable.

What I'm chasing

I've found myself yield-chasing these last couple of months. I, like many investors, have been scrambling to buy up as many short-term bond assets as I can.

As the Fed Funds Rate climbed in 2022 and 2023, the yield on short-term bonds, specifically treasuries, has shot up. These short-term treasury bonds are extremely attractive because they are practically risk-free and right now have a high yield too.

One of the most popular investment vehicles to take advantage of these high short-term yields is money market funds (MMF).

Money Market Funds

Investors should always be looking for good risk-to-reward ratios. MMFs provide this at the moment. They are always priced at $1, so they don't appreciate and depreciate, but they simply pay out a (usually) monthly dividend. Because of the high yield, MMFs have become incredibly popular in the past year.

In the last 5 weeks, MMF's net flow has trounced that of equities, taxable bonds, and munis. They are so popular because the inverted yield curve has caused these risk-free assets to have high yields.

Why are the yields so high?

MMFs usually hold ultra-short US treasury bills and commercial paper. Right now, the economy is in a weird situation. Short-term bonds pay more than long-term ones. Under usual circumstances, 30-year bonds should pay more than a 1-month t-bill because what will happen in the next month is easy to forecast, so there is less risk, whereas knowing what will happen over the next 30 years is much harder, making it riskier.

As the image above shows, that's not the case right now. The yield is higher for ultra-safe assets. Investors ought to take advantage of this.

As I said before, this isn't a usual market condition. In fact, MMFs are paying the most they have since 1999.

The Crane 100 Money Market Fund Index tracks the average yield on the 100 largest taxable MMFs. The yield is currently at about 5.15%. In the last decade until very recently, the yield hasn't gone over 2.25%! Again, it isn't often that investors can make over 5% in an essentially risk-free asset.

The downside to MMFs

As the previous image shows, there are times when the yield on MMFs is practically zero. Because MMF prices don't fluctuate, the only way to make money on them is yield, so if the yield is near zero, the annual return is also near zero. This is why in the past the saying "cash is trash" has been pretty accurate. This has been a real issue for US MMFs. Until recently, they have had extremely low yields while having no potential for appreciation.

Looking at SWVXX's total return over the past three years shows how cash was trash, but it's not anymore. SWVXX is Schwab's Value Advantage Money Fund and is comparable to most large brokerage firms' MMFs. From late 2020 to around July 2022, SWVXX returned slightly above 0%. Trash. Since then, SWVXX has returned over 4.6%. Definitely not trash, especially considering it's about as close as you can get to a risk-free investment.

So while right now, SWVXX may be making money for its investors, if the Fed cuts rates enough, it could go back to a near-zero yield, and it won't appreciate as the yield goes down. This downside of MMFs may not be an issue for some time.

When will the yield fall?

It's looking more and more likely that rates may stay high for longer. After the extremely aggressive monetary policy that the Fed has been enacting, the US economy is still sailing along. While the S&P 500 just had its worst week since March 2023, the index is still up over 14.5% YTD. For the Fed to lower rates back to near zero, there would have to be a market crash, not just a 10-15% drop. The Fed funds rate will stay around 5% as long as the economy stays strong, and the data we have suggests it may stay strong for a while. I don't think investors need to worry about extremely low rates for a few years at the least.

Conclusion

When an opportunity like this presents itself, investors ought to take advantage of it in some form, whether that be with excess cash, their rainy day savings, or a meaningful part of their portfolio. They should chase these yields. Chasing these yields is smart because they are practically risk-free, and it appears that rates may be high for a while. Every major brokerage has an MMF, so buy one that is offered to you and enjoy the nice stream of income!