Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Broadcom: AI Alone May Not Be Able To Help With Balance Sheet Challenges

Aug. 23, 2023 6:18 PM ETBroadcom Inc. (AVGO)VMW1 Comment
High Watermark Investments profile picture
High Watermark Investments
1.83K Followers

Summary

  • Broadcom's strategy of relying on AI for growth and acquiring expensive companies may not be sustainable given its balance sheet and the current interest rate environment.
  • The company's semiconductor business accounts for the majority of its revenue, while software growth is driven by mainframe solutions and fiber channel storage area networking products.
  • Broadcom sees AI as a way to make money, but its CEO is unsure about the long-term sustainability of the trend. The company expects AI to drive growth in its networking and compute offload businesses.

Artificial Intelligence processor unit. Powerful Quantum AI component on PCB motherboard with data transfers.

da-kuk

Broadcom's (NASDAQ:AVGO) strategy of AI driving growth while it continues to buy expensive companies to generate growth may not be a promising idea given the state of the company's balance sheet and the interest rate environment. We would avoid

This article was written by

High Watermark Investments profile picture
High Watermark Investments
1.83K Followers
HWI is a combination of human and algorithmic intelligence looking at obvious, but missed opportunities across sectors.Our calls are generally long term and based on rigorous analysis behind them.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

m
mkgolden
Today, 6:39 PM
Premium
Comments (641)
Very interesting analysis. Thank you! This has been a real rocket and I have wondered about sustainability.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.