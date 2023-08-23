Ithaca Energy Inc. (IACAF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Ithaca Energy Inc. (OTCPK:IACAF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 23, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gilad Myerson - Executive Chairman

Alan Bruce - Chief Executive Officer

Iain Lewis - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sasikanth Chilukuru - Morgan Stanley

Ruben Dewa - Jefferies

James Carmichael - Berenberg

Dan Slater - Zeus Capital

Chris Wheaton - Stifel

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Ithaca Energy H1 Results 2023 Analyst and Investor Call. My name is Elliot, and I'll be coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions]

I'll now like to hand over to Gilad Myerson, Executive Chairman. The floor is yours. Please go ahead.

Gilad Myerson

Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone.

I'm going to start with a high-level overview of our results, and then we'll hand over to Alan and Iain.

We're very pleased to share our results today. We had a very strong quarter and demonstrated strong delivery across our BUY, BUILD and BOOST strategy, as well as our capital allocation policy in the first half of the year, and you'll see it in the numbers.

I'll start with the financial highlights. First of all, we're very excited to announce today the second tranche of our 2023 dividend, distributing another $133 million to shareholders, which takes our total year-to-date dividend to $266 million, in line with our commitment to shareholders at IPO.

Our adjusted EBITDA, as you can see, is $980 million, which is higher than last year, with adjusted net income of $253 million. This enhanced EBITDA and higher EBITDA has allowed us to continue to deleverage, again, according to our strategy, and our current leverage position is 0.35x, which is significantly down from where it was last quarter -- at the end of the year, with a reported net debt of just under $700 million. We also have quite significant liquidity in terms of our balance sheet, with almost $800 million, which gives us some flexibility.

On operational side, we had a very strong H1 production of 76,000 barrels a day. Q2 was slightly higher than Q1. What was very important about Q2 was to demonstrate high production efficiency, which also rose from Q1 to Q2. In terms of Captain EOR Phase II, the project is meeting most of its milestones. Four of the seven wells have been drilled. The topsides are almost done, and it continues to move ahead. We're also very happy to announce, the exploration drilling success at K2. It's the second exploration drilling we've had over the last few years. We had [Fotla] (ph), you may recall in 2021, and now K2, and we in the process of the side-track appraisal. [At any minute] (ph), we'll hopefully be able to announce the [barrels] (ph) over the next few weeks.

In terms of strategic highlights, we're getting a lot of questions about Rosebank. We are very keen to develop Rosebank. We finalized a very good deals and we're in the process of working together with the operator on the development plan and financing arrangements in order to move towards FID. In terms of Fotla, you may have seen that we acquired another 40% of Fotla, one of the partners in the field decided to exit, and we're very happy to take the stake in Fotla. It gives us more control over the FID work that's ongoing. Finally on Cambo, as you may be aware, Shell have 30% [Technical Difficulty] share. Our understanding is that's progressing well. And, hopefully, that sale process will end soon, which will allow us to continue the project towards FID.

So, yes, overall, a strong set of results and strong progress along our [BUY BOOST] (ph) strategy. Alan?

Alan Bruce

Great. Thank you, Gilad.

Well, starting on Slide 5 with safety and environmental performance. We continue to focus on strengthening our process safety defences and reducing our major accident hazard risk. We had one Tier 1 process safety event in the quarter, which was not associated with the production process. On the Captain FPSO, there was the loss of containment of marine gas oil after hose supplying power generator failed. There were no serious incidents in the quarter. We're also continuing to progress emissions reductions projects, and we commenced Front End Engineering Design on the Captain electrification project in the quarter. Work today has been encouraging from a technical perspective. However, the greatest challenge for this project remains access to suitable grid connection in a timely manner, which we're actively working.

Moving on to Page 6. Our production, as Gilad said, for the second quarter was strong, 76,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, which is a slight increase on the first quarter. Production efficiency, our operated assets has been good with FPF-1 running at 99.7% for the quarter, and Captain achieving its longest ever production run without a trip. We do expect in the third quarter lower volumes as a result of planned maintenance across the assets. Maintenance outages are expected to normalize in the fourth quarter and we'll see some impact of natural fuel decline impact in fourth quarter volumes as we get towards the end of the year. But we remain on track to deliver within our guidance range of 68,000 to 74,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day for the full year.

Turning to Page 7, and this slide provides an update on the Captain EOR II project, which is making good progress. As you can see from the pictures, constructions continuing with installation of piping cassettes completed in the quarter. Drilling of the injection wells is ongoing, and that'll continue through 2024. We have a shutdown at Captain, which will be completed in September, to undertake modifications to process equipment and install [vital tie-ins] (ph) to support the project. Commissioning is scheduled for the first half of 2024, with first injection planned in summer next year.

So moving on to Page 8. We remain confident in the application of the pioneering polymer flood technology at Captain. I mean, you can see performance of the first phase of polymer recovery on this slide relative to expectations. So, the top chart on the page is showing the actual production associated with polymer recovery relative to estimates from the field development plan. And the key point is that we've produced over 11 million barrels of oil equivalent so far from polymer injection, and we continue to develop the polymer formulation to improve efficiency. So, we're finalizing a fifth generation of the polymer technology, which is due for field scale implementation later this year. We're already working on a sixth generation in the lab. So, we're continuously improving the polymer formulation to make the recovery process more efficient and that has been the reason for some of the benefit that you're seeing in the charts presented on this slide.

At the same time as optimizing the first phase, we're updating our subsurface models for Captain, and we're incorporating the latest view of production and also new reprocess seismic data that we have into our models. The [Technical Difficulty] EOR project is that overall recovery remains in line with previous expectations. However, there is the potential that oil production response to polymer could be slower than previously anticipated with a delayed peak production. And we're still working through the modeling and, we'll update as that work matures.

Moving on to Slide 9, a quick summary on our growth projects. On Rosebank, as Gilad said, we're continuing to work with our partner and the regulator to finalize development plans while evaluating financing arrangements. And on Cambo, we announced in the quarter that same day marketing agreement with Shell [Technical Difficulty] as we have them on that. Our investment in exploration is very targeted and it's focused on low-risk project -- prospects adjacent to existing infrastructure. As Gilad mentioned, we made the Fotla Discovery in 2021, which is close to the [Alba-Britannia] (ph) area. And we continue to evaluate options for the field. We were pleased to announce the acquisition of the remaining 40%. So that gives us full control of the development plan and timeline. We acquired the K2 prospect through the Summit acquisition last year. And it's another example of a low-risk prospect, supported by seismic amplitudes, close to existing infrastructure. The primary well board discovered hydrocarbons, and we've commenced [Technical Difficulty] back in order to refine hydrocarbon in place estimates and support development planning. So, our focus really is on high-grading investment opportunities across the portfolio, preserving optionality to progress developments depending on market conditions.

I'll hand over now to Iain who's going to provide a financial update.

Iain Lewis

Thanks, Alan.

If you can move to Slide 11, please? Good morning, everyone. This slide summarizes the performance in H1 '23, which, as we've summarized, shows consistent and strong production and cash flow delivery. So, production at nearly 76,000 barrels a day, delivering EBITDAX of just under $800 million, and adjusted net income of over $250 million. A strong net cash flow from operations of nearly $700 million, which has allowed us to reduce our net debt position, $698 million at the end of June, giving us significant liquidity available at the end of the period, and [a low] (ph) net debt to EBITDAX ratio of 0.35 times.

Q2 is always a high cash generating quarter and really glad to see the production and the cost control that has delivered those results. And that's enabled us to announce the second interim dividend of $133 million, taking our total dividends to the year of $266 million and able to reconfirm our commitment to deliver a $400 million dividend for the 2023 year. So, a strong first half performance coming through in all of the metrics.

If you move to Slide 12, that shows us the comparison of the half year 2023 with the full year 2022. And really in a time period where there has been significant volatility in commodity prices and significant inflationary pressures on operating costs, what this slide shows is the consistent delivery of our business and of our financial model such that we have growing production, we have a very robust post-hedging commodity price delivery, relatively flat operating expenditure per barrel, and relatively flat adjusted EBITDAX per barrel. So, high and strong EBITDAX performance being driven by those combination of factors.

The hedging results, particularly, you'll notice delivered significant value. Gas, for example, and 1H '23 delivered $125 a barrel equivalent after hedging and $82 a barrel before hedging. So, a significant uplift based upon our hedge book.

Really glad to see the operating cost control coming through as well. We've spent a lot of time and effort ensuring that we are efficient. We had an internal cost control program running through Q2 and running into Q3 just to ensure the efficiency of the business and we're seeing that coming through in the number. So, strong delivery and robust progression from 2022.

On to Slide 13, and we give more details here of EBITDAX to help everyone understand just how the evolution of EBITDAX through the period has developed. Calling out particularly a couple of items here. You'll see that the hedge book there that delivered $13 a barrel in 1H '23, so $172 million. And nearly $100 million of that was in 2Q. You'll see that means outturn delivery of EBITDAX for the year of $980 million -- for the half year, $980 million, comparing the $907 million for the half year '22. So, delivering on our commitment around production and delivering on bottom-line EBITDAX due to the hedge book and the control, resulting in price delivery.

Moving on to the next slide, Slide 14, is a summary of the financial framework and just showing progression through the historic periods of how we protected the business by reducing the net debt position. You'll see at the end of June, [indiscernible] bond position and the RBL balance offset by cash was $74 million, so $699 million at the end of the half year. That shows -- then in the next set of bar charts where this fits with our liquidity position, we were glad to complete the RBL redetermination process. That was a semi-annual process. We did that during Q2. That was the first time that EPL was fully included in our calculations and a relatively modest reduction in our RBL capacity. And as we close the half year, you can see that we have significant liquidity available of $791 million. We also post-period-end concluded a facility agreement with bp on a $100 million loan facility that runs through to 2028. This is just part of our ongoing capital structure management and building optionality as we look forward to investments and to deployment of capital in the coming years. We close the close the year -- or close the half year rather with 0.35x net debt to EBITDAX and significant liquidity, inclusive of the $100 million bp facility. It's nearly $900 million of available liquidity.

Moving on to Slide 15, and this is usually calling out a bit of detail around our hedge -- our hedge book and hedge performance. It is core delivery of consistent cash flows in the periods to high grade our hedge book, and we do that by hedging at the peaks in the market. And you can see this in our Slide 15. What we look to do is to be 75% protected, 12 months ahead, and 50%, two years ahead, et cetera. And hedging has been complex in the market for a number of reasons in the past year. But what you see in the right-hand side of this chart is that we have taken advantage of peaks in the market to hedge.

So, for example, in the oil line in blue, you'll see that we essentially didn't hedge any oil during the period where oil was in the $70 range, between May and late June. But we hedged in April when it was in [indiscernible] we've been hedging in the past few weeks as well as oil has been higher. Likewise with gas, you'll see that, although gas has been on a decline for a number of reasons, we are hedging out the peaks, and in fact this was called out as of the early August or mid-August, but we had to do some more hedging yesterday on gas when gas kicked up again. So, it's all about delivery. It's all about value of EBITDAX being protected through our hedge book, and we continue to manage that very carefully.

Slide 16 shows the position at 16th of August. So again, just reinforcing that the quality and the depth of the hedge book, we have a significant color or proportion to our hedge book, which -- that's the floor. These are high level -- high pricing floor, as you'll see that the total weighted average oil price floor for the next periods rises through the mid to high $70-s in 2024, but giving us ceilings into the $80-s, so giving us some upside participation in the future. And clearly gas, likewise, we have a hedge book in Q3 '23 that's extremely high and good quality hedges out through '24.

Moving on to Slide 18, and this is just around the ability to reconfirm guidance on production given the delivery in H1. So, the guidance for '23 remains in the 68,000 to 74,000 barrel a day range. I'm very glad to be able to reduce our net OpEx guidance range, so that it's come down. The top end being reduced, so we're now ranging from $560 million to $610 million with strong operational cost control through the closing part of the year. The final guidance ranges on net producing asset CapEx and here we're seeing the impact of the EPL where we are reducing investments selectively and that has come through in the numbers here where we're now looking to close out the year on a lower net producing asset CapEx basis, now ranging $390 million to $435 million for producing assets in the year.

Now, to speak more about EPL and the impact on investment, the next slide, I'll hand back to Alan, Slide 19.

Alan Bruce

Great. Thank you, Iain.

So, as we've said previously, the Energy Profits Levy has created a number of challenges for the industry and in particular E&Ps such as ourselves. Financing has become more challenging since the introduction of EPL. Competition for capital is high, particularly where joint ventures have global portfolios. Cash flows for reinvestment are reduced and fiscal uncertainty remains. We welcome the government's efforts to support the industry through the energy security investment mechanism, which was announced in June.

I mean, as a reminder, it was announced that EPL will fall away if commodity prices return to historically at normal levels for a sustained period and which is deemed to be oil prices below $71 a barrel and gas prices below $0.50 -- $0.54 per therm for two consecutive quarters. But when taken into account inflation and structural changes in the market, we believe that commodity prices are substantively now in line with normal levels. But unfortunately, however, the EPL ESIM, we remain well above the ESIM trigger price and the EPL remains. And so the fact that oil and gas prices are linked in the trigger mechanism and the lack of allowance for seasonality or structural changes in the gas market is a concern, rendering the ESIM unlikely in our view to achieve its stated intent.

So, moving on to Slide 20, which outlines the impact of the Energy Profits Levy. We've seen a number of operators cancel projects and go back on investments as a result of EPL. And Ithaca is not immune to that, and we expect to see an impact in the near term. As a direct result of EPL-related investment decisions, our 2024 production is now expected to be lower than 2023 levels. And specifically, we're no longer planning to drill the Harrier infill well, which is 100% Ithaca equity in 2024, resulting in a reduction in production of over 5,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. In addition, the Montrose infill project has been delayed by the operator and an infill well at Elgin Franklin was cancelled. And this is on top of the well at Shaw, which was not completed earlier in the year. So, collectively, this represents several hundred million dollars of lower investment than would otherwise have been the case.

We remain committed to developing our high-value portfolio, but the pace of investment is slow to commensurate with cash flow available in the business. Our primary goal is to deliver a shareholder value, which will achieve through diligent capital allocation across our BUY, BUILD and BOOST strategy.

I'll now hand back to Gilad for closing remarks.

Gilad Myerson

Thanks, Alan.

So, as you've seen, we had very strong H1 results; $1 billion of adjusted EBITDA, and we have over $800 million of liquidity at the end of June 2023. We have delivered against our capital allocation policy. We are distributing another $133 million, which brings our year-to-date dividend, as mentioned before, to $266 million, with line of sight towards the $400 million that we committed.

Unfortunately, the Energy Profits Levy is having quite significant impact on the industry in general and on Ithaca, specifically, it is slowing our pace of growth. We want to make sure that we are preserving optionality. We want to make sure that we are investing capital in accordance with our overall strategy. And we feel very comfortable with our development barrels, with the large projects. We just need to make sure that we do those investments in a sensible pace.

We are continuing to review the M&A landscape. Due to the market dislocation, we see other companies exiting the market. We believe the consolidation of the UK North Sea will continue, and we're in prime position to continue on that journey as well as looking for opportunities outside of UK as well.

So overall, a very good quarter and we feel a very good set of results and happy to open up to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Sasikanth Chilukuru with Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Sasikanth Chilukuru

Hi. Good morning, all. Thanks for taking my questions. I have three, please. The first was related the impact of the UK EPL on the investment opportunities for the company. You highlighted how the EPL has resulted in the deferral or cancellation of several opportunities in 2023 and 2024. I was just wondering if you could provide more details on what changes you would need to see from the UK government fiscal forum, either to arrest or perhaps reverse for the deferrals or cancellations. If you could provide more details on that, that would be helpful.

The second was related to your comment on acquisitions. I was -- again, here, I was wondering if you could provide more detail on this, maybe in terms of the deal size, what should we expect here, the geographical areas you've talked about, UK and outside UK as well, and any comments here and details would be helpful.

And, finally, the third one was on the Captain EOR Phase II project. You have previously indicated that the EOR Phase II project is expected to double the net production of the Captain field to 40,000 barrels per day in 2025. I was just wondering, from these initial indications of the updated model, what this number and year could be. Thanks.

Gilad Myerson

Thanks, Sasi. I'll answer the first two and I'll hand over to Alan for Captain EOR. So, on EPL, what's important to understand is that there are no windfall profits in the industry at the moment because the commodity price have come down quite significantly. We went through a situation over the last few months where the gas prices were significantly lower before -- than they were before EPL was brought into play. And therefore, what we need to understand from the government is what the long-term fiscal regime is going to be. It's important to have stable policies in order to make long-term decisions.

If you take -- if you look at Cambo and Rosebank, as well as some of the smaller projects, these are 10 to 20 year projects. And the EPL has changed three times over the last year. We need to make sure that any policy is robust and is stable and taking into consideration the changes in commodity prices.

We're working very constructively with the government. The government understands this. If you look at their consultation that was sent to the industry, they call out the need for stability. So we feel that they are planning to come up with changes that will support investment, but in the meantime, until that happens, we just need to -- we feel that it's prudent to slow down our investment program in order to make sure we understand in full the plans of the UK government.

Your second question is on M&A. In terms of the current acquisitions that we're looking at, they are smaller bolt-on acquisitions. We don't have any large acquisitions that we're currently looking at. In terms of geographical areas, our primary focus is the UK. That's where we have most of our synergies, our operating synergies, financial synergies, tax synergies. We also have, relationships with the relevant parties, partners, as well as the regulators. And therefore, we feel very comfortable doing deals in the UK, and thus most of our focus is in the UK. We are looking to opportunities in other parts of the North Sea in Norway, in Netherlands, and we have looked into opportunities in the U.S. as well. Before EPL, we were solely focused on the UK, but now with the current fiscal regime, we are looking at opportunities abroad as are most other companies.

On Captain EOR, I'll hand over to Alan.

Alan Bruce

Yeah, great. Thank you, Gilad. Thanks for your questions, Sasi. So, yeah, I'll just answer this one and then I can let you jump back in. So, real quick on Captain. As I said, continuing to see good performance from EOR I and 11 million barrels recovered. And that gives us good encouragement on the second phase of EOR. As I mentioned, initial indications potentially slower [indiscernible]. So, still estimating similar levels of peak production, but sort of muted kind of later in '26, '27 than perhaps '25. So those are the early indications, but it's still early days really in terms of doing the work and continuing to assess what that looks like. So, we'll provide updates as we've got them on that.

Sasikanth Chilukuru

Great. Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from Ruben Dewa with Jefferies. Your line is open.

Ruben Dewa

Good morning, gentlemen, and thank you very much for taking my questions. So, I also have three. So, for the grilling at Greater Stella Area, MonArb and Elgin Franklin, which are being canceled and/or delayed. Do you have a CapEx -- do you have a number for the CapEx production impact this has for 2024? That's my first question.

Secondly, you mentioned the pace of the pre-FID work has slowed. I was wondering if you guys still foresee Rosebank FID by the end of this year.

And my final question is, do you have any comments on the 2024 dividend? I think I recall that the ambition was once to pay $420 million. And I'm acknowledging that, that was very much an ambition. But has this been impacted in lights of the 2024 production that you've communicated today? Thank you.

Gilad Myerson

Sure. Great. Thanks, Ruben. Well, let me take the second one on Rosebank and then I'll ask Iain to jump in on the CapEx and the dividend question. So, just to remind everyone, Rosebank, it's a really strong project, some [$30 billion] (ph) in tax collection investments over the life of the field and estimate that 1,600 jobs will be created at peak. So, really important project for a country, important project for us at Ithaca, important that we're just very thoughtful in completing the [indiscernible] decision. This is a big commitment for us as a company. So, really just restating what Equinor had said as the operator that waiting on a final conclusion on a few things and final approval from the regulator. And we're hopeful that that'll move forward and not too far in the future, but, just kind of working through that just now.

So, Iain on drilling CapEx.

Iain Lewis

Yeah, sure. So, in terms of terms of CapEx, obviously, you'll see the reduction that has come through in 2023 already. That's long leads associated with these projects that are very significant and that's part of the reason why '23 CapEx reduced. In terms of 2024 guidance, obviously, we're not in a place to give guidance just now, Ruben.

But I think I would point out that whilst the appetite for investment within Ithaca is strong, but EPL is holding that back. That's also happening with our partners. Significant amount of our production and a reasonable proportion of our development spend is in partner-operated assets and they're all going through their plans for 2024.

At the moment, we're seeing plans for 2024 come through in draft, and that's changing the capital program for next year. So, it's a moving picture at the moment. I think the key point is that we have a capacity to invest and desire to invest, but everything has to be high graded and the EPL has a very distorting effect on different companies in terms of their capital appetite and capacity. Not everyone is in the same a liquidity position that we're in.

So, we're not able to give guidance yet for '24, but we'll come back in due course on that in terms of capital, working hard [indiscernible].

And the dividend, the key message is the consistent policy that we have on dividends. So, a relatively unique UK policy, I think, in terms of oil and gas, in terms of clarity for our investors around the 15% to 30% post tax cash from operations. Obviously, that is impacted by production level. So, as we come out in due course with production ranges, et cetera, that will become clear. But the key focus here is on dividend delivery and consistency of protecting the dividend delivery and we'll continue to do that.

Ruben Dewa

Okay. Thank you very much guys. Appreciate it.

Operator

We now turn to James Carmichael with Berenberg. Your line is open.

James Carmichael

Hi. Good morning, guys. Just a couple from me. I guess, I think you quantified the potential production impact from MonArb infill well. I was just wondering, if -- I'm cognizant that's a bit too early as you guide for next year, but just if there's anything you can say on sort of the impact from the other deferred projects you mentioned, Elgin Franklin and Montrose and how that might sort of be offset within the portfolio for next year? Just trying to wheedle out, I guess, a bit more on the potential production impact for next year?

And then, just wondering about the bp facility. So, the $100 million, what's sort of the use of proceeds for that -- for one of the better expression, and whether that's secured on any sort of underlying production or any assets?

And then just taking a step back thinking about sort of your view, I guess, is the gas market in the second half, obviously, Woodside strikes might have an impact in the short term and a few [indiscernible] heading into the winter, but just to get a sense of how you see that in the second half would be helpful. Thanks.

Iain Lewis

Sure. Can I just confirm the second question? I think it was around the bp finance. Is that correct, just to confirm that second question?

James Carmichael

Yeah, just on the bp facility just to get a bit more understanding of whether that's security against anything? What it's actually for? Is it just liquidity management or is there something specific you're looking at? Thanks.

Iain Lewis

Sure. Absolutely. So, yeah, I mean, let me walk through those. So, from a production perspective, as I said, we'll come back obviously with guidance for '24 in due course once the capital plans and the shutdown plans, et cetera, we'll work through with our partners and with our own plan. That's in focus right now. I think the key update we've given is that the GSA hub with the cancellation of the development activity is going to be over 5,000 barrels a day less than that was previously expected in '24. And we've said that '24 production, we expect now to be lower than 2023. So, I guess those are the two guiding lines just now and we continue to work the plans, and the high grade of [value through] (ph) and the planning process here.

In terms of the bp loan, this was, I guess, standard piece of business. We offtake agreements at good commercial terms with bp for a large amount of our production. They were coming through a time of renewal. It is fairly common at the moment of the opportunity of financing unsecured, which this is. So that came together with the offtake agreement. It is attractive commercial rate. Not publishing that right now, but happy with how it fits into our capital structure. And it's a helpful capital structure element as we look to the 2026 amortization profile of our RBL and their bonds and look to build the capital structure beyond '26. So, this is a loan that goes out to '28. It's a modest amount, obviously, $100 million, but it's a very useful part and a kind of ongoing part of our capital management and we'll work into kind of refinancing plans in the next year or so.

In terms of the gas market, I mean, I'll maybe have our initial reference point, maybe pass to Gilad. But we're working up very hard, very closely monitoring the gas market, both in the short term and in the medium term. The return of a kind of cyclical gas market we're seeing, obviously, and that means particularly, we're focused on protecting some more positions, which we have done and continue to do. We did more yesterday, because summer '24 prices increased. So, we see it as clearly being a volatile market in the medium term, with peaks and troughs and that we're making sure that our production -- sorry, our hedge book is focused on protecting us from the downside, but making sure we have the opportunity to partake in the upside.

Gilad Myerson

Yes. Thanks. I'll only add to that, that -- yeah, this volatility is driven by a lot of events that are happening. I think, coming to the winter, the marginal supply in the UK is still going to be LNG during the winter, and the three main hubs are U.S., Australia, and Qatar. So any disruptions in either one of those jurisdictions means that the price over here will rally. And when it comes to hedging, we want to make sure that we can participate in an upside should it happen.

Obviously, the storage is full, reports are already 90% in Europe. So, there may be, some short-term reduction in gas prices if the Wood strike don't go ahead. So that's how we're using our hedge book to make sure that we can capture some of the higher prices. And I think everyone is waiting to see what's going to happen in terms of the temperature this winter. If it's a cold winter, we're expecting a very high gas price market with impact on Ithaca. If not, then, I think the current forward curve is a good indication.

James Carmichael

Very clear. Thanks, everyone.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We now turn to Dan Slater with Zeus Capital. Your line is open.

Dan Slater

[indiscernible]

Gilad Myerson

Dan, we're struggling to hear you. I don't know if you can maybe get a bit closer to the mic.

Dan Slater

Oh, sorry. Is that better?

Gilad Myerson

Yeah. That's better. Thanks.

Dan Slater

Perfect. Apologies. Thanks for taking my question. I was just wondering if you could tell us a little bit more about how you're finding the debt markets. Obviously, you've done your redetermination, which is very successful. But just thinking perhaps about new capacity and particularly maybe when you're thinking about the funding for Rosebank in the context as well as there have been reports of this meeting, the government wants to have several of the top banks, some of which apparently are sort of not sending their top people to it, and well the banks' attitude increasingly being whether the EPL is really feeding into that and therefore a reduction of the EPL would significantly change their attitudes or whether perhaps is there wider ESG concerns that are impacting matters and therefore, there's less of an opportunity to sort of change and increase capacity. So, any sort comments you can make around your sort of experience there would be very helpful. Thanks.

Iain Lewis

[indiscernible] clearly the debt market for oil and gas is moving. I think, the government recognizes that that the EPL has had a negative impact upon that. And I think you'll see from our numbers that we're in a relatively favorable position regarding our capacity, and that's to do with the quality of our assets and the value of the borrowing base of our assets. But that puts us in a really unique position.

I think likewise in terms of banks, we have a high quality banking syndicate and the RBL and supportive, which is very useful. But clearly over the next couple of years, we will move through a refinancing with our 2026 at current profiles. So, we're keeping a close eye on the bond markets, which are open at the moment. And we're seeing good activity particularly in the U.S. on the bond market, but at rates that are above our current position and above who are able to access finance at the moment.

So, we clearly, with a liquidity position, don't need to do anything just now. The $100 million that came from bp is part of a financing of our long-term capital position. And as we FID project, and as we seek to ensure we have debt that's linked to those project timelines, we will perform the refinancing that we think is most appropriate at the time.

So, I think a fluid market with -- for a company that likes of Ithaca with lots of options, but clearly a backdrop for oil and gas, which is less supportive than it has been and something we'd like to see change with the EPL, particularly the trigger mechanism being adjusted.

Dan Slater

Okay, understood. That's really helpful. Thank you very much.

Iain Lewis

Thanks, Dan.

Operator

Our final question comes from Chris Wheaton with Stifel. Your line is open.

Chris Wheaton

Thank you very much indeed. Three questions, please, for me. First to Gilad. You've talked about the need for consolidation in the sector, which I would completely agree with. I'm interested in your views on what's stopping it. It was interesting to read, for example, the Apache Chief Exec's 2Q comments about not sending out to the North Sea post EPL, but harvesting it, talking about slashing CapEx by 50%, but then just harvesting the free cash flows. I'm interested in why you think the asset sales haven't started yet.

This one for, Alan. On Captain -- on, Marigold. I'm interested in where you think that your partners are with that project, because Marigold I would have thought is one of those projects that looks quite at risk post the EPL, and clearly that's a significant contingent asset that we're hoping to have in production in the next three to four years.

Last question for, Iain, probably. In relation to the Harrier GSA impairment, I know your decom estimates have gone up by about a $100 million in the first half of the year. Is that related to pulling forward of the GSA decommissioning given lower production is going to presumably lead to earlier cessation of production? That's it for me. Thank you.

Gilad Myerson

Thanks, Chris. So, I'll answer on the consolidation. I don't think it's stopping. I think it's just slowing down. And I think the reason that it's slowing down is because there's so much volatility. People don't know how to price an asset. With the huge volatility in gas prices specifically as well as the significant changes in EPL, it's very hard to pick a number to the value of a company. I mean, many discussions where the whole value from sellers is actually unclear to themselves. And therefore, it's just a longer process than it usually is.

Another challenge is decommissioning obligations. There have been some defaults in decommissioning obligations over the last few years, which I think is a big concern for some of the sellers. So, they're looking for the larger companies. There are quite a few smaller companies in these processes. And there are some concerns about retention of decommissioning and committing to decommissioning, which I think is also raising a few questions.

Obviously, I can't comment on any of the majors or other independents in particular thinking of leaving, but those are the two main reasons why processes are a lot slower than they have been in the past. However, what we are hearing from executives across the industry is that quite a few of them have decided to withdraw from the UK. So, we do believe this trend will continue. It will just take a little bit longer.

Alan Bruce

Great. And then, yeah, the second question, Chris, was around, Marigold, and I think just to kind of characterize it similar to other projects in terms of continuing with the technical work and continuing on with the unitization work with our partner there. And, yeah, really I think the important thing for us is just looking at all the projects in the portfolio. We've got some really good options. We announced the K2 discovery. So, continuing to add to the strong options across the portfolio and just to make sure that we're allocating capital to the highest return projects. So, that's our focus really is, as they continue to keep our options open and move projects forward while being very thoughtful about our allocation of capital.

And the last one, Iain, was GSA impairment and decom.

Iain Lewis

Yeah. So I think in terms of GSA, obviously, just not to invest in some of the well activity there is disappointing, but we feel it's the right thing in terms of allocation of capital. At the moment, there there's no substantial change in the decommissioning timing for GSA. Clearly, we'll work through that as part of the planning for the year and how we manage costs and well P&A planning, et cetera. But that's down the line sustainably and certainly isn't impacting the numbers in Q2, although I understand why you think it would.

The $97 million that's coming through as changes to the estimates for decommissioning, that's not all price increase. That's also scope increase. There's a significant portion of that is to do with the Captain EOR II project. And, obviously, as you drill wells and install infrastructure, you have a liability to book in terms [offtake a note] (ph) in due course. So that's a substantive part of revision to estimates.

And then there are some decom activities ongoing, relatively low level activity and certainly we've got relatively decommissioning estimate in totality. But they typically doing right now is, it tends to be trickier stuff, it's trickier wells that we're executing for integrity purposes and kind of good stewardship of our asset base. But not, nothing material, I think, is the summary in terms of changes in decommissioning, at a relatively normal business.

Chris Wheaton

Great. That's really helpful. Thank you very much indeed.

Gilad Myerson

Thanks, Chris.

Operator

This concludes our Q&A. I'll now hand back to Gilad Myerson, Executive Chairman, for closing remarks.

Gilad Myerson

Very good. Well, thank you very much for your interest in our company. We're very happy to share our results. We are committed to deliver our strategy for the benefit of our shareholders. And if you have any further questions, we remain ready to answer any potential queries that come from yourselves. Thank you very much.