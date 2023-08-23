Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nvidia's Q2: The Party Continues

Aug. 23, 2023 6:44 PM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)34 Comments
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • NVIDIA Corporation reported strong quarterly results, beating estimates on both revenue and earnings.
  • The company's revenue growth was driven by investments in AI, with data center growth at an impressive 171% YoY.
  • NVIDIA's gross margins also saw significant expansion, reaching 71%, highlighting its strong position in the AI hardware space.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Cash Flow Club. Learn More »

Close up Asian Chinese Friends Celebration Toasting Outdoor Dining

Edwin Tan

Article Thesis

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) reported its most recent quarterly results on Wednesday afternoon. The company beat estimates easily and announced strong guidance numbers. The market reacted positively to these results, but due to a pretty high valuation, I believe

This article was written by

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
49.15K Followers
Jonathan Weber holds an engineering degree and has been active in the stock market and as a freelance analyst for many years. He is an active author on Seeking Alpha since 2014.    
According to Tipranks, Jonathan is among the top 1% of bloggers (as of August 1, 2023). 

Jonathan is interested in income stocks and value stocks primarily but does also follow some growth stocks. 

If you want to reach out to Jonathan, you can send a direct message here on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure:

I work together with Darren McCammon on his Marketplace Service Cash Flow Club.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (34)

m
magenta17
Yesterday, 8:01 PM
Comments (4.93K)
Another exceptional quarter from the newest trillion dollar market cap company. If this keeps up, Nvidia could eclipse Apple as the leading market cap company!m Longz NVDA! :-)
d
dinvestf
Yesterday, 7:51 PM
Comments (309)
The party continues? Yes. Agreed..

Better yet the party never ends!!!!!
R
RepairmanJack
Yesterday, 7:29 PM
Premium
Comments (1)
I am not ashamed to say I bought NVDA shares after hours this evening. I believe it is actually cheaper after hours than it was at close today on a forward P/E basis.

I think this earnings report and guidance are remarkable. Every analyst I heard this week kept saying, "Surely they can't raise guidance again after last time."

My only regret is not getting in sooner. But I am not the type of guy to let regrets get in the way of future profits.
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Yesterday, 7:43 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (20.28K)
@RepairmanJack Thanks for sharing. Many now think they should have bought earlier, but can't change that now. All the best
b
beetn18
Yesterday, 7:55 PM
Premium
Comments (24)
@RepairmanJack Hopefully you are not the last one buying. The stock is down $20 from the after hour high. I think it closes down tomorrow.
History repeats itself
R
Regencyrick
Yesterday, 7:27 PM
Premium
Comments (1.12K)
A couple of years ago, I listened to all the pay-for-my-really-informed-advice pundits on SA, and sold NVDIA. I learned after that, to never listen to them again. Right before earnings, at least a half dozen authors here were saying that it was all over for NVDIA, the technicals, the this and that. This time I went with what I believed - up 40 points after reporting. Not the first time I've noticed this. Fool me once.......
siriusmarine profile picture
siriusmarine
Yesterday, 7:30 PM
Comments (844)
@Regencyrick
I generally come here to learn what NOT to do. All these jokesters claiming to be experts bashing stocks like NVDA - Do the opposite and you will WIN!

LONG NVDA!
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Yesterday, 7:42 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (20.28K)
@Regencyrick Congrats on the nice post-earnings gain. All the best
s
sjgarrett1
Yesterday, 7:25 PM
Premium
Comments (7)
171% revenue growth in data which is the huge majority of sales and a 45 PE. Sounds like a bargain to me. I’ll take that valuation over the standard S&P stock all day long. See you over a 1000 a share soon. I bought This stock in 2007 and it’s by far my best gainer. Just wished I bought more of it but thankful for what I did buy.
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Yesterday, 7:44 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (20.28K)
@sjgarrett1 $1000 a share means a market cap well north of $2 trillion. What justifies this?
g
goto1
Yesterday, 8:03 PM
Comments (501)
@Jonathan Weber revenue growth plus plans to 3x production would help
O
Outcast_Searcher
Yesterday, 8:04 PM
Premium
Comments (15.36K)
@Jonathan Weber: Clearly, massive ongoing growth (and rapidly, given the "soon") is assumed. It could work out. The FOMO is clearly very real.

Assuming the $500ish price holds up through mid-September, my last 100 shares get called away.

If the price drops a lot on market or economic or AI or tech. or whatever disappointment, I'll consider trying to get back in via selling an OTM put or two.

Else, there are always good stocks at relatively reasonable prices.
Gary J is Rich on AMZN profile picture
Gary J is Rich on AMZN
Yesterday, 7:14 PM
Premium
Comments (38.62K)
"This could be justified in the long run, but when a company is valued at way above $1 trillion, then everything has to go right -- and that is not guaranteed."

I would not have it any other way. Let the more savvy investors be the big winners.
264
Yesterday, 6:58 PM
Comments (604)
When your looking at 2.70 in earnings on 13.5 billion in revenue and 16 billion for the next quarter. Before announcing earnings Nvidia had a 70 forward p/e. Then on top of it Hans Mosesman of Rosenblatt had a price target of 780.00 on Nvidia. Well if the forward p/e stays the same then that price target is going to get hit. Just based on the 2.70 x 4=10.80 x 70 and your there. Of course that 2.70 number is going to go higher next quarter and will be well over 3.00. Again if you multiply 3.00 x 4= 12.00 x 70=840.00. Tomorrow there will be new price targets and I think the second half of 2023 is going to be very good for Nvidia.
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Yesterday, 7:00 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (20.28K)
@264 But why is a 70x earnings multiple justified? All the best
c
chris hafferty
Yesterday, 7:45 PM
Comments (637)
@Jonathan Weber Easily grow 70% eps this time next year.
H
Hype Killer
Yesterday, 7:50 PM
Premium
Comments (58)
@264 70 forward P/E for what may be the near-top of an AI gold rush mania cycle? Sounds like a bargain! (/sarcasm)
h
hess45
Yesterday, 6:53 PM
Premium
Comments (33)
Yoi seem to be pretty off with your pics so far with Nvida I think I’m going to not hold but I’m going to use what everyone else the stock is projected to exceed $700 by a lot of companies. I think it will exceed that, but what do I know rating I bought at $111
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Yesterday, 7:00 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (20.28K)
@hess45 Congrats on a nice entry price, are you buying at $500 as well?
h
hess45
Yesterday, 7:08 PM
Premium
Comments (33)
@Jonathan Weber
thank you I appreciate that. Yes today I purchased 1000 share at $468 I am anticipating to sell if they get closer to over 650 hopefully 700
k
kmanseal
Yesterday, 7:30 PM
Comments (581)
@hess45 I think you overpaid...I bought at $37 ;) Might sell, might not, 700 would be nice.
Hudson Investments profile picture
Hudson Investments
Yesterday, 6:49 PM
Premium
Comments (20.56K)
I hope the folks who bought put options or shorted NVDA get out ASAP.
h
hess45
Yesterday, 6:53 PM
Premium
Comments (33)
@Hudson Investments lol
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Yesterday, 7:01 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (20.28K)
@Hudson Investments They lost money tonight for sure. All the best
siriusmarine profile picture
siriusmarine
Yesterday, 7:35 PM
Comments (844)
@Hudson Investments

Shorts generally lose money on their horrible bets. Even today they are bashing the stock...foolish is what foolish does!

Congrats NVDA Bulls! 🍻
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.