Don't Let The Market Blind You: PayPal Is A Steal

Aug. 23, 2023 6:59 PM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)2 Comments
Vera Glebova
Summary

  • PayPal's stock has dropped significantly and investors are skeptical about its future, but the company still operates in a favorable environment with healthy main metrics.
  • I view PayPal is the king of digital payments, while Venmo should be the main growth driver in the coming years.
  • PayPal is implementing a massive cost-cutting program. This should help to reach $5 billion in FCF by the end of the year, which will go to stock repurchases.
  • PYPL is dirt cheap.

Main thesis

It looks like the market is done playing with PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL). The stock is down 20% YTD and 80% from all-time highs. The company disappointed investors by publishing a few disappointing quarterly results. Last year proved to be a

I am an independent research writer analyzing macroeconomic field and individual stories while focusing on providing ideas with high returns in the long- and medium- term. My approach involves monitoring various economic indicators in order to recognize the market background now and in a specific period of time, as well as modelling various situations that I believe will help readers to better understand my investment thesis.For any questions and suggestions please reffer to my email: dz7geoo@gmail.com

Comments (2)

N
Natturner1966
Yesterday, 7:45 PM
You got it right. PayPal USD, strong catalyst as well.
y
yoloking1000
Yesterday, 7:26 PM
im holding 100 calls 80 strike expring december wish me luck
