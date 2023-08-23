Michael Vi

Investment Thesis

Review

We initially covered Cloudflare in December last year in a piece called "Cloudflare: Charting A Course Through The Cloud but Still Overvalued" with the view that the company although has rapid expansion in network cybersecurity, its ambition to become a hyperscaler facing the limits posed by stiff competition, capital resources and the constraints of organic integration and upgrade of its various parts. Therefore the potential that was priced in the stock shouldn't be toned down and we recommend a hold at the time.

And as the price ran away from our fair value we wrote another article to offer more evidence that its free cash flow remained weak. After that article came out, the stock fell about 20% within a day or so, given the immediate earnings release followed. To be clear, analysts would be largely missing the point if they think the last article was all about stock-based compensation. In a competitive environment, if Cloudflare must pay up to retain talents then it will do so. The point is its cash flow and net income remained weak while the comp was rising fast. Instead of hanging on to the future vision of how dominating the company might become, investors should refocus on its core business and the practical development to price the stock. We will explain why in the following updates.

Analysis Update

Since the Q2 earnings, Cloudflare has seen its net income decline on a secular trend, contrasting with the fast rise in revenue and free cash flow. Why such a divergence from its free cash flow and its net income?

Cloudflare: Free Cash Flow vs Net Income (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

The company's negative operating income has further doubled into the downside, while its operating expenses continued to rise to about 4x where it was in 2019. The difference between the two started out at about $100 million in 2019 and has now reached about $350 million. Neither the rise of one nor the decline of the other helps the situation.

Cloudflare: Operating Expenses vs Operating Income (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

In the meantime, Cloudflare's Capex has been increasing, especially in the past few quarters. It is not surprising given the company's pursuit of integrating more AI, Database, Internet of Things, 5G Cellular, and other Network Services into its potential future growth. As a high-growth company, this is understandable.

Cloudflare: Capital Expenditure (Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

So in order to have rising free cash flow given widening net income losses and higher CapEx, it will have to have even higher operational cash flow growth to compensate. What gave the largest increase to its operational cash flow? The stock-based compensation now accounted for $125.8 million for the 1H, followed by $65.2 million of depreciation and amortization expenses, and $50.3 million of losses on extinguished debt. These three largest items total provided about $241.3 million to its operating cash flow, after compensating for a net loss of $132.549 million widening by 26% YoY. This is how it reached a growing free cash flow.

Taking a closer look, we see its depreciation and amortization have been fast rising.

Cloudflare: Depreciation and Amortization (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

We touched upon Cloudflare's annual large borrowing pattern before. It made large issuance of debt every year from '19 to '21, which was reflected in its net cash flow from financing activities. After taking a pause in 2022, when the interest rate started to rise, it is now entering the debt repayment period, which led to negative net cash flow from financing in the latest quarter. As a result, its net cash flow was also taking a dip. As explained in its 10Q and 10K of the structure of its convertible notes, depreciation and amortization are to be expected from the debt issuance.

Cloudflare: Net Cash Flow Breakdown (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

The company paid $172.7 million in May this year to retire $123 million out of the principal amount of $575 million from its 2025 Notes, which includes principal and accrued interest payable. That is about 40% more than the principal repurchased. With a price of 1.4x after 3 years, the rate it paid seems to be closer to 14% annually. Besides what's left from 2025 Notes, it has another $1,293.8 million of principal amount on the book from its 2026 Notes. The repayment of its short-term debt is only starting.

net (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Cloudflare's current cash and cash equivalent was at $1.585 billion at the end of Q2. From the issuance of 2025 and 2026 Notes, it stated that it raised $495 million and $790 million respectively from these two issuance. And together that will be $1,285 million. After deducting the $172 million payout, now the net cash raised from the short-term debt issuance will be at $1,113 million, or 70% of its cash balance. Overall, its cash-to-debt balance has dropped from 2.4x in 2020 to now barely above 1x. In the last quarter, this ratio is 1.09x.

Cloudflare: Cash-to-Debt Ratio (GuruFocus)

These are the fundamental reasons why its stock-based compensation becomes such a noticeable item on its cash flow statement. To give an update on our previous chart, now the ratio of stock-based comp versus net income loss has reached the highest of 147.58%.

Cloudflare: Net Income Loss vs Stock-Based Comp (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Given the backdrop of ever-higher revenue growing at a fast speed and the higher number of large paid customers, it's become harder to ignore its weak operating income, widening net income losses, and its inflated free cash flow. When will the company turn the net losses around? Not to mention, even its topline growth is showing signs of plateau. Its dollar-based net retention, although still at a high rate, has been flat to declining for a year now.

Cloudflare: Net Dollar-based Retention (Company Presentation Q2 2023)

If such a strong topline growth momentum couldn't provide any catalyst for that to happen, and instead they were logging weakening trends, then added with the higher debt burden, turning positive probably won't be easy in the medium term. How many investors will be willing to hold an income-losing stock for the next few years while the executives getting paid more in proportion to the losses?

As we alluded to in our previous coverage, the continued and widening net income loss should be the characteristics of a new start-up burning through the book to grow, not a company ranking at the top of its industry and dominating in most categories. There is much to do for the management to adjust and to seriously pay attention to achieving positive income. In order to fulfill its hyperscaler ambition, Cloudflare first needs to consolidate and boost organic growth within its existing strength instead of burning through the borrowed capital. We previously recommended opening up more of its platform to become supportive to the developers or even provide profit-sharing incentives. The company still has many ways to generate genuine cash flow growth and income. But bolder actions would be needed to turn around the current earnings dynamics.

Financial Overview

Cloudflare: Financial Overview (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Valuation

We reiterate our fair valuation assessment from April, as the earnings release and the growth develop in the direction of our expectations. We lean towards the base case currently as we are not as bullish as late last year when we first covered the stock.

Cloudflare: Fair Valuation (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Conclusion

Without changing its spending habit and overcoming the debt burden, Cloudflare's investors will eventually have to face the reckoning that the company may not achieve positive net income any time soon. We expect the $39 to $60 range of its stock price will eventually make a break to the downside. We recommend a sell when the current price is at the top of that range.