Realty Income: The More It Falls, The More Tempting Its Dividend Story

Aug. 25, 2023 4:00 PM ETRealty Income Corporation (O)1 Comment
Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • It appears that Mr. Market is not convinced about O's execution, as witnessed by the massive pessimism embedded in its stock valuations and prices.
  • The stock has also returned much of its July 2023 gains, despite the raised FY2023 guidance, likely attributed to the mixed prospects surrounding the recent shares offering.
  • For now, we applaud the management's choice to go with a low-cost capital to sustain its high growth cadence, instead of turning to expensive financing.
  • Then again, the elevated interest rate environment and highly leveraged REIT business model have triggered its eye-watering interest expenses, resulting in impacted profitability.
  • With O continually underperforming the wider market, it remains to be seen if its forward dividend payouts may be able to negate the declining stock value thus far.

The REIT Investment Thesis Has Been Discounted By The Elevated Interest Rate Environment

We previously covered Realty Income (NYSE:O) in May 2023, rating the stock as a Buy, thanks to its CPI-tied rental escalators and consistent dividend

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in O over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Long Solo profile picture
Long Solo
Today, 4:32 PM
Premium
Comments (245)
The market could sneeze and this will break $55 in a second.
$50 I get real interested here.
