Nvidia: The Magnificent One Delivers On Its AI Promise

Aug. 23, 2023 8:57 PM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)6 Comments
Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Nvidia's Q2 FY2024 results exceeded expectations, with revenues of $13.51B and non-GAAP EPS of $2.70.
  • The strong performance was driven by growing demand for generative AI and large language models utilizing Nvidia's Data Center AI chips.
  • Nvidia's Q3 sales guidance projects revenue of $16B, indicating a y/y growth of +171% and suggesting continued strong business momentum.
  • Despite strong financial performance and optimistic near-term outlook, question marks remain around the sustainability of this demand spike.
  • Given Nvidia's premium valuation, I see little to no margin of safety in NVDA stock for long term investors. Hence, I choose not to chase NVDA at $500 per share.
Chipmaker NVIDIA"s Valuation Passes 1 Trillion In Market Cap

Justin Sullivan

Introduction

The generative AI boom has taken significant mindshare across the globe, with big tech stocks reaping the rewards since the turn of the year. While the year-to-date run-up in equity markets is largely attributable to the leadership of "Magnificent

Comments (6)

D
Doan_2020
Yesterday, 9:39 PM
Comments (65)
Hardware + software = domination

It will be hard if not possible to catch NVidia.
B
Beneath the surface
Yesterday, 9:06 PM
Premium
Comments (7)
I couple questions all readers because im really thinking hard on this one.
1) If Data center transformation from cpu to gpu is driving revenue from hyperscalers, then isnt this a one time capx. so lets say if 70% of that transformation is done then we have 2 more quarters of rev growth for nvda???

2) If startups are willing to buy enough gpus for traning, why would they need more gpus for scaling up given that less gpus are needed for running than training mll????

i would really appreciate your thoughts???
Murad Shawar profile picture
Murad Shawar
Yesterday, 9:07 PM
Comments (2.54K)
@Beneath the surface NVDA is overvalued
D
David Muncier
Yesterday, 9:15 PM
Comments (3.2K)
@Beneath the surface , but it's not one time capx - it's ongoing capx, with hyperscalers renewing hardware every 3-7 years depending on their needs. Just look at Intel / AMD data center revenues and imagine NVIDIA both helping grow the total data center pie, while also taking a larger and larger share. There might be a day when they get 70% of that yearly pie, but that's still a long way off.
B
Beneath the surface
Yesterday, 9:21 PM
Premium
Comments (7)
@David Muncier well. if you look at hgx box pf 8 h100 that is sufficient for AGI level training. I think this would make firms wait for long time before they upgrade and means no growth in revenues which means lower growth rates
