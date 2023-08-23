Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 23, 2023 8:45 PM ETAviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.15K Followers

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 23, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Fredrickson - Director-Investor Relations

Peter Smith - Chief Executive Officer

David Gray - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Scott Searle - ROTH Capital Partners

Erik Suppiger - JMP Securities

Jaeson Schmidt - Lake Street Capital Markets

Theodore O'Neill - Litchfield Hills Research

Tim Savageaux - Northland Capital Markets

Dave Kang - B. Riley

Operator

Good afternoon. Welcome to the Aviat Networks' Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. Please note the conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host Mr. Andrew Fredrickson, Director of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Andrew Fredrickson

Thank you, and welcome to Aviat Networks' fourth quarter fiscal 2023 results conference call and webcast. You can find our press release, an updated investor presentation in the IR section of our website at www.aviatnetworks.com along with a replay of today's call in approximately two hours.

With me today are Peter Smith, Aviat's President and CEO, who will begin with opening remarks on the company's fiscal fourth quarter, followed by David Gray, our CFO, who will review the financial results for the quarter and fiscal 2023. Pete will then provide closing remarks on Aviat's strategy and outlook, followed by Q&A.

As a reminder, during today's call and webcast, management may make forward-looking statements regarding Aviat's business, including, but not limited to, statements relating to financial projections, business drivers, new products and expansions and economic activity in different regions.

These and other forward-looking statements reflect the company's opinions only as of the date of this call and webcast and involve assumptions risks and uncertainties that could cause actual

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.