Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nvidia: Quick Takes On Monstrous Q2 2024 Earnings Beat

Aug. 23, 2023 10:03 PM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)3 Comments
Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Robust AI-driven data center sales has propelled Nvidia's blockbuster fiscal Q2 earnings beat.
  • The company has guided similar strength in the current quarter, supported by continued deployment of accelerated computing infrastructure to support ongoing AI developments.
  • Outsized growth and improving profitability are expected to bolster the stock's premium at current levels.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Livy Investment Research. Learn More »

Chipmaker NVIDIA"s Valuation Passes 1 Trillion In Market Cap

Justin Sullivan

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) really did and went ahead to pull off a 101% y/y increase to fiscal second quarter revenues, beating its blockbuster guidance to push the stock above $500 a piece in post-market trading. The monstrous quarter was driven primarily

Thank you for reading my analysis. If you are interested in interacting with me directly in chat, more research content and tools designed for growth investing, and joining a community of like-minded investors, please take a moment to review my Marketplace service Livy Investment Research. Our service's key offerings include:

  • A subscription to our weekly tech and market news recap
  • Full access to our portfolio of research coverage and complementary editing-enabled financial models
  • A compilation of growth-focused industry primers and peer comps

Feel free to check it out risk-free through the two-week free trial. I hope to see you there!

This article was written by

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
7.81K Followers

Boutique investment research shop providing professional coverage on disruptive thematic equities. Our analysis provides a deep dive on growth drivers present in the secular market to identify outperforming investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

w
wmbx
Yesterday, 10:52 PM
Premium
Comments (1)
I can remember a sell story about three months ago at $258… if sell means Strong Buy then this hold must signal an All-In.. however. Been in NVDA since 2015 (traded at $20 or so). Since then a constant negative story:
1. It’s a gaming company (at that point 90% of the revenue was but already knew that was soon to be marginal)
2. It’s a crypto company (sure some 2% of revenue came from crypto back then but not relevant at all).
3. And now, the AI “Hype”… do people even know what this company does and what we are talking about? AI is no hype. AI is the next big thing (like the PC in the ‘80s and Internet in the ‘90s). You think NVDA is overvalued? We are at the very beginning of the next transformation and NVDA has the lead role. They don’t just sell hardware, they also do the software, saas cloud AI platform, full industrial metaverse capabilities, medical large language models on DNA and more. And yes, self driving cars, etc.. $500 is high? 2030 it will be $6000 and take over Apples position of most valuable company in the world.

NVDA is always a buy (long term).
110661
Yesterday, 10:20 PM
Comments (1.7K)
nobody has a clue what their earnings or revenues will be out more than a couple quarters. if you think you do then you are naive.
b
bondsmoker
Yesterday, 10:13 PM
Comments (16.53K)
Not following the $1.6T terminal valuation.

2027 Estimated earnings of $44 Billion.

Based on $1.2 Trillion current market cap, that's 3.6% annual income. That's before discounting.

Having a hard time seeing how any realistic DCF model can support a current $1.2 Trillion market cap.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.