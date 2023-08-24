Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
You Trailed The Market Betting On REITs, Now What?

Aug. 24, 2023 6:00 AM ETAAPL, AMLP, GOOG, GOOGL, MPW, MSFT, O, REM, SCHG, SPY, VNQ3 Comments
Valuentum
Summary

  • A myopic focus on dividends may be costing investors 2%-4% in returns per year.
  • Dividend Aristocrats and high-yielding companies have trailed the market-cap weighted S&P 500 in the past 10 years.
  • Understanding the cash-based sources of intrinsic value and focusing on total return rather than just dividends can lead to better investment outcomes.
  • You've bet big on equity REITs the past 10 years and underperformed the market return. Now what? This article will help put things into perspective.
REIT. Real estate investment trust. Financial Market. Hand pressing button on screen

Funtap

By Brian Nelson, CFA

Stock prices and returns are in part a function of a company's net cash on the balance sheet and changes in future expectations of free cash flow. Stock prices and returns are not driven by the dividend

This article was written by

Valuentum
We offer subscriptions and exclusive newsletters. Visit our website at www.valuentum.com for more information. Valuentum is an independent investment research publisher, offering premium equity reports and dividend reports, as well as commentary across all sectors/companies, a Best Ideas Newsletter (spanning market caps, asset classes), a Dividend Growth Newsletter, modeling tools/products, and more. Valuentum is based in the Chicagoland area. Valuentum is not a money manager, broker, or financial advisor. Valuentum is a publisher of financial information. Please read our Disclaimer that applies to all articles published on Seeking Alpha: http://www.valuentum.com/categories/20110613. Follow us on Twitter: @Valuentum

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHG, SPY, VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article and any links within are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice. Brian Nelson owns shares in SPY, SCHG, QQQ, DIA, VOT, BITO, RSP, and IWM. Valuentum owns SPY, SCHG, QQQ, VOO, and DIA. Brian Nelson's household owns shares in HON, DIS, HAS, NKE, DIA, and RSP. Some of the other securities written in this article may be included in Valuentum's simulated newsletter portfolios. Contact Valuentum for more information about its editorial policies.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

mizesa profile picture
mizesa
Today, 6:48 AM
Premium
Comments (3.43K)
Thanks for the excellent article. Chasing high dividends and ignoring total return is a very dangerous game. Most REIT have had a total negative return since the Fed started raising rates.
The Dividend Dude profile picture
The Dividend Dude
Today, 6:17 AM
Comments (820)
4-8% dividend payers allowed me to “lose less” in 2022 compared to the broader index but definitely lag in bull markets where growth is the narrative.
e
edanczak_100
Today, 6:14 AM
Premium
Comments (45)
Good points well made. There is clear distinction between total return and actual.

The value of MST or AAPL are both excellent but senior dividend investing is about net dividend payment not portfolio value. A 1% dividend yield per quarter from MSFT is not comparable to 3-4% from dividend aristocrats, which may only slowly accrue portfolio value.

The reason is straightforward, you can only recover the increased value of MSFT in your net return if you sell it. That is irrational at the end of the day, rather like burning your house to continue to keep warm.

Better a mixed portfolio, especially if your dividend payments are a reflection of your initial stake and not the current value.
