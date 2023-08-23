Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PayPal: Danger Ahead

Bohdan Kucheriavyi
Bohdan Kucheriavyi
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • PayPal's active accounts have decreased for the second quarter in a row, threatening its growth narrative and causing its stock to slump.
  • The decrease in active accounts could have greater ramifications for PayPal's financials and share price in the future.
  • PayPal also faces challenges in acquiring new customers and differentiating itself in a saturated market, as new entrants join the payment processing industry.
At first, PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) looks like a decent stock to own as the company has been improving its business in recent quarters and its stock appears to be greatly undervalued after the recent slump. However, there’s one thing that makes

Bohdan Kucheriavyi
Bohdan Kucheriavyi
6.5K Followers
My passion for investing started when I was studying at a Ukrainian high school. It was at that time when I took a small loan from my parents and opened a brokerage account to learn in practice what’s it like to own and trade stocks of real businesses. After high school, I enrolled at the university to study international relations and at the same time landed a job as a proprietary trader in a local prop firm.


It was there that I started to combine my academic knowledge with a passion for investing to build an all-weather portfolio that could overcome periods of constant economic and political uncertainty. Given the systemic shocks that have been happening to Ukraine in the last decade, I saw firsthand what’s it like to live in an environment where there’s too much unpredictability and no guarantee that your endeavors won’t fail. Despite this, I managed to show strong returns and since 2015 have been sharing some of my ideas here on Seeking Alpha.

Comments (3)

Whyinvest4 profile picture
Whyinvest4
Yesterday, 11:12 PM
Premium
Comments (514)
One day there is an article here that PYPL is undervalued, then the next day, it's over valued, then the next day it's going sideways, then the next day it's a great opportunity, then the next day danger ahead, then the next day sell, sell, sell, then the next day buy, buy, buy. Total BS most of the time.
Tim Cunningham profile picture
Tim Cunningham
Yesterday, 10:55 PM
Comments (1.55K)
Dare you to short it.
InvestInMETA profile picture
InvestInMETA
Yesterday, 10:54 PM
Premium
Comments (5.04K)
I don't think PYPL is the next META by any means... I mean, cmon... check out the old user name. Nobody is META in my book. But I digress...

What PYPL is... is oversold.

I don't think the case you lay out is unreasonable (or unfair) in the least. Declining users amidst mounting competition is a legitimate concern. However, PYPL is still managing to grow its revenue, is sitting on a pile of cash they plan to deploy heavily on share buybacks, and have a brand new, young CEO taking the helm in a matter of weeks who will (hopefully) breathe some new life into the ol' growth story.

If PYPL was sitting back in the $200's I'd be all-in on your thesis. I'd probably even buy some puts. But hovering around $60 and a 12 forward P/E? More than happy to buy the fear on this one.
