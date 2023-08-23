Stephen Brashear

One thing has made itself very clear in the markets this year: it's all about interest rates. Nowhere has this been more prevalent than in the real estate industry, where higher rates are both preventing would-be buyers from looking for new homes, and sellers from wanting to give up their low-rate mortgages.

The result has been an industrywide plummet in real estate transactions, which Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) is clearly feeling. Despite this, the stock is up more than 100% year to date, though the company's latest earnings print has dented YTD gains.

I last wrote a bearish opinion on Redfin in June, where I flagged the company's declining revenue trends and the beginnings of market share weakness. Since the company's latest Q2 earnings print (which we'll cover in more detail in the next section), we've seen several trends continue to worsen:

Redfin continues to see double-digit declines in brokerage revenue, and it's losing market share in the U.S. versus peer brokerages, indicating its waning brand power especially in an environment where Redfin is no longer deploying discount-based tactics to draw in new clients

A partial offset to declining brokerage revenue is higher rentals revenue (which makes sense as more home-seekers are choosing to rent in the wake of unaffordable rates and persistently higher home prices), but Redfin's rental revenue is underperforming rival Zillow

Redfin is slicing headcount and marketing expenses, but expense reductions aren't enough to cover the decline in revenue

The biggest news coming out of Redfin's Q2 earnings print is that the company is delaying its expectations of breakeven adjusted EBITDA by six months to mid-2024. On top of an already-challenged balance sheet, this will drive further weakened sentiment in this stock.

The bottom line here: I'm downgrading my viewpoint on Redfin to very bearish, as I think the stock has a lot to prove to justify it already-healthy YTD gains despite very troubling (and likely long-lasting) negative trends in the business. Sell any positions you have in this name, and buying short/medium-term puts on this stock may be a great way to participate in any downside.

Revenue and market share slippage are the key themes in Q2

Though the markets have reacted most strongly to Redfin's delayed profitability expectations, it's really a top-line story for this company. In Q2, Redfin reported a -28% y/y decline in brokerage revenue to $181 million. At the same time, the company lost 8bps of market share, or roughly 10% of its existing market share, versus U.S. competitors.

Redfin brokerage revenue (Redfin Q2 earnings deck)

Though not a direct compare as Zillow does not have a brokerage business and only sells advertising to agents through its "Premier Agent" business, note that Zillow "residential" segment saw only a -3% y/y revenue decline, versus its estimate of a -22% decline in industry transaction levels.

The only positive spin here is that Redfin, at the same time, did cut agent headcount by -32% y/y, which is the primary contribution to improved gross margin levels in the real estate services business year over year.

Organic traffic declined as well here. Redfin had 52.3 million average monthly visitors in Q2, which was down -1% y/y:

Redfin market share trends (Redfin Q2 earnings deck)

Management believes, optimistically, that Redfin is in a trough state. CEO Glenn Kelman noted his expectations for a second-half rebound during his prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

After year-over-year share gains in every quarter since our 2017 public offering, we lost two basis points of share in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 1 point in the first quarter of 2023. In the second quarter of 2023 our year-over-year share loss widened to 8 basis points, mainly due to one-time setbacks. Agent layoffs forced us to reassign about a third of our active customers and the closure of RedfinNow eliminated about 12% of our listing demand. We expect market share to improve from quarter-to-quarter at fourth quarter and perhaps as early as the third quarter. Throughout the year demand largely met or exceeded our expectations, but closed sales haven't. From 2017 to 2022 between 6.3% and 7.2% of the people who contacted Redfin or our partner agents had closed the sale with us by this point in the year. In 2023 that number is 5.5%. We expect close rates to return to historical norms through two reasons. As customers adjust to higher mortgage rates, our sales will become more predictable and our plan to recruit and retain a more sales driven agent, which we'll discuss later in this call, will help us compete better against brokers who have been hungrier than ever before."

The one bright spot on the top line is rental revenue, which increased 19% y/y to $45 million. However, the more dour take on this is the fact that Zillow's rental business grew 28% y/y in the same period, despite being twice Redfin's scale (Zillow generated $91 million in rental revenue in Q2):

Redfin Rentals (Redfin Q2 earnings deck)

Expense reductions aren't keeping pace with revenue declines

In Q2, as shown in the chart below, Redfin reduced total opex by -19% y/y, while expenses as a percentage go revenue grew 110bps to 53.7% (driven in part by higher restructuring costs from personnel reductions):

Redfin opex trends (Redfin Q2 earnings deck)

Operating cash flow in the first six months of 2023, meanwhile, was a -$11.2 million. We should note that Redfin has fairly limited liquidity: its latest balance sheet shows $224.9 million of cash and short/long-term investments, but that's saddled with a whopping $1.09 billion of convertible debt and credit facilities:

Redfin Q2 balance sheet (Redfin Q2 earnings deck)

Redfin's expectations of hitting adjusted EBITDA breakeven in mid-2024 hinges on a recovery in market share and transaction close rates. But if Redfin's brand presence is waning and the company can't afford to spend more on marketing to attract new clients, there's a risk this scenario won't play out.

Key takeaways

With declining market share and traffic, a weakened balance sheet, and trends that are substantially below Zillow's in comparable businesses like Rentals, it's difficult to defend Redfin's huge YTD gains. The company is banking on a second-half rebound in market share and close rates, which is entirely dependent on consumer behavior that it can't control (will home buyers adjust to extremely high interest rates?) Steer clear here and move to the sidelines.