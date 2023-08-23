Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ardagh Metal Packaging: Debt Levels Pose A Risk

Aug. 23, 2023 11:58 PM ETArdagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP)
Caffital Research
Summary

  • Ardagh Metal Packaging manufactures metal cans for beverage producers.
  • The company's stock has seen a large decrease in price since going public in 2021, as the company's operating margin has fell from its historical level.
  • Ardagh's financials have shown growth as the company has had heavy investments, but as investments slow down the company should see a more static future.
  • The current stock level seems to price the stock near my DCF model's estimated fair value, constituting a hold-rating.

Aluminium recycling is scrap aluminium can be reused in products, abstract wallpaper, Recycle reuse and reduce concept save the earth, Industry background.

JoZtar/iStock via Getty Images

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) manufactures metal cans to beverage producers. Although the company’s operations are very low risk in their nature, the company’s investors are posed with risks as AMBP has an extensively leveraged balance sheet. With

Caffital Research
I write mostly about small publicly traded companies, with a large focus on company valuations. My focus is on under looked stocks with a large upside to fair valuation - both through traditional value investing as well as growth stocks, with a focus on both US and European equities. I study Finance in Finland.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

