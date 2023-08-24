Justin Sullivan

After the close, Nvidia (NVDA) reported much anticipated results for the July quarter. The company reported explosive AI GPU sales growth and signaled supply will support higher growth going forward. The news has huge implications for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) with a competing AI GPU chip hitting the market in Q4 and the numbers from Nvidia reinforce the statements from AMD management. My investment thesis remains ultra Bullish on the stock now trading at the recent lows despite a lot of bullish indications for upcoming growth.

Nvidia Supply Issue Disappeared

The Nvidia FQ2'24 earnings were never really about whether the GPU chip giant could hit the $11 billion revenue target. The real focus is the demand and supply picture for revenues to grow far beyond those targets.

Nvidia smashed FQ2 revenue targets reporting sales of $13.5 billion, beating internal estimates by a whopping $2.5 billion. The key here is that guidance for FQ3 was another big boost to $16.0 billion for sequential growth of at least $2.5 billion.

The GPU chip company suggested supplies were tight and this is where AMD comes into the picture in Q4. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) provides the chips and most importantly the CoWoSo packaging needed for these complex chip bundles, which can include multiple CPUs and tons of GPUs.

The numbers from TSMC suggest current supplies will ramp in Q4 to 11,000 wafers per month of CoWoS advanced packaging capacity. The foundry giant was supposedly at 8,000 wafers per month with a goal of again doubling capacity by the end of 2024 to 20,000 wafers per month.

On the Q2 '23 earnings call, CEO Lisa Su suggested AMD had already gained significant capacity for the MI300, possibly suggesting these orders with TSMC were in place prior to the huge sales ramp seen by Nvidia recently (emphasis added):

So, I'm not going to comment on the exact units, but what I will say is that we've been focused on the supply chain for MI300 for quite some time. It is tight. There's no question that it's tight in the industry. However, we have sort of commitments for significant capacity across the entire supply chain. So, CoWoS is one piece of it, high bandwidth memory is another piece of it and then just the general capacity requirements and look, our goal is to make this a significant growth driver for AMD, I think it's a great market opportunity. We love the engagements with customers, it's our responsibility to provide the supply for the demand and so that's what we've been working on.

The big question was where peak TSMC supply was for Nvidia and how much supply AMD had secured in the future. Clearly, Nvidia under promised on the ability to grow revenues in the near term with FQ3 (October quarter) revenue targets now $5 billion above the original guidance for FQ2 revenues at only $11 billion. Nvidia management suggested on the FQ2 earnings call that supply is constantly being added in a nod to the FQ3 revenue level not being anywhere close to peak revenue levels in the near term.

Huge Upside Opportunity

AMD discussed promising AI developments on their last earnings call. The company was very sanguine on the revenue opportunity while promoting a big boost in AI chip demand during the period.

In the recent Q2'23 earnings release, CEO Lisa Su was clear that multiple cloud providers were engaging AMD for major GPU orders, with engagement for AI chips seeing a 7x increase in demand just during the June quarter as follows:

Our AI engagements increased by more than seven times in the quarter as multiple customers initiated or expanded programs supporting future deployments of Instinct accelerators at scale. We made strong progress meeting key hardware and software milestones to address the growing customer pull for our data center AI solutions and are on-track to launch and ramp production of MI300 accelerators in the fourth quarter.

AMD should start absorbing some of the additional AI GPU demand when the MI300 hits market in Q4. The current revenue estimates are far too meager considering the massive upside demand for products like the MI300.

The MI300 was called a "marvel of engineering" by SemiAnalysis highlighting greater bandwidth and higher capacity compared to the H100 from Nvidia. Even Cambrian AI Research questions whether the MI300 isn't the better GPU, though a lot is still unknown about when the chip hits the market in volume and what the H100-next looks like next year.

The current revenue estimates have a $6.4 billion target for Q4, only powered higher partially by GPU demand. The key here is that March and June quarter sales are forecast as generally flat with the December levels despite knowledge the MI300 could have orders in the billions based on the fact Nvidia is now doing $12 billion in data center revenues on a quarterly basis.

The AMD growth targets appear far too low with the massive growth opportunity in AI GPU chips. Analysts are only targeting $27.4 billion in sales for 2024 and based on the PC rebound and AI GPU demand, this number has to top $30 billion.

The big question is whether the number could be larger than just a general assumption AMD adds a few billion to annual sales. On the earnings call, AMD already discussed multiple cloud customers signed up for the MI300 product offering while Nvidia has increased data center sales by an amount approaching $25 billion annually. The FQ3 guidance pushes the data center annual revenue boost by over $30 billion in additional revenues.

Of course, AMD could fail to capture any meaningful market share, if the MI300 fails to live up to the promises. In addition, customers already buying from Nvidia might decide against switching to AMD GPUs.

Current analyst estimates have AMD earning $4 to $5 per share in the next couple of years and our estimates predict the company tops $5 with the AI GPU upside. The stock hardly trades above 20x these EPS estimates and the upside appears significant going forward.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that AMD shouldn't trade near the recent lows with a promising AI GPU chip hitting the market in Q4. The big numbers from Nvidia and the predictions from AMD management has the company in the sweet spot to smash analyst estimates going forward. AMD only needs to capture 10% of the market share from Nvidia to have a meaningful boost to revenue estimates and this is the base case here.