Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sasol Limited (SSL) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 24, 2023 12:42 AM ETSasol Limited (SSL), SASOF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.16K Followers

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 23, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tiffany Sydow - VP, IR

Fleetwood Grobler - President and CEO

Hanré Rossouw - CFO

Christiaan Rademan - EVP, Mining

Priscillah Mabelane - EVP, Energy Business

Simon Baloyi - EVP, Energy Operations & Technology

Conference Call Participants

Gerhard Engelbrecht - Absa CIB: Global Markets

Chris Nicholson - RMB Morgan Stanley

Alex Comer - JPMorgan

Adrian Hammond - SBG Securities

Tiffany Sydow

Good morning, and welcome to Sasol Limited's Financial Year 2023 Results Presentation. Thank you for taking the time to listen to our announcement today. My name is Tiffany Sydow from Investor Relations. And with me today is Fleetwood Grobler, President and CEO of Sasol and Hanré Rossouw, Chief Financial Officer.

Fleetwood will start today's presentation with an overview of the business performance. The financials will be covered in more detail by Hanré, and Fleetwood will conclude with a brief update on our strategy. The Q&A session will commence immediately thereafter, where you will have an opportunity to ask your questions via the webcast or teleconference facility.

I'd now like to refer you to our forward-looking statement on the slide. This contains important information regarding statements that are made in this presentation. Please have a look at it in your own time.

I will now hand over to Fleetwood to commence today's presentation.

Fleetwood Grobler

Good day, everyone, and welcome to our annual financial results update for 2023.

To frame our performance for the period, there is a distinct set of factors which contributed. We continue to face macro challenges with headwinds on demand and pricing, particularly in the chemicals alongside persistent inflation with elevated feedstock and energy costs. We are also encountering specific challenges in our operating environment, notably in South Africa, where we have been impacted by the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.