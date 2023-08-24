Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. Economy Close To Stalling In August As Flash PMI Falls To 50.4

Markit
Summary

  • US business activity growth came close to stalling in August, according to flash PMI data compiled by S&P Global.
  • Companies reported that demand is looking increasingly lethargic in the face of high prices and rising interest rates.
  • Hiring could likewise soon turn into job shedding in the coming months after a near-stagnation of employment in August.

US business activity growth came close to stalling in August, according to flash PMI data compiled by S&P Global. The survey shows that the service sector-led acceleration of growth in the second quarter has faded, accompanied by a further fall

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide.

nyc3053 Australia
Today, 1:55 AM
In terms of the FED continuing to hike rates, I think we might just about be ready to hit the pause button in this cycle. The economy is most definitely entering a cooling phase, inflation is cooling as well. July may well have been the last hike.
