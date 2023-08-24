Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

IVOO: Mid-Caps Look Relatively Attractive

Alex Galanis profile picture
Alex Galanis
661 Followers

Summary

  • Mid-cap ETFs have fallen out of fashion but may offer attractive returns in the near term due to the size factor re-emerging in the markets.
  • The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF provides diversified mid-cap exposure but has underperformed the S&P 500 recently.
  • Mid-cap equities are expected to outperform in the mid-term and currently offer relative valuation attractiveness compared to large-caps.
ETF exchange traded funds concept. Graph with ETF on the laptop keyboard with trade workstation app on the screen.

Bet_Noire

Thesis

Mid-cap ETFs have somewhat fallen out of fashion as the majority of market participants are almost exclusively focused on well-performing large-cap names and/or up-and-coming growth names, especially within the information technology space for the past years. While large-caps have undoubtedly outperformed

This article was written by

Alex Galanis profile picture
Alex Galanis
661 Followers
Financial Analyst, interested in U.S equities, examining Growth, Dividend Growth and Value Investment opportunities, as well as ETFs.  Accounting and Finance Graduate. CFA level ΙI candidate.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.