The Most Important Variable That Won't Be Discussed At Jackson Hole

Calafia Beach Pundit
  • Central bankers meeting this week in Jackson Hole likely will be talking about everything but what matters the most: the balance between the supply and the demand for money.
  • Strong growth in M2 in 2020 was driven by a huge increase in money demand. That's why rapid M2 growth wasn't inflationary in the beginning.
  • Inflation didn't start showing up until 2021, when Covid fears began to ease and the economy began to get back on its feet.

FED The Federal Reserve System, the central banking system of the United States of America.

manassanant pamai

Wednesday's Bloomberg headline: "Powell to map final steps in inflation fight at Jackson Hole." Memo to Fed: the fight is over. You won.

Central bankers meeting this week in Jackson Hole likely will be talking about everything

Calafia Beach Pundit
Scott Grannis was Chief Economist from 1989 to 2007 at Western Asset Management Company, a Pasadena-based manager of fixed-income funds for institutional investors around the globe. He was a member of Western's Investment Strategy Committee, was responsible for developing the firm's domestic and international outlook, and provided consultation and advice on investment and asset allocation strategies to CFOs, Treasurers, and pension fund managers. He specialized in analysis of Federal Reserve policy and interest rate forecasting, and spearheaded the firm's research into Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS). Prior to joining Western Asset, he was Senior Economist at the Claremont Economics Institute, an economic forecasting and consulting service headed by John Rutledge, from 1980 to 1986. From 1986 to 1989, he was Principal at Leland O'Brien Rubinstein Associates, a financial services firm that specialized in sophisticated hedging strategies for institutional investors. Visit his blog: Calafia Beach Pundit (http://scottgrannis.blogspot.com/)

