Nancy Anderson/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has just presented very solid results in the third quarter. The strength in demand continues, and the company has done an exceptional job in cost control. However, the company's biggest issue, especially in the short term, might be the debt, and this is something that needs to be monitored. Nevertheless, considering the long-term tailwinds in the sector, John Deere's dominant position in the industry, and the management's guidance, I give the company a Buy rating.

Production and Precision Agriculture

Deere's "Production and Precision Ag" segment encompasses a wide range of products and services designed to optimize both manufacturing efficiency and advanced agricultural practices. In terms of manufacturing, this segment focuses on the development and production of agricultural machinery and related equipment. These can include tractors, harvesters, agricultural implements, tillage and planting equipment, irrigation systems, and more. The integration of automation and digitalization technologies enhances the quality and efficiency of these products.

In the realm of precision agriculture, Deere offers solutions that leverage technologies such as GPS, sensors, and data analytics. These tools allow farmers to gather detailed information about their fields, monitor key variables such as soil moisture, crop health, and topography. With this data, farmers can make informed decisions about the optimal amount of water, fertilizers, and pesticides needed in specific areas of the field, thus maximizing productivity and reducing environmental impact.

In this segment, the company has reported a robust 12% growth in sales and a 38% increase in operating profit. If we break down this growth, we can see that the majority of it comes from an aggressive increase in prices, as the company has been doing in the last few quarters, and a slight uptick in volume. We also observe a significant operational leverage, as the operating profit increases three times more than sales. However, we will delve deeper into this matter later on.

Production and Precision Agriculture Q3 (Earnings Presentation Q3 2023)

Small Ag and Turf

The "Small Agriculture and Turf" segment encompasses a diverse array of products and services aimed at enhancing both small-scale farming efficiency and cutting-edge turf management practices. Concerning manufacturing, this segment concentrates on the design and production of compact agricultural machinery and associated tools. This encompasses items like compact tractors, mowers, utility vehicles, and implements used in landscaping and small-scale agriculture.

The reported sales growth is 3%, while the operating profit increases by 33%. Once again, a significant portion of this growth comes from price increases as, in this case, the volume decreases slightly.

Small Ag and Turf Q3 (Earnings Presentation Q3 2023)

Construction and Forestry

The "Construction and Forestry" segment of Deere encompasses a broad range of products and services designed to optimize both construction efficiency and advanced practices in the forestry industry. In terms of manufacturing, this segment focuses on the design and production of machinery and equipment used in construction works and forestry operations. This includes items such as excavators, loaders, forestry tractors, transport equipment, and specialized tools.

In this case, sales growth is at 14%, and operating profit growth is at 39%. Similar to the two previous segments, most of the growth comes from price increases, as volume only shows a slight uptick.

Construction and Forestry Q3 (Earnings Presentation Q3 2023)

Overall, sales growth is 12%, and operating profit increases by 33%. As we will see shortly, this higher operating profit growth is driven by excellent cost control.

Income Statement

Now let's delve into the Income Statement. First, I want to clarify that all the comparisons and analyses will be conducted by comparing this Q3 results with Q3 2022, without taking into account the ninth-month ended numbers.

Turning our attention to costs, the first aspect that stood out and captured my attention was the mere 1.1% growth in the cost of sales, whereas sales surged by 12%. This is truly remarkable; witnessing such a level of operational leverage within an industrial company is a rarity. Additionally, as we've observed, the majority of this growth stems from price increases, underscoring the company's robust pricing power. The remaining operational costs are growing roughly in line with sales, indicating a healthy balance in my view. However, it's worth noting that interest expenses have surged over the past year. This is a red flag that should alert investors when evaluating a company. We will delve deeper into this issue shortly.

On the flip side, we witness a sharp surge in net profit, propelled by the aforementioned operational leverage we discussed. Given that the cost of sales is by far the company's most substantial expenditure, it's only logical that a significant surge in net profit would accompany robust sales growth while maintaining stable costs. This phenomenon also translates to an impressive 65% growth in EPS. This stark disparity between net profit and EPS is a result of the company's aggressive share buybacks carried out in the past year, a topic we will further address later on.

Income Statement (Earnings Presentation Q3 2023)

Balance Sheet

The company's most significant issue lies in its long-term debt and the escalating interest payments it is incurring. Deere adopts a model in which it defers a portion of customer invoices over time, leading to occasional short-term liquidity challenges and necessitating some debt assumption. This situation is less than ideal, especially when we scrutinize the upcoming debt maturities in the years ahead. As illustrated in the following snapshot from its latest 10K report, the impending debt maturities are substantial, and refinancing this debt is likely to be done at considerably high rates.

This circumstance poses challenges for the company, and in my view, they are embracing this model to strengthen their client relationships. It's highly probable that unless there's an unforeseen drop in interest rates by the Federal Reserve, interest expenditures will likely increase significantly. Consequently, I believe that measures need to be taken to mitigate this situation, as failure to do so in the long run could potentially expose the company to risks.

Long Term Debt (10K 2022)

Medium Term Notes (10K 2022)

As for the rest of the balance sheet, I don't have too many comments to offer. The company has improved its cash position, and the long-term debt has continued to rise this year due to the matter discussed earlier. Additionally, the total equity of the shareholders is on the rise, driven by the increase in deferred receipts that the company is expected to receive.

Balance Sheet (Earnings Presentation Q3 2023)

Cash flows

It's in the cash flows where we can observe what we've been discussing. Take note that despite having a Net Income of $7.2 billion, the Cash From Operations stands at only $2.9 billion, mainly due to the receivables related to sales. This category represents sales that have yet to be collected, hence, although they contribute to the company's profitability, they do not immediately translate into cash inflow. Nevertheless, comparing to last quarter's FCF of $0, this quarter's stands at $2 billion. This indicates an improving situation and an upward trajectory in the company's cash generation. Notably, we've calculated the Free Cash Flow as CFO - Capex.

Cash Flow Statement (Earnings Presentation Q3 2023)

The other standout feature in this quarter's cash flow that caught my attention has been the share buybacks. The company has repurchased $4.6 billion of its own shares, which accounts for 3% of its total market capitalization. Such a significant buyback within a single quarter is noteworthy. This could potentially signal that the management perceives the company's stock as undervalued during this period, making it an opportune time for repurchasing. However, the downside lies in the concurrent increase in long-term debt, a topic we've already discussed.

Cash Flow Statement (Earnings Presentation Q3 2023)

Guidance

The company provides guidance for this fiscal year with a projected Net Income range of $9.75-10 billion and an anticipated operating cash flow range of $10.5-11 billion.

Guidance (Earnings Presentation Q3 2023)

Risks

In my opinion, the two most significant risks when investing in John Deere are technological disruption and debt. The agriculture sector is constantly exposed to technological advancements, requiring the company to invest adequately in research and development to remain competitive and avoid falling behind other players. On the other hand, as we've discussed, the near-term debt maturities coupled with interest rates can pose a substantial long-term risk. While I don't foresee the company encountering liquidity issues, working with such significant debts could indeed present a hurdle in the long run.

Valuation

Valuing these cyclical companies tends to be more challenging due to the inability to predict that sales and earnings will grow linearly over time, as is common in companies with sustained growth. These businesses are much more exposed to economic cycles. However, if we consider analysts' estimates for 2023, we find that the company is trading at approximately 11.9x P/E.

Deere Historical P/E (Koyfin)

From my perspective, this is a very low valuation, even for a cyclical company like this. Taking into account the strong growth prospects shared by analysts and the company's own management, along with tailwinds in the agricultural sector, I believe a fair valuation for this company would be around 15x.

It's important to notice that this multiple is below its historical average in recent years, which has been around 17x, and below the sector average, which stands at approximately 17.5x according to Seeking Alpha data. However, I believe we should be conservative when considering the purchase of cyclical companies and always do so with a margin of safety. As long as the stock price remains below 15x, I will continue to assign a "Buy" rating to DE shares, provided there is no deterioration in its fundamentals and the debt issue remains under control.

Above this valuation, I believe we take on more risk than necessary due to the cyclical nature of the sector and the high debt burden. If the most pessimistic predictions about the economy were to come true and a recession were to hit the USA, Deere's shares could suffer, so we must be cautious when considering an investment in this company. However, from my perspective, current valuations already provide an adequate margin of safety to consider holding it in our portfolio.

Conclusion

We had observed that this quarter's results have been remarkably robust, with the company continuing to exhibit its pricing power owing to its dominant position. On the whole, I found these to be very positive outcomes. Nonetheless, there are certain details that the company must address in the long term, such as its financing model and debt situation. Despite these challenges the company might face, I believe that its overall model is solid and can yield good returns for shareholders, particularly when acquired at favorable prices like the current one. Therefore, I assign a Buy rating to Deere & Company's stock.